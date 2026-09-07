CBS Sports has run an IDP league every year since 2002. The first one featured Jay Glazer, Pete Prisco, Michael Fabiano, Scott Engel and Dave Richard.

The names have changed since then -- except for Dave -- and I took over the league in 2007. I love this league, and it's fun to use defensive players in your Fantasy scoring.

Now, you don't have to go to the same extreme as us. This is a 12-team, IDP league that starts nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and a flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and a flex (RB/WR/TE).

I've seen IDP leagues use one defensive player or three (one each of DL, LB and DB). But, like any format, you can do whatever you want.

The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until Round 7 with Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.

The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Campbell, Miami's Jordyn Brooks and Minnesota's Blake Cashman), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Rams' Myles Garrett, Houston's Will Anderson Jr. and Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, Chargers' Derwin James and Las Vegas' Jeremy Chin). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.

So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.

I love this league. And I promise that if you start using IDP's you will love this format as well.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Joe Pisapia, Fandom NFL

2. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

3. Gary Davenport, Godfather of IDP

4. Joey Wright, Footballguys

5. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

6. Alfredo Brown, Pretend GM

7. Chris Harris, Harris Football

8. David Gonos, FSWA Hall of Fame, Class of 2021

9. Matt Schauf, Draft Sharks

10. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

11. Bob Harris, Footballguys

12. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Gibbs RB DET
2 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Chase WR CIN
4 Joey Wright (Footballguys) A. St. Brown WR DET
5 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) P. Nacua WR LAR
6 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
7 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. McCaffrey RB SF
8 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Taylor RB IND
9 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. Lamb WR DAL
10 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Cook RB BUF
11 Bob Harris (Footballguys) C. Brown RB CIN
12 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Achane RB MIA
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Walker III RB KC
14 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Brown WR NE
15 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. London WR ATL
16 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Jefferson WR MIN
17 David Gonos (The Athletic) S. Barkley RB PHI
18 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Collins WR HOU
19 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) O. Hampton RB LAC
20 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Olave WR NO
21 Joey Wright (Footballguys) B. Bowers TE LV
22 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Henry RB BAL
23 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) G. Pickens WR DAL
24 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Nabers WR NYG
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) L. McConkey WR LAC
26 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Rice WR KC
27 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) A. Jeanty RB LV
28 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Williams RB DAL
29 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Hall RB NYJ
30 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Smith WR PHI
31 Chris Harris (Harris Football) Z. Flowers WR BAL
32 David Gonos (The Athletic) G. Wilson WR NYJ
33 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Etienne RB NO
34 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Higgins WR CIN
35 Bob Harris (Footballguys) T. McBride TE ARI
36 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Loveland TE CHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Waddle WR DEN
38 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Swift RB CHI
39 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. McMillan WR CAR
40 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Love RB ARI
41 David Gonos (The Athletic) E. Egbuka WR TB
42 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Williams RB LAR
43 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Irving RB TB
44 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Q. Judkins RB CLE
45 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Moore WR BUF
46 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Montgomery RB HOU
47 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) L. Burden III WR CHI
48 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Skattebo RB NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) P. Washington WR JAC
50 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Allen QB BUF
51 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Williams WR DET
52 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Price RB SEA
53 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Tuten RB JAC
54 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Adams WR LAR
55 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Jackson QB BAL
56 David Gonos (The Athletic) R. Stevenson RB NE
57 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. Watson WR GB
58 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. McLaurin WR WAS
59 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Evans WR SF
60 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard (CBS) R. Odunze WR CHI
62 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Lloyd RB GB
63 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Pitts TE ATL
64 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Burrow QB CIN
65 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Warren TE IND
66 Chris Harris (Harris Football) S. LaPorta TE DET
67 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Henderson RB NE
68 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Maye QB NE
69 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Tate WR TEN
70 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) C. Godwin WR TB
71 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Kraft TE GB
72 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Wilson WR ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) G. Kittle TE SF
74 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Brooks RB CAR
75 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Campbell LB DET
76 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Brooks LB MIA
77 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Pierce WR IND
78 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
79 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Sutton WR DEN
80 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Metcalf WR PIT
81 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
82 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Pollard RB TEN
83 Bob Harris (Footballguys) B. Cashman LB MIN
84 Dave Richard (CBS) Q. Johnston WR LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Garrett DL LAR
86 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Concepcion WR CLE
87 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Schwesinger LB CLE
88 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Warren RB PIT
89 David Gonos (The Athletic) F. Warner LB SF
90 Chris Harris (Harris Football) R. Smith LB BAL
91 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) R. Harvey RB DEN
92 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Pittman WR PIT
93 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Downs WR IND
94 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) S. Diggs WR WAS
95 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
96 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) R. Dowdle RB PIT
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) A. Hutchinson DL DET
98 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Mason RB MIN
99 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) M. Washington Jr. RB LV
100 Joey Wright (Footballguys) M. Crosby DL LV
101 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Gray LB TEN
102 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Reed WR GB
103 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Dobbins RB DEN
104 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Daniels QB WAS
105 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
106 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Corum RB LAR
107 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Hunter DL HOU
108 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Hurts QB PHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Hubbard RB CAR
110 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Gainwell RB TB
111 Heath Cummings (CBS) F. Oluokun LB JAC
112 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) Z. Baun LB PHI
113 David Gonos (The Athletic) N. Bolton LB KC
114 Chris Harris (Harris Football) E. Jones LB SEA
115 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Sherwood LB NYJ
116 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Hamilton DB BAL
117 Joey Wright (Footballguys) N. Landman LB LAR
118 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) N. Bosa DL SF
119 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Addison WR MIN
120 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. Stribling WR SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. Prescott QB DAL
122 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. White RB WAS
123 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) Z. Franklin LB GB
124 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
125 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Q. Walker LB LV
126 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Lawrence QB JAC
127 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. James DB LAC
128 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Monangai RB CHI
129 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) A. Reese DL NYG
130 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Purdy QB SF
131 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Herbert QB LAC
132 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Coker WR CAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard (CBS) S. Styles LB WAS
134 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Chinn DB LV
135 Heath Cummings (CBS) W. Marks RB HOU
136 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) E. Cooper LB GB
137 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Simmons DL TEN
138 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Stafford QB LAR
139 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) B. Burns LB NYG
140 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Lemon WR PHI
141 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Henley LB LAC
142 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Kelce TE KC
143 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Spillane LB NE
144 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) T. Hendrickson DL BAL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) B. Okereke LB CAR
146 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Edmunds LB NYG
147 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) N. Dean LB LV
148 Joey Wright (Footballguys) D. Lloyd LB CAR
149 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) N. Emmanwori DB SEA
150 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) T. Smith DB TB
151 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Cross DB WAS
152 David Gonos (The Athletic) W. Robinson WR TEN
153 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Rodriguez LB MIA
154 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Jones RB MIN
155 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Van Ginkel LB MIN
156 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Golden WR GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard (CBS) B. Baker DB ARI
158 Bob Harris (Footballguys) C. Young DL NO
159 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Singleton LB DEN
160 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Meyers WR JAC
161 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Samuel WR SF
162 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Strange TE JAC
163 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Buckner DL IND
164 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Tyson WR NO
165 Joey Wright (Footballguys) I. Likely TE NYG
166 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) R. Doubs WR NE
167 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Curl DB LAR
168 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) B. Wagner LB WAS
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) D. White LB DET
170 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Hines-Allen DL JAC
171 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Edwards LB CHI
172 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Williams QB CHI
173 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Elliss LB NO
174 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) D. Bush LB CHI
175 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Allgeier RB ARI
176 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Conner DB KC
177 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) J. Jacobs RB GB
178 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Bates III DB ATL
179 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Wilson LB ARI
180 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Coleman RB DEN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Dave Richard (CBS) Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
182 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Boutte WR HOU
183 Heath Cummings (CBS) X. Worthy WR KC
184 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Kincaid TE BUF
185 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Allen WR KC
186 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Young LB LAR
187 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Ferguson TE DAL
188 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Moehrig DB CAR
189 Joey Wright (Footballguys) K. Shakir WR BUF
190 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) E. Johnson RB KC
191 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
192 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) A. Donald DL LAR
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) G. Holani RB SEA
194 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) X. Watts DB ATL
195 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Goff QB DET
196 Joey Wright (Footballguys) R. Shaheed WR SEA
197 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Johnson TE NO
198 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) Q. Williams LB CLE
199 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Boston WR CLE
200 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Spears RB TEN
201 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Bigsby RB PHI
202 Heath Cummings (CBS) P. Queen LB PIT
203 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Mitchell RB LAC
204 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Black RB SF
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Allen LB IND
206 Bob Harris (Footballguys) X. McKinney DB GB
207 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Sweat DL CHI
208 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Overshown LB DAL
209 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Brown DL CAR
210 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Latu DL IND
211 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Brooks RB GB
212 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Allen RB NYJ
213 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Battle DB CIN
214 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) T. Hufanga DB DEN
215 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Tucker WR LV
216 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) K. Lassiter DB HOU
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) N. Harris RB NYG
218 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Goedert TE PHI
219 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) M. Andrews TE BAL
220 Joey Wright (Footballguys) R. Davis RB BUF
221 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Parsons DL GB
222 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) M. Davis RB DAL
223 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Fields WR NYG
224 David Gonos (The Athletic) B. Nix QB DEN
225 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) L. Williams DL SEA
226 Heath Cummings (CBS) G. Karlaftis DL KC
227 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Murray QB MIN
228 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Walker DL JAC
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Conner RB ARI
230 Bob Harris (Footballguys) G. Dulcich TE MIA
231 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Byard DB NE
232 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) C. DeJean DB PHI
233 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Hurst WR TB
234 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Allen WR IND
235 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) P. Adebo DB NYG
236 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
237 Joey Wright (Footballguys) P. Wilson LB PIT
238 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) P. Mahomes QB KC
239 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Sampson RB CLE
240 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Douglas WR MIA
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Dart QB NYG
242 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Willis QB MIA
243 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) A. Haulcy DB IND
244 Joey Wright (Footballguys) Q. Lake DB LAR
245 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Al-Shaair LB HOU
246 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) M. Washington WR MIA
247 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Noel WR HOU
248 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Anzalone LB TB
249 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Witherspoon DB SEA
250 Heath Cummings (CBS) I. Pacheco RB DET
251 Bob Harris (Footballguys) A. Mitchell WR NYJ
252 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Love QB GB
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Downs DB DAL
254 Bob Harris (Footballguys) K. Johnson RB GB
255 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Mayfield QB TB
256 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Shough QB NO
257 David Gonos (The Athletic) H. Henry TE NE
258 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Pitre DB HOU
259 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) R. Flournoy WR DAL
260 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Lane WR BAL
261 Joey Wright (Footballguys) J. Love DB SEA
262 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) R. Bateman WR BAL
263 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) C. Bell WR MIA
264 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Jackson DB CAR
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) M. Humphrey DB BAL
266 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Vidal RB LAC
267 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Metellus DB MIN
268 Joey Wright (Footballguys) C. Heyward DL PIT
269 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Gonzalez DB NE
270 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) K. Winston Jr. DB TEN
271 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Singleton RB TEN
272 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Watt LB PIT
273 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) G. Rousseau DL BUF
274 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Schultz TE HOU
275 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Carter DL PHI
276 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Thieneman DB CHI
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Winters LB DAL
278 Bob Harris (Footballguys) J. Nailor WR LV
279 Heath Cummings (CBS) N. Scott DB CAR
280 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) D. Wicks WR PHI
281 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Bland DB DAL
282 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Ferguson TE LAR
283 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) Q. Williams DL DAL
284 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Jones QB IND
285 Joey Wright (Footballguys) T. Harris WR LAC
286 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Deablo LB ATL
287 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Thomas LB SEA
288 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) C. Okonkwo TE WAS
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) J. Jennings WR MIN
290 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Bain Jr. DL TB
291 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) D. Lawrence DL CIN
292 Joey Wright (Footballguys) Z. Sieler DL MIA
293 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. McMillan WR TB
294 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Ward QB TEN
295 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Bailey DL NYJ
296 David Gonos (The Athletic) G. Delpit DB CLE
297 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) R. Moss DB DEN
298 Heath Cummings (CBS) S. McGowan RB IND
299 Bob Harris (Footballguys) M. Brown DB JAC
300 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Davis LB NYJ
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Taylor TE NYJ
302 Bob Harris (Footballguys) T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
303 Heath Cummings (CBS) Z. Branch WR ATL
304 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) T. Bernard LB BUF
305 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Brisker DB PIT
306 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Carter LB CIN
307 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) C. Granderson DL NO
308 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) W. McDonald IV DL NYJ
309 Joey Wright (Footballguys) E. Williams DB GB
310 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Hill RB BAL
311 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Kamara RB NO
312 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) E. Wilson LB MIN
Round 27
Pos Team Player
313 Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL) T. Campbell DB CLE
314 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Hunter WR JAC
315 Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP) J. Johnson II DL TEN
316 Joey Wright (Footballguys) S. Darnold QB SEA
317 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Perine RB CIN
318 Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM) J. Hunt LB PHI
319 Chris Harris (Harris Football) P. Bryant WR DEN
320 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Hockenson TE MIN
321 Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks) K. Allen RB WAS
322 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Williams WR WAS
323 Bob Harris (Footballguys) D. Claiborne RB MIN
324 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Barner TE SEA
Team by Team
Joe Pisapia (Fandom NFL)
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 24 M. Nabers WR NYG
3 25 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 48 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 49 P. Washington WR JAC
6 72 M. Wilson WR ARI
7 73 G. Kittle TE SF
8 96 R. Dowdle RB PIT
9 97 A. Hutchinson DL DET
10 120 D. Stribling WR SF
11 121 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 144 T. Hendrickson DL BAL
13 145 B. Okereke LB CAR
14 168 B. Wagner LB WAS
15 169 D. White LB DET
16 192 A. Donald DL LAR
17 193 G. Holani RB SEA
18 216 K. Lassiter DB HOU
19 217 N. Harris RB NYG
20 240 C. Douglas WR MIA
21 241 J. Dart QB NYG
22 264 M. Jackson DB CAR
23 265 M. Humphrey DB BAL
24 288 C. Okonkwo TE WAS
25 289 J. Jennings WR MIN
26 312 E. Wilson LB MIN
27 313 T. Campbell DB CLE
Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 26 R. Rice WR KC
4 47 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 50 J. Allen QB BUF
6 71 T. Kraft TE GB
7 74 J. Brooks RB CAR
8 95 W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
9 98 J. Mason RB MIN
10 119 J. Addison WR MIN
11 122 R. White RB WAS
12 143 R. Spillane LB NE
13 146 T. Edmunds LB NYG
14 167 K. Curl DB LAR
15 170 J. Hines-Allen DL JAC
16 191 A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
17 194 X. Watts DB ATL
18 215 T. Tucker WR LV
19 218 D. Goedert TE PHI
20 239 D. Sampson RB CLE
21 242 M. Willis QB MIA
22 263 C. Bell WR MIA
23 266 K. Vidal RB LAC
24 287 D. Thomas LB SEA
25 290 R. Bain Jr. DL TB
26 311 A. Kamara RB NO
27 314 T. Hunter WR JAC
Gary Davenport (Godfather of IDP)
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 D. Henry RB BAL
3 27 A. Jeanty RB LV
4 46 D. Montgomery RB HOU
5 51 J. Williams WR DET
6 70 C. Godwin WR TB
7 75 J. Campbell LB DET
8 94 S. Diggs WR WAS
9 99 M. Washington Jr. RB LV
10 118 N. Bosa DL SF
11 123 Z. Franklin LB GB
12 142 T. Kelce TE KC
13 147 N. Dean LB LV
14 166 R. Doubs WR NE
15 171 T. Edwards LB CHI
16 190 E. Johnson RB KC
17 195 J. Goff QB DET
18 214 T. Hufanga DB DEN
19 219 M. Andrews TE BAL
20 238 P. Mahomes QB KC
21 243 A. Haulcy DB IND
22 262 R. Bateman WR BAL
23 267 J. Metellus DB MIN
24 286 D. Deablo LB ATL
25 291 D. Lawrence DL CIN
26 310 J. Hill RB BAL
27 315 J. Johnson II DL TEN
Joey Wright (Footballguys)
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 21 B. Bowers TE LV
3 28 J. Williams RB DAL
4 45 D. Moore WR BUF
5 52 J. Price RB SEA
6 69 C. Tate WR TEN
7 76 J. Brooks LB MIA
8 93 J. Downs WR IND
9 100 M. Crosby DL LV
10 117 N. Landman LB LAR
11 124 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
12 141 D. Henley LB LAC
13 148 D. Lloyd LB CAR
14 165 I. Likely TE NYG
15 172 C. Williams QB CHI
16 189 K. Shakir WR BUF
17 196 R. Shaheed WR SEA
18 213 J. Battle DB CIN
19 220 R. Davis RB BUF
20 237 P. Wilson LB PIT
21 244 Q. Lake DB LAR
22 261 J. Love DB SEA
23 268 C. Heyward DL PIT
24 285 T. Harris WR LAC
25 292 Z. Sieler DL MIA
26 309 E. Williams DB GB
27 316 S. Darnold QB SEA
Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 5 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 20 C. Olave WR NO
3 29 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 44 Q. Judkins RB CLE
5 53 B. Tuten RB JAC
6 68 D. Maye QB NE
7 77 A. Pierce WR IND
8 92 M. Pittman WR PIT
9 101 C. Gray LB TEN
10 116 K. Hamilton DB BAL
11 125 Q. Walker LB LV
12 140 M. Lemon WR PHI
13 149 N. Emmanwori DB SEA
14 164 J. Tyson WR NO
15 173 K. Elliss LB NO
16 188 T. Moehrig DB CAR
17 197 J. Johnson TE NO
18 212 B. Allen RB NYJ
19 221 M. Parsons DL GB
20 236 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
21 245 A. Al-Shaair LB HOU
22 260 J. Lane WR BAL
23 269 C. Gonzalez DB NE
24 284 D. Jones QB IND
25 293 J. McMillan WR TB
26 308 W. McDonald IV DL NYJ
27 317 S. Perine RB CIN
Alfredo Brown (Pretend GM)
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 30 D. Smith WR PHI
4 43 B. Irving RB TB
5 54 D. Adams WR LAR
6 67 T. Henderson RB NE
7 78 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
8 91 R. Harvey RB DEN
9 102 J. Reed WR GB
10 115 J. Sherwood LB NYJ
11 126 T. Lawrence QB JAC
12 139 B. Burns LB NYG
13 150 T. Smith DB TB
14 163 D. Buckner DL IND
15 174 D. Bush LB CHI
16 187 J. Ferguson TE DAL
17 198 Q. Williams LB CLE
18 211 C. Brooks RB GB
19 222 M. Davis RB DAL
20 235 P. Adebo DB NYG
21 246 M. Washington WR MIA
22 259 R. Flournoy WR DAL
23 270 K. Winston Jr. DB TEN
24 283 Q. Williams DL DAL
25 294 C. Ward QB TEN
26 307 C. Granderson DL NO
27 318 J. Hunt LB PHI
Chris Harris (Harris Football)
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 18 N. Collins WR HOU
3 31 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 42 K. Williams RB LAR
5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 66 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 79 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 90 R. Smith LB BAL
9 103 J. Dobbins RB DEN
10 114 E. Jones LB SEA
11 127 D. James DB LAC
12 138 M. Stafford QB LAR
13 151 N. Cross DB WAS
14 162 B. Strange TE JAC
15 175 T. Allgeier RB ARI
16 186 B. Young LB LAR
17 199 D. Boston WR CLE
18 210 L. Latu DL IND
19 223 M. Fields WR NYG
20 234 K. Allen WR IND
21 247 J. Noel WR HOU
22 258 J. Pitre DB HOU
23 271 N. Singleton RB TEN
24 282 T. Ferguson TE LAR
25 295 D. Bailey DL NYJ
26 306 B. Carter LB CIN
27 319 P. Bryant WR DEN
David Gonos (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Taylor RB IND
2 17 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 32 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 41 E. Egbuka WR TB
5 56 R. Stevenson RB NE
6 65 T. Warren TE IND
7 80 D. Metcalf WR PIT
8 89 F. Warner LB SF
9 104 J. Daniels QB WAS
10 113 N. Bolton LB KC
11 128 K. Monangai RB CHI
12 137 J. Simmons DL TEN
13 152 W. Robinson WR TEN
14 161 D. Samuel WR SF
15 176 C. Conner DB KC
16 185 C. Allen WR KC
17 200 T. Spears RB TEN
18 209 D. Brown DL CAR
19 224 B. Nix QB DEN
20 233 T. Hurst WR TB
21 248 A. Anzalone LB TB
22 257 H. Henry TE NE
23 272 T. Watt LB PIT
24 281 D. Bland DB DAL
25 296 G. Delpit DB CLE
26 305 J. Brisker DB PIT
27 320 T. Hockenson TE MIN
Matt Schauf (Draft Sharks)
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 16 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 33 T. Etienne RB NO
4 40 J. Love RB ARI
5 57 C. Watson WR GB
6 64 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 81 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 88 J. Warren RB PIT
9 105 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 112 Z. Baun LB PHI
11 129 A. Reese DL NYG
12 136 E. Cooper LB GB
13 153 J. Rodriguez LB MIA
14 160 J. Meyers WR JAC
15 177 J. Jacobs RB GB
16 184 D. Kincaid TE BUF
17 201 T. Bigsby RB PHI
18 208 D. Overshown LB DAL
19 225 L. Williams DL SEA
20 232 C. DeJean DB PHI
21 249 D. Witherspoon DB SEA
22 256 T. Shough QB NO
23 273 G. Rousseau DL BUF
24 280 D. Wicks WR PHI
25 297 R. Moss DB DEN
26 304 T. Bernard LB BUF
27 321 K. Allen RB WAS
Heath Cummings (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Cook RB BUF
2 15 D. London WR ATL
3 34 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 39 T. McMillan WR CAR
5 58 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 63 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 82 T. Pollard RB TEN
8 87 C. Schwesinger LB CLE
9 106 B. Corum RB LAR
10 111 F. Oluokun LB JAC
11 130 B. Purdy QB SF
12 135 W. Marks RB HOU
13 154 A. Jones RB MIN
14 159 A. Singleton LB DEN
15 178 J. Bates III DB ATL
16 183 X. Worthy WR KC
17 202 P. Queen LB PIT
18 207 M. Sweat DL CHI
19 226 G. Karlaftis DL KC
20 231 K. Byard DB NE
21 250 I. Pacheco RB DET
22 255 B. Mayfield QB TB
23 274 D. Schultz TE HOU
24 279 N. Scott DB CAR
25 298 S. McGowan RB IND
26 303 Z. Branch WR ATL
27 322 A. Williams WR WAS
Bob Harris (Footballguys)
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Brown RB CIN
2 14 A. Brown WR NE
3 35 T. McBride TE ARI
4 38 D. Swift RB CHI
5 59 M. Evans WR SF
6 62 M. Lloyd RB GB
7 83 B. Cashman LB MIN
8 86 K. Concepcion WR CLE
9 107 D. Hunter DL HOU
10 110 K. Gainwell RB TB
11 131 J. Herbert QB LAC
12 134 J. Chinn DB LV
13 155 A. Van Ginkel LB MIN
14 158 C. Young DL NO
15 179 M. Wilson LB ARI
16 182 K. Boutte WR HOU
17 203 K. Mitchell RB LAC
18 206 X. McKinney DB GB
19 227 K. Murray QB MIN
20 230 G. Dulcich TE MIA
21 251 A. Mitchell WR NYJ
22 254 K. Johnson RB GB
23 275 J. Carter DL PHI
24 278 J. Nailor WR LV
25 299 M. Brown DB JAC
26 302 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
27 323 D. Claiborne RB MIN
Dave Richard (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Achane RB MIA
2 13 K. Walker III RB KC
3 36 C. Loveland TE CHI
4 37 J. Waddle WR DEN
5 60 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
6 61 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 84 Q. Johnston WR LAC
8 85 M. Garrett DL LAR
9 108 J. Hurts QB PHI
10 109 C. Hubbard RB CAR
11 132 J. Coker WR CAR
12 133 S. Styles LB WAS
13 156 M. Golden WR GB
14 157 B. Baker DB ARI
15 180 J. Coleman RB DEN
16 181 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
17 204 K. Black RB SF
18 205 C. Allen LB IND
19 228 T. Walker DL JAC
20 229 J. Conner RB ARI
21 252 J. Love QB GB
22 253 C. Downs DB DAL
23 276 D. Thieneman DB CHI
24 277 D. Winters LB DAL
25 300 D. Davis LB NYJ
26 301 M. Taylor TE NYJ
27 324 A. Barner TE SEA
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