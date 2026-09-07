CBS Sports has run an IDP league every year since 2002. The first one featured Jay Glazer, Pete Prisco, Michael Fabiano, Scott Engel and Dave Richard.

The names have changed since then -- except for Dave -- and I took over the league in 2007. I love this league, and it's fun to use defensive players in your Fantasy scoring.

Now, you don't have to go to the same extreme as us. This is a 12-team, IDP league that starts nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and a flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a flex (RB/WR/TE).

I've seen IDP leagues use one defensive player or three (one each of DL, LB and DB). But, like any format, you can do whatever you want.

The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until Round 7 with Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.

The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Campbell, Miami's Jordyn Brooks and Minnesota's Blake Cashman), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Rams' Myles Garrett, Houston's Will Anderson Jr. and Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, Chargers' Derwin James and Las Vegas' Jeremy Chin). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.

So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.

I love this league. And I promise that if you start using IDP's you will love this format as well.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Joe Pisapia, Fandom NFL

2. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

3. Gary Davenport, Godfather of IDP

4. Joey Wright, Footballguys

5. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

6. Alfredo Brown, Pretend GM

7. Chris Harris, Harris Football

8. David Gonos, FSWA Hall of Fame, Class of 2021

9. Matt Schauf, Draft Sharks

10. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

11. Bob Harris, Footballguys

12. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Gibbs RB DET 2 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) B. Robinson RB ATL 3 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Chase WR CIN 4 Joey Wright (Footballguys) A. St. Brown WR DET 5 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) P. Nacua WR LAR 6 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA 7 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. McCaffrey RB SF 8 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Taylor RB IND 9 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. Lamb WR DAL 10 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Cook RB BUF 11 Bob Harris (Footballguys) C. Brown RB CIN 12 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Achane RB MIA Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Walker III RB KC 14 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Brown WR NE 15 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. London WR ATL 16 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Jefferson WR MIN 17 David Gonos (The Athletic) S. Barkley RB PHI 18 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Collins WR HOU 19 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) O. Hampton RB LAC 20 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Olave WR NO 21 Joey Wright (Footballguys) B. Bowers TE LV 22 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Henry RB BAL 23 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) G. Pickens WR DAL 24 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Nabers WR NYG Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) L. McConkey WR LAC 26 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Rice WR KC 27 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) A. Jeanty RB LV 28 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Williams RB DAL 29 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Hall RB NYJ 30 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Smith WR PHI 31 Chris Harris (Harris Football) Z. Flowers WR BAL 32 David Gonos (The Athletic) G. Wilson WR NYJ 33 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Etienne RB NO 34 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Higgins WR CIN 35 Bob Harris (Footballguys) T. McBride TE ARI 36 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Loveland TE CHI Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Waddle WR DEN 38 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Swift RB CHI 39 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. McMillan WR CAR 40 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Love RB ARI 41 David Gonos (The Athletic) E. Egbuka WR TB 42 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Williams RB LAR 43 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Irving RB TB 44 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Q. Judkins RB CLE 45 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Moore WR BUF 46 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Montgomery RB HOU 47 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) L. Burden III WR CHI 48 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Skattebo RB NYG Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) P. Washington WR JAC 50 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Allen QB BUF 51 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Williams WR DET 52 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Price RB SEA 53 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Tuten RB JAC 54 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Adams WR LAR 55 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Jackson QB BAL 56 David Gonos (The Athletic) R. Stevenson RB NE 57 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. Watson WR GB 58 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. McLaurin WR WAS 59 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Evans WR SF 60 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Dave Richard (CBS) R. Odunze WR CHI 62 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Lloyd RB GB 63 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Pitts TE ATL 64 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Burrow QB CIN 65 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Warren TE IND 66 Chris Harris (Harris Football) S. LaPorta TE DET 67 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Henderson RB NE 68 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Maye QB NE 69 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Tate WR TEN 70 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) C. Godwin WR TB 71 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Kraft TE GB 72 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Wilson WR ARI Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) G. Kittle TE SF 74 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Brooks RB CAR 75 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Campbell LB DET 76 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Brooks LB MIA 77 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Pierce WR IND 78 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC 79 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Sutton WR DEN 80 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Metcalf WR PIT 81 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE 82 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Pollard RB TEN 83 Bob Harris (Footballguys) B. Cashman LB MIN 84 Dave Richard (CBS) Q. Johnston WR LAC Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Garrett DL LAR 86 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Concepcion WR CLE 87 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Schwesinger LB CLE 88 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Warren RB PIT 89 David Gonos (The Athletic) F. Warner LB SF 90 Chris Harris (Harris Football) R. Smith LB BAL 91 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) R. Harvey RB DEN 92 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Pittman WR PIT 93 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Downs WR IND 94 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) S. Diggs WR WAS 95 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU 96 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) R. Dowdle RB PIT Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) A. Hutchinson DL DET 98 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Mason RB MIN 99 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) M. Washington Jr. RB LV 100 Joey Wright (Footballguys) M. Crosby DL LV 101 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Gray LB TEN 102 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Reed WR GB 103 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Dobbins RB DEN 104 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Daniels QB WAS 105 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 106 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Corum RB LAR 107 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Hunter DL HOU 108 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Hurts QB PHI Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Hubbard RB CAR 110 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Gainwell RB TB 111 Heath Cummings (CBS) F. Oluokun LB JAC 112 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) Z. Baun LB PHI 113 David Gonos (The Athletic) N. Bolton LB KC 114 Chris Harris (Harris Football) E. Jones LB SEA 115 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Sherwood LB NYJ 116 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Hamilton DB BAL 117 Joey Wright (Footballguys) N. Landman LB LAR 118 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) N. Bosa DL SF 119 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Addison WR MIN 120 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. Stribling WR SF Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. Prescott QB DAL 122 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. White RB WAS 123 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) Z. Franklin LB GB 124 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC 125 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Q. Walker LB LV 126 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Lawrence QB JAC 127 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. James DB LAC 128 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Monangai RB CHI 129 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) A. Reese DL NYG 130 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Purdy QB SF 131 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Herbert QB LAC 132 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Coker WR CAR Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Dave Richard (CBS) S. Styles LB WAS 134 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Chinn DB LV 135 Heath Cummings (CBS) W. Marks RB HOU 136 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) E. Cooper LB GB 137 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Simmons DL TEN 138 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Stafford QB LAR 139 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Burns LB NYG 140 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Lemon WR PHI 141 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Henley LB LAC 142 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Kelce TE KC 143 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Spillane LB NE 144 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) T. Hendrickson DL BAL Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) B. Okereke LB CAR 146 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Edmunds LB NYG 147 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) N. Dean LB LV 148 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Lloyd LB CAR 149 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) N. Emmanwori DB SEA 150 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Smith DB TB 151 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Cross DB WAS 152 David Gonos (The Athletic) W. Robinson WR TEN 153 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Rodriguez LB MIA 154 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Jones RB MIN 155 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Van Ginkel LB MIN 156 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Golden WR GB Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Dave Richard (CBS) B. Baker DB ARI 158 Bob Harris (Footballguys) C. Young DL NO 159 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Singleton LB DEN 160 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Meyers WR JAC 161 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Samuel WR SF 162 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Strange TE JAC 163 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Buckner DL IND 164 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Tyson WR NO 165 Joey Wright (Footballguys) I. Likely TE NYG 166 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) R. Doubs WR NE 167 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Curl DB LAR 168 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) B. Wagner LB WAS Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. White LB DET 170 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Hines-Allen DL JAC 171 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Edwards LB CHI 172 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Williams QB CHI 173 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Elliss LB NO 174 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Bush LB CHI 175 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Allgeier RB ARI 176 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Conner DB KC 177 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Jacobs RB GB 178 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Bates III DB ATL 179 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Wilson LB ARI 180 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Coleman RB DEN Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Dave Richard (CBS) Z. Charbonnet RB SEA 182 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Boutte WR HOU 183 Heath Cummings (CBS) X. Worthy WR KC 184 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Kincaid TE BUF 185 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Allen WR KC 186 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Young LB LAR 187 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Ferguson TE DAL 188 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Moehrig DB CAR 189 Joey Wright (Footballguys) K. Shakir WR BUF 190 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) E. Johnson RB KC 191 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Winfield Jr. DB TB 192 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) A. Donald DL LAR Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) G. Holani RB SEA 194 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) X. Watts DB ATL 195 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Goff QB DET 196 Joey Wright (Footballguys) R. Shaheed WR SEA 197 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Johnson TE NO 198 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) Q. Williams LB CLE 199 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Boston WR CLE 200 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Spears RB TEN 201 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Bigsby RB PHI 202 Heath Cummings (CBS) P. Queen LB PIT 203 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Mitchell RB LAC 204 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Black RB SF Round 18 Pos Team Player 205 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Allen LB IND 206 Bob Harris (Footballguys) X. McKinney DB GB 207 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Sweat DL CHI 208 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Overshown LB DAL 209 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Brown DL CAR 210 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Latu DL IND 211 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Brooks RB GB 212 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Allen RB NYJ 213 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Battle DB CIN 214 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Hufanga DB DEN 215 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Tucker WR LV 216 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) K. Lassiter DB HOU Round 19 Pos Team Player 217 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) N. Harris RB NYG 218 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Goedert TE PHI 219 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) M. Andrews TE BAL 220 Joey Wright (Footballguys) R. Davis RB BUF 221 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Parsons DL GB 222 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) M. Davis RB DAL 223 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Fields WR NYG 224 David Gonos (The Athletic) B. Nix QB DEN 225 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) L. Williams DL SEA 226 Heath Cummings (CBS) G. Karlaftis DL KC 227 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Murray QB MIN 228 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Walker DL JAC Round 20 Pos Team Player 229 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Conner RB ARI 230 Bob Harris (Footballguys) G. Dulcich TE MIA 231 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Byard DB NE 232 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. DeJean DB PHI 233 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Hurst WR TB 234 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Allen WR IND 235 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) P. Adebo DB NYG 236 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL 237 Joey Wright (Footballguys) P. Wilson LB PIT 238 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) P. Mahomes QB KC 239 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Sampson RB CLE 240 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Douglas WR MIA Round 21 Pos Team Player 241 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Dart QB NYG 242 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Willis QB MIA 243 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) A. Haulcy DB IND 244 Joey Wright (Footballguys) Q. Lake DB LAR 245 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Al-Shaair LB HOU 246 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) M. Washington WR MIA 247 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Noel WR HOU 248 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Anzalone LB TB 249 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Witherspoon DB SEA 250 Heath Cummings (CBS) I. Pacheco RB DET 251 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Mitchell WR NYJ 252 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Love QB GB Round 22 Pos Team Player 253 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Downs DB DAL 254 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Johnson RB GB 255 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Mayfield QB TB 256 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Shough QB NO 257 David Gonos (The Athletic) H. Henry TE NE 258 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Pitre DB HOU 259 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) R. Flournoy WR DAL 260 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Lane WR BAL 261 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Love DB SEA 262 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) R. Bateman WR BAL 263 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) C. Bell WR MIA 264 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Jackson DB CAR Round 23 Pos Team Player 265 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Humphrey DB BAL 266 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Vidal RB LAC 267 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Metellus DB MIN 268 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Heyward DL PIT 269 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Gonzalez DB NE 270 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) K. Winston Jr. DB TEN 271 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Singleton RB TEN 272 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Watt LB PIT 273 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) G. Rousseau DL BUF 274 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Schultz TE HOU 275 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Carter DL PHI 276 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Thieneman DB CHI Round 24 Pos Team Player 277 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Winters LB DAL 278 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Nailor WR LV 279 Heath Cummings (CBS) N. Scott DB CAR 280 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Wicks WR PHI 281 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Bland DB DAL 282 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Ferguson TE LAR 283 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) Q. Williams DL DAL 284 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Jones QB IND 285 Joey Wright (Footballguys) T. Harris WR LAC 286 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Deablo LB ATL 287 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Thomas LB SEA 288 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Okonkwo TE WAS Round 25 Pos Team Player 289 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Jennings WR MIN 290 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Bain Jr. DL TB 291 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Lawrence DL CIN 292 Joey Wright (Footballguys) Z. Sieler DL MIA 293 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. McMillan WR TB 294 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Ward QB TEN 295 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Bailey DL NYJ 296 David Gonos (The Athletic) G. Delpit DB CLE 297 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) R. Moss DB DEN 298 Heath Cummings (CBS) S. McGowan RB IND 299 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Brown DB JAC 300 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Davis LB NYJ Round 26 Pos Team Player 301 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Taylor TE NYJ 302 Bob Harris (Footballguys) T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG 303 Heath Cummings (CBS) Z. Branch WR ATL 304 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Bernard LB BUF 305 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Brisker DB PIT 306 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Carter LB CIN 307 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Granderson DL NO 308 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) W. McDonald IV DL NYJ 309 Joey Wright (Footballguys) E. Williams DB GB 310 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Hill RB BAL 311 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Kamara RB NO 312 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) E. Wilson LB MIN Round 27 Pos Team Player 313 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) T. Campbell DB CLE 314 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Hunter WR JAC 315 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Johnson II DL TEN 316 Joey Wright (Footballguys) S. Darnold QB SEA 317 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Perine RB CIN 318 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Hunt LB PHI 319 Chris Harris (Harris Football) P. Bryant WR DEN 320 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Hockenson TE MIN 321 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) K. Allen RB WAS 322 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Williams WR WAS 323 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Claiborne RB MIN 324 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Barner TE SEA Team by Team Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) Rd Pk Player 1 1 J. Gibbs RB DET 2 24 M. Nabers WR NYG 3 25 L. McConkey WR LAC 4 48 C. Skattebo RB NYG 5 49 P. Washington WR JAC 6 72 M. Wilson WR ARI 7 73 G. Kittle TE SF 8 96 R. Dowdle RB PIT 9 97 A. Hutchinson DL DET 10 120 D. Stribling WR SF 11 121 D. Prescott QB DAL 12 144 T. Hendrickson DL BAL 13 145 B. Okereke LB CAR 14 168 B. Wagner LB WAS 15 169 D. White LB DET 16 192 A. Donald DL LAR 17 193 G. Holani RB SEA 18 216 K. Lassiter DB HOU 19 217 N. Harris RB NYG 20 240 C. Douglas WR MIA 21 241 J. Dart QB NYG 22 264 M. Jackson DB CAR 23 265 M. Humphrey DB BAL 24 288 C. Okonkwo TE WAS 25 289 J. Jennings WR MIN 26 312 E. Wilson LB MIN 27 313 T. Campbell DB CLE Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) Rd Pk Player 1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL 2 23 G. Pickens WR DAL 3 26 R. Rice WR KC 4 47 L. Burden III WR CHI 5 50 J. Allen QB BUF 6 71 T. Kraft TE GB 7 74 J. Brooks RB CAR 8 95 W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU 9 98 J. Mason RB MIN 10 119 J. Addison WR MIN 11 122 R. White RB WAS 12 143 R. Spillane LB NE 13 146 T. Edmunds LB NYG 14 167 K. Curl DB LAR 15 170 J. Hines-Allen DL JAC 16 191 A. Winfield Jr. DB TB 17 194 X. Watts DB ATL 18 215 T. Tucker WR LV 19 218 D. Goedert TE PHI 20 239 D. Sampson RB CLE 21 242 M. Willis QB MIA 22 263 C. Bell WR MIA 23 266 K. Vidal RB LAC 24 287 D. Thomas LB SEA 25 290 R. Bain Jr. DL TB 26 311 A. Kamara RB NO 27 314 T. Hunter WR JAC Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) Rd Pk Player 1 3 J. Chase WR CIN 2 22 D. Henry RB BAL 3 27 A. Jeanty RB LV 4 46 D. Montgomery RB HOU 5 51 J. Williams WR DET 6 70 C. Godwin WR TB 7 75 J. Campbell LB DET 8 94 S. Diggs WR WAS 9 99 M. Washington Jr. RB LV 10 118 N. Bosa DL SF 11 123 Z. Franklin LB GB 12 142 T. Kelce TE KC 13 147 N. Dean LB LV 14 166 R. Doubs WR NE 15 171 T. Edwards LB CHI 16 190 E. Johnson RB KC 17 195 J. Goff QB DET 18 214 T. Hufanga DB DEN 19 219 M. Andrews TE BAL 20 238 P. Mahomes QB KC 21 243 A. Haulcy DB IND 22 262 R. Bateman WR BAL 23 267 J. Metellus DB MIN 24 286 D. Deablo LB ATL 25 291 D. Lawrence DL CIN 26 310 J. Hill RB BAL 27 315 J. Johnson II DL TEN Joey Wright (Footballguys) Rd Pk Player 1 4 A. St. Brown WR DET 2 21 B. Bowers TE LV 3 28 J. Williams RB DAL 4 45 D. Moore WR BUF 5 52 J. Price RB SEA 6 69 C. Tate WR TEN 7 76 J. Brooks LB MIA 8 93 J. Downs WR IND 9 100 M. Crosby DL LV 10 117 N. Landman LB LAR 11 124 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC 12 141 D. Henley LB LAC 13 148 D. Lloyd LB CAR 14 165 I. Likely TE NYG 15 172 C. Williams QB CHI 16 189 K. Shakir WR BUF 17 196 R. Shaheed WR SEA 18 213 J. Battle DB CIN 19 220 R. Davis RB BUF 20 237 P. Wilson LB PIT 21 244 Q. Lake DB LAR 22 261 J. Love DB SEA 23 268 C. Heyward DL PIT 24 285 T. Harris WR LAC 25 292 Z. Sieler DL MIA 26 309 E. Williams DB GB 27 316 S. Darnold QB SEA Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Rd Pk Player 1 5 P. Nacua WR LAR 2 20 C. Olave WR NO 3 29 B. Hall RB NYJ 4 44 Q. Judkins RB CLE 5 53 B. Tuten RB JAC 6 68 D. Maye QB NE 7 77 A. Pierce WR IND 8 92 M. Pittman WR PIT 9 101 C. Gray LB TEN 10 116 K. Hamilton DB BAL 11 125 Q. Walker LB LV 12 140 M. Lemon WR PHI 13 149 N. Emmanwori DB SEA 14 164 J. Tyson WR NO 15 173 K. Elliss LB NO 16 188 T. Moehrig DB CAR 17 197 J. Johnson TE NO 18 212 B. Allen RB NYJ 19 221 M. Parsons DL GB 20 236 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL 21 245 A. Al-Shaair LB HOU 22 260 J. Lane WR BAL 23 269 C. Gonzalez DB NE 24 284 D. Jones QB IND 25 293 J. McMillan WR TB 26 308 W. McDonald IV DL NYJ 27 317 S. Perine RB CIN Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) Rd Pk Player 1 6 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA 2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC 3 30 D. Smith WR PHI 4 43 B. Irving RB TB 5 54 D. Adams WR LAR 6 67 T. Henderson RB NE 7 78 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC 8 91 R. Harvey RB DEN 9 102 J. Reed WR GB 10 115 J. Sherwood LB NYJ 11 126 T. Lawrence QB JAC 12 139 B. Burns LB NYG 13 150 T. Smith DB TB 14 163 D. Buckner DL IND 15 174 D. Bush LB CHI 16 187 J. Ferguson TE DAL 17 198 Q. Williams LB CLE 18 211 C. Brooks RB GB 19 222 M. Davis RB DAL 20 235 P. Adebo DB NYG 21 246 M. Washington WR MIA 22 259 R. Flournoy WR DAL 23 270 K. Winston Jr. DB TEN 24 283 Q. Williams DL DAL 25 294 C. Ward QB TEN 26 307 C. Granderson DL NO 27 318 J. Hunt LB PHI Chris Harris (Harris Football) Rd Pk Player 1 7 C. McCaffrey RB SF 2 18 N. Collins WR HOU 3 31 Z. Flowers WR BAL 4 42 K. Williams RB LAR 5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL 6 66 S. LaPorta TE DET 7 79 C. Sutton WR DEN 8 90 R. Smith LB BAL 9 103 J. Dobbins RB DEN 10 114 E. Jones LB SEA 11 127 D. James DB LAC 12 138 M. Stafford QB LAR 13 151 N. Cross DB WAS 14 162 B. Strange TE JAC 15 175 T. Allgeier RB ARI 16 186 B. Young LB LAR 17 199 D. Boston WR CLE 18 210 L. Latu DL IND 19 223 M. Fields WR NYG 20 234 K. Allen WR IND 21 247 J. Noel WR HOU 22 258 J. Pitre DB HOU 23 271 N. Singleton RB TEN 24 282 T. Ferguson TE LAR 25 295 D. Bailey DL NYJ 26 306 B. Carter LB CIN 27 319 P. Bryant WR DEN David Gonos (The Athletic) Rd Pk Player 1 8 J. Taylor RB IND 2 17 S. Barkley RB PHI 3 32 G. Wilson WR NYJ 4 41 E. Egbuka WR TB 5 56 R. Stevenson RB NE 6 65 T. Warren TE IND 7 80 D. Metcalf WR PIT 8 89 F. Warner LB SF 9 104 J. Daniels QB WAS 10 113 N. Bolton LB KC 11 128 K. Monangai RB CHI 12 137 J. Simmons DL TEN 13 152 W. Robinson WR TEN 14 161 D. Samuel WR SF 15 176 C. Conner DB KC 16 185 C. Allen WR KC 17 200 T. Spears RB TEN 18 209 D. Brown DL CAR 19 224 B. Nix QB DEN 20 233 T. Hurst WR TB 21 248 A. Anzalone LB TB 22 257 H. Henry TE NE 23 272 T. Watt LB PIT 24 281 D. Bland DB DAL 25 296 G. Delpit DB CLE 26 305 J. Brisker DB PIT 27 320 T. Hockenson TE MIN Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) Rd Pk Player 1 9 C. Lamb WR DAL 2 16 J. Jefferson WR MIN 3 33 T. Etienne RB NO 4 40 J. Love RB ARI 5 57 C. Watson WR GB 6 64 J. Burrow QB CIN 7 81 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE 8 88 J. Warren RB PIT 9 105 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 10 112 Z. Baun LB PHI 11 129 A. Reese DL NYG 12 136 E. Cooper LB GB 13 153 J. Rodriguez LB MIA 14 160 J. Meyers WR JAC 15 177 J. Jacobs RB GB 16 184 D. Kincaid TE BUF 17 201 T. Bigsby RB PHI 18 208 D. Overshown LB DAL 19 225 L. Williams DL SEA 20 232 C. DeJean DB PHI 21 249 D. Witherspoon DB SEA 22 256 T. Shough QB NO 23 273 G. Rousseau DL BUF 24 280 D. Wicks WR PHI 25 297 R. Moss DB DEN 26 304 T. Bernard LB BUF 27 321 K. Allen RB WAS Heath Cummings (CBS) Rd Pk Player 1 10 J. Cook RB BUF 2 15 D. London WR ATL 3 34 T. Higgins WR CIN 4 39 T. McMillan WR CAR 5 58 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 63 K. Pitts TE ATL 7 82 T. Pollard RB TEN 8 87 C. Schwesinger LB CLE 9 106 B. Corum RB LAR 10 111 F. Oluokun LB JAC 11 130 B. Purdy QB SF 12 135 W. Marks RB HOU 13 154 A. Jones RB MIN 14 159 A. Singleton LB DEN 15 178 J. Bates III DB ATL 16 183 X. Worthy WR KC 17 202 P. Queen LB PIT 18 207 M. Sweat DL CHI 19 226 G. Karlaftis DL KC 20 231 K. Byard DB NE 21 250 I. Pacheco RB DET 22 255 B. Mayfield QB TB 23 274 D. Schultz TE HOU 24 279 N. Scott DB CAR 25 298 S. McGowan RB IND 26 303 Z. Branch WR ATL 27 322 A. Williams WR WAS Bob Harris (Footballguys) Rd Pk Player 1 11 C. Brown RB CIN 2 14 A. Brown WR NE 3 35 T. McBride TE ARI 4 38 D. Swift RB CHI 5 59 M. Evans WR SF 6 62 M. Lloyd RB GB 7 83 B. Cashman LB MIN 8 86 K. Concepcion WR CLE 9 107 D. Hunter DL HOU 10 110 K. Gainwell RB TB 11 131 J. Herbert QB LAC 12 134 J. Chinn DB LV 13 155 A. Van Ginkel LB MIN 14 158 C. Young DL NO 15 179 M. Wilson LB ARI 16 182 K. Boutte WR HOU 17 203 K. Mitchell RB LAC 18 206 X. McKinney DB GB 19 227 K. Murray QB MIN 20 230 G. Dulcich TE MIA 21 251 A. Mitchell WR NYJ 22 254 K. Johnson RB GB 23 275 J. Carter DL PHI 24 278 J. Nailor WR LV 25 299 M. Brown DB JAC 26 302 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG 27 323 D. Claiborne RB MIN Dave Richard (CBS) Rd Pk Player 1 12 D. Achane RB MIA 2 13 K. Walker III RB KC 3 36 C. Loveland TE CHI 4 37 J. Waddle WR DEN 5 60 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI 6 61 R. Odunze WR CHI 7 84 Q. Johnston WR LAC 8 85 M. Garrett DL LAR 9 108 J. Hurts QB PHI 10 109 C. Hubbard RB CAR 11 132 J. Coker WR CAR 12 133 S. Styles LB WAS 13 156 M. Golden WR GB 14 157 B. Baker DB ARI 15 180 J. Coleman RB DEN 16 181 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA 17 204 K. Black RB SF 18 205 C. Allen LB IND 19 228 T. Walker DL JAC 20 229 J. Conner RB ARI 21 252 J. Love QB GB 22 253 C. Downs DB DAL 23 276 D. Thieneman DB CHI 24 277 D. Winters LB DAL 25 300 D. Davis LB NYJ 26 301 M. Taylor TE NYJ 27 324 A. Barner TE SEA