Proche reverted to the Browns practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With David Bell (knee) inactive and Marquise Goodwin (concussion) exiting in the third quarter, Proche was the fourth receiving option for nearly half the game. He ultimately only saw six offensive snaps (eight percent), while also returning six punts for 55 yards on 10 special teams snaps (45 percent). He will again be a candidate to be promoted to the active roster in Week 10 versus the Ravens.