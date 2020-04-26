James Robinson: Joining Jacksonville
Robinson is on track to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Mark Pearson of WAND 17 News reports.
The 5-foot-9, 219-pound bruiser put together a strong career at FCS-level Illinois State, ranking second in school history in rushing yards (4,444), rushing touchdowns (44), all-purpose yards (5,218) and total touchdowns (46). Jacksonville's depth at running back is thin behind Leonard Fournette -- who is also on the trade block -- so Robinson may be able to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster.
