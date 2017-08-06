Wright reached an injury settlement with the Browns on Sunday and was subsequently cut by the team, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com report.

The 25-year-old has played four seasons of professional football which could bode well for his chances of sticking with a potential new team. As for now, Wright's fantasy value figures to be close nothing at the moment.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories