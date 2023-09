Robinson worked out with the Colts on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has been let go by two teams (the Patriots and Giants) in recent months, but with Jonathan Taylor (ankle/PUP) set to miss at least the first four games of the season and Zack Moss recovering from a broken arm, the Colts could be looking to add some backfield depth. The team's current healthy RB options are Deon Jackson and Evan Hull, along with practice-squad members Jake Funk and Jason Huntley.