The Cowboys informed Washington on Wednesday that he'll be released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After joining Dallas on a one-year deal last March, Washington appeared to be in good shape to open the season in a top-three role at receiver while Michael Gallup worked his back from an ACL tear, but a fractured right foot suffered early in training camp prevented that from materializing. Following a lengthy recovery from surgery, Washington was cleared to make his season debut Week 14, but he ended up playing just 14 snaps between his first two games with Dallas before sitting out the both of the past two weeks as a healthy inactive while the newly signed T.Y. Hilton supplanted him as the team's No. 4 receiver. Since Washington doesn't offer the ability to contribute on special teams like fellow depth wideouts KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys elected to move on from the 26-year-old, who will seek out an opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2023 season.