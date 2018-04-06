James Harrison: Intends to play in 2018
Harrison hopes to continue his playing career in 2018, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Prior to finishing the 2017 season with the Patriots, Harrison requested his release from the Steelers after the team lessened his role in favor of first-round rookie T.J. Watt. This time around, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2008) doesn't intend to sign with any team until after the upcoming draft. Harrison's goal is to find a landing spot that will afford him regular playing time and there reportedly have been a number of suitors who've reached out to him this offseason.
