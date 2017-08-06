James Wright: Reaches injury settlement
Wright reached an injury settlement with the Browns on Sunday and was subsequently cut by the team, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com report.
The 25-year-old has played four seasons of professional football which could bode well for his chances of sticking with a potential new team. As for now, Wright's fantasy value figures to be close nothing at the moment.
