James Williams: Turning pro

Williams announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Williams has an interesting play style that is suited for the modern NFL. Playing in an Air Raid offense at Washington State, he was asked to contribute in the passing game nearly as much as he was asked to contribute as a runner. He caught 202 of 234 targets for 1,437 yards and eight touchdowns over his three seasons at Washington State and added a career-high 12 rushing scores in 2018. He was a middling three-star as a recruit and didn't display standout athleticism during his time in college, but his polish and pass-catching ability will be transferable to the next level. Williams likely profiles as a Day 3 prospect as it stands.