The Giants signed Washington to their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Once he made a recovery from the fractured right foot he suffered in training camp, Washington struggled to carve out playing time in a crowded Dallas receiver room. Upon being cleared for his Cowboys debut in Week 14, Washington went on to play just 14 snaps over his two games with Dallas before being waived last week. Washington didn't have to wait long to find a new opportunity with another playoff team, and given the underwhelming state of the Giants' receiving corps, it wouldn't be surprising if he was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Vikings. Even if Washington doesn't debut with the Giants during the postseason, his presence on the practice squad will at least allow the organization to evaluate him for a potential signing heading into the 2023 season.