Proche had a tryout with the Giants on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Proche was unable to secure a spot on the Ravens' roster during camp, but this was his second workout for a team since his departure Aug. 29, having previously worked out for the Jets on Wednesday. It's unclear if the Giants are interested in Proche for his receiving or return ability, or possibly both, but the team sustained no injuries to its receiving corps in Monday's loss to the Cowboys.