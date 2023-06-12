The Patriots waived Robinson on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Robinson signed a two-year contract with New England this offseason, but there was no guaranteed money included in the deal due to the running back's health concerns. If he clears waivers, the Illinois State product will be free to sign with any team that shows interest. The 24-year-old rushed for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons in Jacksonville, but he struggled to stay healthy last year, totaling 425 rushing yards across 11 appearances split between the Jaguars and Jets.