Robinson visited the Packers on Monday, working out for a second team since being let go by the Giants in late August. The running back has struggled to find steady work over the last season-plus, appearing in 11 games with the Jaguars and Jets last year, compiling 425 rushing yards on 110 total carries. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon already in house for the Packers, Robinson would likely have to earn his shot with the practice squad prior to being elevated to the active roster.