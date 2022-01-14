Williams (knee) has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, ESPN.com reports.

The star Alabama receiver will forgo his final year of college eligibility to head to the NFL. Williams was primed to be the first receiver off the board in April and could have gone as high as the Top 10, but he, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL in the national title game. The timing of his injury complicates his draft profile as it's now unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of training camp, let alone test at the combine or Alabama's pro day. Regardless, Williams's production and film support the idea of him being an elite prospect at his position. Williams played sparingly at Ohio State in his first two years in college before transferring to Alabama and torching opposing defenses to the tune of 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 118 targets in 2021. He could still be selected in the first round and there figures to be plenty of scrutiny on his recovery and requisite impact on his draft stock in the coming months.