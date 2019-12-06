Play

Looney is working as a tight end on Green Bay's practice squad Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers drafted Looney as a defensive lineman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but the California product appears to be finding recent success as a tight end. His official position designation has changed on Green Bay's practice-squad roster. It's encouraging to see the second-year pro showing versatility, and he could be a candidate to bump to the 53-man roster later in the season if a special-teams role opens up.

