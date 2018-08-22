James Onwualu: Waived/injured by Chargers
The Chargers waived/injured Onwualu (groin) on Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Onwualu has been battling a groin issue for more than a week, leading the Chargers to part ways with the second-year linebacker. There's a decent chance the team will send him to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
