Proche reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Proche played five snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, logging two punt returns for 30 yards and two fair catches. Given that Proche has now hit the three-game maximum for elevations to the active roster, the Browns will have to sign him to the 53-man roster to keep him playing on the team. The 28-year-old wide receiver and return specialist has caught three catches for 21 yards and amassed 163 punt-return yards this season in Cleveland.