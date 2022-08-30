The Bears released O'Shaughnessy with a non-football illness designation Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
O'Shaughnessy appeared a fair candidate to secure a depth role in Chicago's tight end room, but he ultimately couldn't earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster due to an unknown aliment. The 2015 fifth-round pick appeared in 22 games over the past two seasons with Jacksonville, catching 52 of 72 targets for 506 yards, so once healthy, he figures to garner attention in free agency.