Robinson struggled to stay healthy for spring practices prior to his recent release from the Patriots, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

No specific injury is mentioned, but Robinson's career trajectory largely seems a product of the Achilles tear he suffered late in Dec. 2021 toward the end of his second season. The 2020 UDFA started 27 of his 28 games for Jacksonville prior to the severe injury, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 65.6 rushing yards per game (plus 20.2 receiving yards). Robinson made it back for Week 1 of 2022 just nine months after the Achilles tear and had 263 total yards and four TDs over his first three games, but he struggled in the following weeks and was demoted to a backup role before being traded to New York, where he dealt with a knee injury and was a healthy scratch at times. Robinson then signed a two-year contract with the Patriots this March, only to be released three months later. That's not a great sign for his NFL future, though he's young enough (25 in August) that a rebound can't be entirely ruled out even if it doesn't happen this season. Robinson should get a shot with another team for training camp this summer.