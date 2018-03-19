James Ihedigbo: Hangs up the cleats
Ihedigbo plans to retire from football, per his personal instagram account.
Ihedigbo will be remembered as one of the league's most dependable special teams assets. The 34-year-old tallied 394 combined tackles and nine sacks over 10 NFL seasons.
