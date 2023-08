The Giants waived Robinson on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 UDFA was a productive back during his first two years in Jacksonville before suffering an Achilles injury in Dec. 2021. Since then, Robinson has spent time with the Jets, Patriots and Giants, but he's never looked like the dynamic back he was early in his career. The 25-year-old is now free to join another team, but the days of him being a coveted free agent are likely over.