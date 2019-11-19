Vaughters has been waived by the Bears, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

This marks the third time in the last three weeks the Bears have waived the 26-year-old. He has suited up in each of the last three games and has seen snaps on both defense and special teams in that span, only to be let go after the games were over. If Isaiah Irving (quad) sits again, Vaughters would once again be a candidate to rejoin the team.