CBS Sports has run an IDP league every year since 2002. The first one featured Jay Glazer, Pete Prisco, Michael Fabiano, Scott Engel and Dave Richard.
The names have changed since then -- except for Dave -- and I took over the league in 2007. I love this league, and it's fun to use defensive players in your Fantasy scoring.
Now, you don't have to go to the same extreme as us. This is a 12-team, IDP league that starts nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and a flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a flex (RB/WR/TE).
I've seen IDP leagues use one defensive player or three (one each of DL, LB and DB). But, like any format, you can do whatever you want.
The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until Round 7 with Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.
The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Campbell, Miami's Jordyn Brooks and Minnesota's Blake Cashman), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Rams' Myles Garrett, Houston's Will Anderson Jr. and Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, Chargers' Derwin James and Las Vegas' Jeremy Chin). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.
So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.
I love this league. And I promise that if you start using IDP's you will love this format as well.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Joe Pisapia, Fandom NFL
2. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
3. Gary Davenport, Godfather of IDP
4. Joey Wright, Footballguys
5. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
6. Alfredo Brown, Pretend GM
7. Chris Harris, Harris Football
8. David Gonos, FSWA Hall of Fame, Class of 2021
9. Matt Schauf, Draft Sharks
10. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
11. Bob Harris, Footballguys
12. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|5
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|6
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|7
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|8
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Cook RB BUF
|11
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|C. Brown RB CIN
|12
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Achane RB MIA
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|K. Walker III RB KC
|14
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|A. Brown WR NE
|15
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. London WR ATL
|16
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|17
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|18
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Collins WR HOU
|19
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|20
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Olave WR NO
|21
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|B. Bowers TE LV
|22
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|D. Henry RB BAL
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|24
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. Rice WR KC
|27
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|28
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Williams RB DAL
|29
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|30
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|D. Smith WR PHI
|31
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|32
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|33
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|T. Etienne RB NO
|34
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|35
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|T. McBride TE ARI
|36
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|38
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|D. Swift RB CHI
|39
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|40
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Love RB ARI
|41
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|42
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Williams RB LAR
|43
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|B. Irving RB TB
|44
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|45
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|D. Moore WR BUF
|46
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|48
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|P. Washington WR JAC
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Allen QB BUF
|51
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Williams WR DET
|52
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Price RB SEA
|53
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|54
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|D. Adams WR LAR
|55
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|56
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|57
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|C. Watson WR GB
|58
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|59
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|M. Evans WR SF
|60
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|62
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|63
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|64
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|65
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Warren TE IND
|66
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|67
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|T. Henderson RB NE
|68
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Maye QB NE
|69
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|C. Tate WR TEN
|70
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|C. Godwin WR TB
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Kraft TE GB
|72
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|G. Kittle TE SF
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|75
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Campbell LB DET
|76
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Brooks LB MIA
|77
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Pierce WR IND
|78
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|79
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|80
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|81
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|82
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|83
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|B. Cashman LB MIN
|84
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Garrett DL LAR
|86
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|87
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Schwesinger LB CLE
|88
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Warren RB PIT
|89
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|F. Warner LB SF
|90
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|R. Smith LB BAL
|91
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|92
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|93
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Downs WR IND
|94
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|S. Diggs WR WAS
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
|96
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|A. Hutchinson DL DET
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Mason RB MIN
|99
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|100
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|M. Crosby DL LV
|101
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Gray LB TEN
|102
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|J. Reed WR GB
|103
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|104
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|105
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|106
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Corum RB LAR
|107
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|D. Hunter DL HOU
|108
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|110
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|111
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|F. Oluokun LB JAC
|112
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|Z. Baun LB PHI
|113
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|N. Bolton LB KC
|114
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|E. Jones LB SEA
|115
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|J. Sherwood LB NYJ
|116
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Hamilton DB BAL
|117
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|N. Landman LB LAR
|118
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|N. Bosa DL SF
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Addison WR MIN
|120
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|D. Stribling WR SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. White RB WAS
|123
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|Z. Franklin LB GB
|124
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|125
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Q. Walker LB LV
|126
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|127
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. James DB LAC
|128
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|129
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|A. Reese DL NYG
|130
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Purdy QB SF
|131
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|132
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Coker WR CAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|S. Styles LB WAS
|134
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|J. Chinn DB LV
|135
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|W. Marks RB HOU
|136
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|E. Cooper LB GB
|137
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Simmons DL TEN
|138
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|139
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|B. Burns LB NYG
|140
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|141
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|D. Henley LB LAC
|142
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|T. Kelce TE KC
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. Spillane LB NE
|144
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|T. Hendrickson DL BAL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|B. Okereke LB CAR
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Edmunds LB NYG
|147
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|N. Dean LB LV
|148
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|D. Lloyd LB CAR
|149
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|N. Emmanwori DB SEA
|150
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|T. Smith DB TB
|151
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Cross DB WAS
|152
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|153
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Rodriguez LB MIA
|154
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Jones RB MIN
|155
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|A. Van Ginkel LB MIN
|156
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Golden WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|B. Baker DB ARI
|158
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|C. Young DL NO
|159
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Singleton LB DEN
|160
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|161
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Samuel WR SF
|162
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Strange TE JAC
|163
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|D. Buckner DL IND
|164
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Tyson WR NO
|165
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|I. Likely TE NYG
|166
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|R. Doubs WR NE
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Curl DB LAR
|168
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|B. Wagner LB WAS
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|D. White LB DET
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Hines-Allen DL JAC
|171
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|T. Edwards LB CHI
|172
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|C. Williams QB CHI
|173
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Elliss LB NO
|174
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|D. Bush LB CHI
|175
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|176
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Conner DB KC
|177
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|178
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Bates III DB ATL
|179
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|M. Wilson LB ARI
|180
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|182
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Boutte WR HOU
|183
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|X. Worthy WR KC
|184
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|185
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Allen WR KC
|186
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Young LB LAR
|187
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|188
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Moehrig DB CAR
|189
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|190
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|E. Johnson RB KC
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
|192
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|A. Donald DL LAR
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|G. Holani RB SEA
|194
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|X. Watts DB ATL
|195
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Goff QB DET
|196
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|197
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Johnson TE NO
|198
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|Q. Williams LB CLE
|199
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Boston WR CLE
|200
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Spears RB TEN
|201
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|T. Bigsby RB PHI
|202
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|P. Queen LB PIT
|203
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|204
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|K. Black RB SF
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Allen LB IND
|206
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|X. McKinney DB GB
|207
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Sweat DL CHI
|208
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|D. Overshown LB DAL
|209
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Brown DL CAR
|210
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|L. Latu DL IND
|211
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|C. Brooks RB GB
|212
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|213
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Battle DB CIN
|214
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|T. Hufanga DB DEN
|215
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Tucker WR LV
|216
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|K. Lassiter DB HOU
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|N. Harris RB NYG
|218
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|219
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|220
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|R. Davis RB BUF
|221
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Parsons DL GB
|222
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|M. Davis RB DAL
|223
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Fields WR NYG
|224
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|B. Nix QB DEN
|225
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|L. Williams DL SEA
|226
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|G. Karlaftis DL KC
|227
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Murray QB MIN
|228
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Walker DL JAC
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Conner RB ARI
|230
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|G. Dulcich TE MIA
|231
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Byard DB NE
|232
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|C. DeJean DB PHI
|233
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Hurst WR TB
|234
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Allen WR IND
|235
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|P. Adebo DB NYG
|236
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|237
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|P. Wilson LB PIT
|238
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|239
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|240
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|C. Douglas WR MIA
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|J. Dart QB NYG
|242
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Willis QB MIA
|243
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|A. Haulcy DB IND
|244
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|Q. Lake DB LAR
|245
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Al-Shaair LB HOU
|246
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|M. Washington WR MIA
|247
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Noel WR HOU
|248
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Anzalone LB TB
|249
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|D. Witherspoon DB SEA
|250
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|251
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|252
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Love QB GB
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Downs DB DAL
|254
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|K. Johnson RB GB
|255
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|256
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|T. Shough QB NO
|257
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|H. Henry TE NE
|258
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Pitre DB HOU
|259
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|R. Flournoy WR DAL
|260
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Lane WR BAL
|261
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|J. Love DB SEA
|262
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|263
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|C. Bell WR MIA
|264
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|M. Jackson DB CAR
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|M. Humphrey DB BAL
|266
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|267
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Metellus DB MIN
|268
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|269
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Gonzalez DB NE
|270
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|K. Winston Jr. DB TEN
|271
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Singleton RB TEN
|272
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Watt LB PIT
|273
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|G. Rousseau DL BUF
|274
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|275
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|J. Carter DL PHI
|276
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Thieneman DB CHI
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Winters LB DAL
|278
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|J. Nailor WR LV
|279
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|N. Scott DB CAR
|280
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|D. Wicks WR PHI
|281
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Bland DB DAL
|282
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|283
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|Q. Williams DL DAL
|284
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Jones QB IND
|285
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|T. Harris WR LAC
|286
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|D. Deablo LB ATL
|287
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Thomas LB SEA
|288
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|J. Jennings WR MIN
|290
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. Bain Jr. DL TB
|291
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|D. Lawrence DL CIN
|292
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|Z. Sieler DL MIA
|293
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. McMillan WR TB
|294
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|C. Ward QB TEN
|295
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Bailey DL NYJ
|296
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|G. Delpit DB CLE
|297
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|R. Moss DB DEN
|298
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|S. McGowan RB IND
|299
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|M. Brown DB JAC
|300
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Davis LB NYJ
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Taylor TE NYJ
|302
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|303
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|Z. Branch WR ATL
|304
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|T. Bernard LB BUF
|305
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Brisker DB PIT
|306
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Carter LB CIN
|307
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|C. Granderson DL NO
|308
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|W. McDonald IV DL NYJ
|309
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|E. Williams DB GB
|310
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Hill RB BAL
|311
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Kamara RB NO
|312
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|E. Wilson LB MIN
|Round 27
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|313
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|T. Campbell DB CLE
|314
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|315
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|J. Johnson II DL TEN
|316
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|S. Darnold QB SEA
|317
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|S. Perine RB CIN
|318
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|J. Hunt LB PHI
|319
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|320
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|321
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|K. Allen RB WAS
|322
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Williams WR WAS
|323
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|D. Claiborne RB MIN
|324
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Barner TE SEA
|Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|24
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|3
|25
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|48
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|5
|49
|P. Washington WR JAC
|6
|72
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|7
|73
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|96
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|9
|97
|A. Hutchinson DL DET
|10
|120
|D. Stribling WR SF
|11
|121
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|144
|T. Hendrickson DL BAL
|13
|145
|B. Okereke LB CAR
|14
|168
|B. Wagner LB WAS
|15
|169
|D. White LB DET
|16
|192
|A. Donald DL LAR
|17
|193
|G. Holani RB SEA
|18
|216
|K. Lassiter DB HOU
|19
|217
|N. Harris RB NYG
|20
|240
|C. Douglas WR MIA
|21
|241
|J. Dart QB NYG
|22
|264
|M. Jackson DB CAR
|23
|265
|M. Humphrey DB BAL
|24
|288
|C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|25
|289
|J. Jennings WR MIN
|26
|312
|E. Wilson LB MIN
|27
|313
|T. Campbell DB CLE
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|26
|R. Rice WR KC
|4
|47
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|50
|J. Allen QB BUF
|6
|71
|T. Kraft TE GB
|7
|74
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|8
|95
|W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
|9
|98
|J. Mason RB MIN
|10
|119
|J. Addison WR MIN
|11
|122
|R. White RB WAS
|12
|143
|R. Spillane LB NE
|13
|146
|T. Edmunds LB NYG
|14
|167
|K. Curl DB LAR
|15
|170
|J. Hines-Allen DL JAC
|16
|191
|A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
|17
|194
|X. Watts DB ATL
|18
|215
|T. Tucker WR LV
|19
|218
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|20
|239
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|21
|242
|M. Willis QB MIA
|22
|263
|C. Bell WR MIA
|23
|266
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|24
|287
|D. Thomas LB SEA
|25
|290
|R. Bain Jr. DL TB
|26
|311
|A. Kamara RB NO
|27
|314
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|27
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|4
|46
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|5
|51
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|70
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|75
|J. Campbell LB DET
|8
|94
|S. Diggs WR WAS
|9
|99
|M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|10
|118
|N. Bosa DL SF
|11
|123
|Z. Franklin LB GB
|12
|142
|T. Kelce TE KC
|13
|147
|N. Dean LB LV
|14
|166
|R. Doubs WR NE
|15
|171
|T. Edwards LB CHI
|16
|190
|E. Johnson RB KC
|17
|195
|J. Goff QB DET
|18
|214
|T. Hufanga DB DEN
|19
|219
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|20
|238
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|21
|243
|A. Haulcy DB IND
|22
|262
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|23
|267
|J. Metellus DB MIN
|24
|286
|D. Deablo LB ATL
|25
|291
|D. Lawrence DL CIN
|26
|310
|J. Hill RB BAL
|27
|315
|J. Johnson II DL TEN
|Joey Wright (Footballguys)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|21
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|28
|J. Williams RB DAL
|4
|45
|D. Moore WR BUF
|5
|52
|J. Price RB SEA
|6
|69
|C. Tate WR TEN
|7
|76
|J. Brooks LB MIA
|8
|93
|J. Downs WR IND
|9
|100
|M. Crosby DL LV
|10
|117
|N. Landman LB LAR
|11
|124
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|12
|141
|D. Henley LB LAC
|13
|148
|D. Lloyd LB CAR
|14
|165
|I. Likely TE NYG
|15
|172
|C. Williams QB CHI
|16
|189
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|17
|196
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|18
|213
|J. Battle DB CIN
|19
|220
|R. Davis RB BUF
|20
|237
|P. Wilson LB PIT
|21
|244
|Q. Lake DB LAR
|22
|261
|J. Love DB SEA
|23
|268
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|24
|285
|T. Harris WR LAC
|25
|292
|Z. Sieler DL MIA
|26
|309
|E. Williams DB GB
|27
|316
|S. Darnold QB SEA
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|20
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|29
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|44
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|5
|53
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|6
|68
|D. Maye QB NE
|7
|77
|A. Pierce WR IND
|8
|92
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|9
|101
|C. Gray LB TEN
|10
|116
|K. Hamilton DB BAL
|11
|125
|Q. Walker LB LV
|12
|140
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|13
|149
|N. Emmanwori DB SEA
|14
|164
|J. Tyson WR NO
|15
|173
|K. Elliss LB NO
|16
|188
|T. Moehrig DB CAR
|17
|197
|J. Johnson TE NO
|18
|212
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|19
|221
|M. Parsons DL GB
|20
|236
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|21
|245
|A. Al-Shaair LB HOU
|22
|260
|J. Lane WR BAL
|23
|269
|C. Gonzalez DB NE
|24
|284
|D. Jones QB IND
|25
|293
|J. McMillan WR TB
|26
|308
|W. McDonald IV DL NYJ
|27
|317
|S. Perine RB CIN
|Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|19
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|30
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|43
|B. Irving RB TB
|5
|54
|D. Adams WR LAR
|6
|67
|T. Henderson RB NE
|7
|78
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|8
|91
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|9
|102
|J. Reed WR GB
|10
|115
|J. Sherwood LB NYJ
|11
|126
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|12
|139
|B. Burns LB NYG
|13
|150
|T. Smith DB TB
|14
|163
|D. Buckner DL IND
|15
|174
|D. Bush LB CHI
|16
|187
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|17
|198
|Q. Williams LB CLE
|18
|211
|C. Brooks RB GB
|19
|222
|M. Davis RB DAL
|20
|235
|P. Adebo DB NYG
|21
|246
|M. Washington WR MIA
|22
|259
|R. Flournoy WR DAL
|23
|270
|K. Winston Jr. DB TEN
|24
|283
|Q. Williams DL DAL
|25
|294
|C. Ward QB TEN
|26
|307
|C. Granderson DL NO
|27
|318
|J. Hunt LB PHI
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|18
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|31
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|42
|K. Williams RB LAR
|5
|55
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|66
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|79
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|90
|R. Smith LB BAL
|9
|103
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|10
|114
|E. Jones LB SEA
|11
|127
|D. James DB LAC
|12
|138
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|13
|151
|N. Cross DB WAS
|14
|162
|B. Strange TE JAC
|15
|175
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|16
|186
|B. Young LB LAR
|17
|199
|D. Boston WR CLE
|18
|210
|L. Latu DL IND
|19
|223
|M. Fields WR NYG
|20
|234
|K. Allen WR IND
|21
|247
|J. Noel WR HOU
|22
|258
|J. Pitre DB HOU
|23
|271
|N. Singleton RB TEN
|24
|282
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|25
|295
|D. Bailey DL NYJ
|26
|306
|B. Carter LB CIN
|27
|319
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|17
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|32
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|41
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|5
|56
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|6
|65
|T. Warren TE IND
|7
|80
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|8
|89
|F. Warner LB SF
|9
|104
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|10
|113
|N. Bolton LB KC
|11
|128
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|12
|137
|J. Simmons DL TEN
|13
|152
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|14
|161
|D. Samuel WR SF
|15
|176
|C. Conner DB KC
|16
|185
|C. Allen WR KC
|17
|200
|T. Spears RB TEN
|18
|209
|D. Brown DL CAR
|19
|224
|B. Nix QB DEN
|20
|233
|T. Hurst WR TB
|21
|248
|A. Anzalone LB TB
|22
|257
|H. Henry TE NE
|23
|272
|T. Watt LB PIT
|24
|281
|D. Bland DB DAL
|25
|296
|G. Delpit DB CLE
|26
|305
|J. Brisker DB PIT
|27
|320
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|16
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|33
|T. Etienne RB NO
|4
|40
|J. Love RB ARI
|5
|57
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|64
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|81
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|8
|88
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|105
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|10
|112
|Z. Baun LB PHI
|11
|129
|A. Reese DL NYG
|12
|136
|E. Cooper LB GB
|13
|153
|J. Rodriguez LB MIA
|14
|160
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|15
|177
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|16
|184
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|17
|201
|T. Bigsby RB PHI
|18
|208
|D. Overshown LB DAL
|19
|225
|L. Williams DL SEA
|20
|232
|C. DeJean DB PHI
|21
|249
|D. Witherspoon DB SEA
|22
|256
|T. Shough QB NO
|23
|273
|G. Rousseau DL BUF
|24
|280
|D. Wicks WR PHI
|25
|297
|R. Moss DB DEN
|26
|304
|T. Bernard LB BUF
|27
|321
|K. Allen RB WAS
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|15
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|34
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|39
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|5
|58
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|63
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|82
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|8
|87
|C. Schwesinger LB CLE
|9
|106
|B. Corum RB LAR
|10
|111
|F. Oluokun LB JAC
|11
|130
|B. Purdy QB SF
|12
|135
|W. Marks RB HOU
|13
|154
|A. Jones RB MIN
|14
|159
|A. Singleton LB DEN
|15
|178
|J. Bates III DB ATL
|16
|183
|X. Worthy WR KC
|17
|202
|P. Queen LB PIT
|18
|207
|M. Sweat DL CHI
|19
|226
|G. Karlaftis DL KC
|20
|231
|K. Byard DB NE
|21
|250
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|22
|255
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|23
|274
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|24
|279
|N. Scott DB CAR
|25
|298
|S. McGowan RB IND
|26
|303
|Z. Branch WR ATL
|27
|322
|A. Williams WR WAS
|Bob Harris (Footballguys)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Brown RB CIN
|2
|14
|A. Brown WR NE
|3
|35
|T. McBride TE ARI
|4
|38
|D. Swift RB CHI
|5
|59
|M. Evans WR SF
|6
|62
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|7
|83
|B. Cashman LB MIN
|8
|86
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|9
|107
|D. Hunter DL HOU
|10
|110
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|11
|131
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|12
|134
|J. Chinn DB LV
|13
|155
|A. Van Ginkel LB MIN
|14
|158
|C. Young DL NO
|15
|179
|M. Wilson LB ARI
|16
|182
|K. Boutte WR HOU
|17
|203
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|18
|206
|X. McKinney DB GB
|19
|227
|K. Murray QB MIN
|20
|230
|G. Dulcich TE MIA
|21
|251
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|22
|254
|K. Johnson RB GB
|23
|275
|J. Carter DL PHI
|24
|278
|J. Nailor WR LV
|25
|299
|M. Brown DB JAC
|26
|302
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|27
|323
|D. Claiborne RB MIN
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|13
|K. Walker III RB KC
|3
|36
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|4
|37
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|5
|60
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|61
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|84
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|8
|85
|M. Garrett DL LAR
|9
|108
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|10
|109
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|11
|132
|J. Coker WR CAR
|12
|133
|S. Styles LB WAS
|13
|156
|M. Golden WR GB
|14
|157
|B. Baker DB ARI
|15
|180
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|16
|181
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|17
|204
|K. Black RB SF
|18
|205
|C. Allen LB IND
|19
|228
|T. Walker DL JAC
|20
|229
|J. Conner RB ARI
|21
|252
|J. Love QB GB
|22
|253
|C. Downs DB DAL
|23
|276
|D. Thieneman DB CHI
|24
|277
|D. Winters LB DAL
|25
|300
|D. Davis LB NYJ
|26
|301
|M. Taylor TE NYJ
|27
|324
|A. Barner TE SEA