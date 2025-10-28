The Titans reverted Proche to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Proche got his second elevation of the campaign ahead of Sunday's loss to Indianapolis and played five of Tennessee's 71 snaps on offense along with four snaps on special teams. He didn't log any touches or targets. Proche's elevation came as a result of Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and Bryce Oliver (knee) missing the game, and it may take both wideouts being absent again in Week 9 for Proche to be elevated again.