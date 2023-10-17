Green Bay signed Robinson to its practice squad Tuesday.

Since being cut by the Giants ahead of the regular season, Robinson had worked out for multiple teams before Green Bay opted to bring him aboard. The 25-year-old will begin his tenure with the Packers on the practice squad, but he could be promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos if Aaron Jones (hamstring) isn't healthy coming out of Green Bay's Week 6 bye. Robinson ran for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2020 but has struggled to recapture that form since tearing an Achilles' tendon late in the 2021 season.