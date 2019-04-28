Williams is expected to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams could prove to be an interesting addition to the Chiefs. He proved adept as both a runner and a receiver at Washington State and could be used in a myriad of ways in Kansas City's offense. For now he'll set his sights on earning a backup running back role with the team in 2019.

