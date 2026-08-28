It's become a trend in recent years to avoid running backs on Draft Day and focus on wide receivers. Receivers are generally considered to be safer based on health, along with the volatility of the running back position given the amount of tandems and committees around the league.

But as defenses have tried to take away big plays in the passing game, we've seen more teams become reliant on the run game in recent years. For example, in 2021 there were 17 teams that averaged at least 26 rushing attempts per game. That number jumped to 21 teams in 2025.

It's not a huge leap, but it does show run games making a resurgence in the NFL -- and for Fantasy managers. It's OK to lean into running backs once again.

With that in mind, you should go into your Fantasy draft with a plan of when to select your running backs. My favorite strategy in half-PPR remains Hero-RB -- drafting one running back in the first two or three rounds and then attacking the position with mid-round picks -- but I'm not opposed to starting RB-RB depending on your draft spot.

I don't love Zero-RB this season, but it can still work. You just have to know when to start drafting your running backs. And that's where tiers come into play.

These are running back tiers you can follow on Draft Day, and they are a better guide than just going down a rank list. I'll tell you the round range for these running backs, as well as some stats of note, and this blueprint should help you dominate your league.

Tier 1

Early Round 1

Jahmyr Gibbs

Bijan Robinson

With David Montgomery gone, Gibbs could be amazing for Detroit and Fantasy managers. Over the past three seasons, Montgomery missed six games due to injury, and Gibbs scored at least 21.5 half-PPR points in five of them. When Montgomery missed three games in 2024 due to a knee injury, Gibbs averaged 29.1 half-PPR points over that span. Gibbs could break Fantasy this year.

Robinson was awesome in 2025 with 287 carries for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, and he added 79 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets. He should continue to have a prominent role in the passing game, especially if Tua Tagovalioa is the starting quarterback. Tagovailoa helped De'Von Achane get 172 targets over the past two seasons for 145 catches, 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. And new coach Kevin Stefanski should continue to feed Robinson on the ground. I plan to draft Robinson at No. 2 overall in all leagues.

Tier 2

Middle to the end of Round 1

Jonathan Taylor

James Cook

Chase Brown

Christian McCaffrey

Taylor averaged 25.2 half-PPR points through the first 10 games of the season in 2025 when Daniel Jones was healthy. Taylor never eclipsed 15.5 half-PPR points in the final seven games of the season after Jones suffered a broken leg and then ruptured his Achilles. We hope Jones is back at 100 percent this year, and Taylor will hopefully perform like the running back we saw in the first half of 2025. He also set a career-high with 46 receptions last year, which would be great if he could replicate that in 2026.

Cook led the NFL in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,621. He was third in carries (309), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (12) and also managed 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets. We hope he's more involved in the passing game with offensive coordinator Joe Brady now the head coach, but the recent history of rushing leaders isn't ideal. Since 2020, the rushing champ -- Derrick Henry, Taylor, Josh Jacobs, McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley -- had their rushing yards decrease by at least 848 the next year. And they had a decline by at least six touchdowns. Only Barkley played a full season the following year with Henry and McCaffrey getting hurt. That said, Cook still warrants enough upside to draft toward the end of Round 1.

Brown scored at least 16 half-PPR points in four of his final five games, which coincided when Joe Burrow returned from his toe injury. For the season, Brown had 1,016 yards and six touchdowns on 232 carries and was sixth among running backs with 437 receiving yards, while adding five touchdowns on 69 catches with 88 targets. He's in a contract year, and Brown is worth drafting in Round 1.

Last season, McCaffrey was the No. 1 non-quarterback at 20.7 half-PPR points per game, with 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns and 102 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns on 129 targets. All of his receiving stats were the best among running backs in 2025. He also added 26 carries for 83 yards and 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in two playoff games. In total, McCaffrey had 450 total touches in 19 games, and that's a lot of work. He turned 30 in June, so there are red flags for his Fantasy value this season. That said, not many players, let alone running backs, can do what McCaffrey does in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He's risky, but I would still gamble on McCaffrey in the back half of Round 1.

Tier 3

Round 2

Kenneth Walker III

Omarion Hampton

De'Von Achane

Derrick Henry

Saquon Barkley

Ashton Jeanty

Walker scored at least 16 half-PPR points in all three postseason games for the Seahawks and now becomes the lead running back for the Chiefs. We'll see how much he shares work in Kansas City, but Walker's track record with a quality workload is impressive. For example, in 2025, he had 12 games with at least 13 carries and averaged 14.1 half-PPR points per game. He's expected to have a big role in the passing game, and in 2024 he was on pace for 71 receptions in Seattle. Draft him in early Round 2.

I'm excited about Hampton this season with Mike McDaniel calling plays, as well as having offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) healthy. Hampton scored at least 21 half-PPR points in two of his first five games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him seven contests. He returned in Week 14 and scored at least 13 half-PPR points in three of his final four outings. I wouldn't be surprised if Hampton finished as a top-five Fantasy running back this year.

Achane makes me nervous with McDaniel and Tagovailoa gone. I'm worried Achane won't be as successful in the passing game with Malik Willis under center, and the Dolphins offense could also be miserable with a projected win total of 4.5. That said, we know Achane is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, and he's had at least 11 total touchdowns in every year of his career and at least 60 catches in each of his past two seasons. I'm OK with drafting him in Round 2.

In two seasons in Baltimore, Henry has averaged 316 carries for 1,758 yards and 16 touchdowns and 17 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. He's 32 but has showed no signs of slowing down. We'll see what happens with a new offensive system under Declan Doyle, and center Tyler Linderbaum being gone could hurt the offense. But until Henry shows signs of a decline then he's worth drafting in Round 2.

Barkley was a bust in 2025 when he averaged 12.7 half-PPR points per game after he was at 20.3 half-PPR points in 2024. Philadelphia's offensive line should rebound this season, and Barkley is expected to be more involved in the passing game for new coordinator Sean Mannion. There's reasons for optimism with Barkley this year, but he's only worth selecting in Round 2.

I actually have Jeanty in early Round 3 at the time of publication because we still don't know if he'll miss any time with the ankle injury he suffered Aug. 23. Hopefully, it's not an extended absence, and we'd love for Jeanty to play in Week 1. When healthy, he has the chance to be a top-10 or even top-five Fantasy running back. He only averaged 12.1 half-PPR points per game as a rookie, which made him a bust, but he should rebound in his sophomore campaign. He was No. 9 in total touches in 2025 with 321 (266 carries), and his 55 receptions were No. 7 among running backs. I'm excited about Klint Kubiak taking over as the head coach, and the quarterback play in Las Vegas should be improved with the duo of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, the offensive line should be better with a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle and the free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. We're all hopeful Jeanty is at full strength to start the year.

Tier 4

Round 3 and early Round 4

Javonte Williams

Kyren Williams

Travis Etienne

D'Andre Swift

Jeremiyah Love

Breece Hall

Javonte Williams started hot in 2025 with at least 16.5 half-PPR points in six of his first nine games, but he never reached that total again in his final seven outings. The Cowboys brought in no competition for Williams, and he should once again be a workhorse. I would draft him in Round 3, and he has the potential to be a No. 1 running back this season.

Kyren Williams is expected to once again lose work to Blake Corum this year, but Williams still has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy running back. In three years as the lead running back for the Rams, Williams has averaged 15.4 half-PPR points per game, and he has at least 1,480 total yards, 34 receptions and 13 total touchdowns in each of the past two years. Corum lowers the ceiling for Williams, but Round 3 is the right spot for him.

Initially, I was worried about Etienne in New Orleans, especially since Alvin Kamara will remain on the roster. But Kamara suffered a knee injury in training camp, and we don't know when he'll return to action. That should allow Etienne to dominate touches for the Saints for an extended period of time. He was great in 2025 with the Jaguars when he averaged 13.0 half-PPR points per game, and hopefully he'll remain in that range this season. He's someone to target toward the end of Round 3 or beginning of Round 4 in all formats.

Swift had the second-best season of his career in 2025 at 12.4 half-PPR points per game, and he finished with 223 carries for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 34 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown on 48 targets. He'll continue to share touches with Kyle Monangai, but Monangai could miss time early in the season with a knee injury. Swift has been a steady riser in my rankings, and I would draft toward the end of Round 3 or beginning of Round 4 in all leagues.

Love could end up at the top of this tier if he's cleared for Week 1, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Arizona's first preseason game, leaving his status for the season-opener in doubt. We hope he doesn't have to miss any games, and, more importantly, that this injury doesn't linger. Love has immense potential, even if he's sharing touches with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner, and Love could finish as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But this injury is a concern, which is why he's now a late-Round 3, early Round 4 selection. Continue to monitor his updates, and Love could return to an early-Round 3 pick if healthy.

Hall had the worst season of his career in 2025 at 11.1 half-PPR points per game despite his first 1,000-yard campaign. He only scored five total touchdowns, and his role in the passing game was reduced with just 48 targets. I'm hopeful that part of his game bounces back -- he averaged 85.5 targets the previous two seasons -- and the Jets offense should improve under new coordinator Frank Reich. Hall still has top-12 upside, and he's worth drafting early in Round 4.

Tier 5

Late Round 4 and Round 5

Bucky Irving

Quinshon Judkins

Cam Skattebo

David Montgomery

Jadarian Price

Bhayshul Tuten

Irving is a tricky running back to rank because he could be awesome -- he averaged 12.3 half-PPR points as a rookie in 2024 and 14.9 half-PPR points in the first four games last season -- or he could be in a committee with Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker. I love that Irving is healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury earlier this offseason, but Gainwell will steal work on passing downs, with Tucker potentially being a touchdown vulture. By all accounts, Irving has looked great in training camp, and Tampa Bay's offensive line is healthy again. I'm willing to gamble on Irving in Round 4.

Judkins (ankle) should be fine for Week 1, and he has workhorse potential this season if he stays healthy. New Browns coach Todd Monken should make Judkins the centerpiece of his offense in 2026, and Judkins scored at least 12.5 half-PPR points in six of eight games as a rookie when he had at least 15 carries. I'll reach for Judkins in late Round 4, but I would prefer to get him in Round 5.

Skattebo has become a risky Fantasy option heading into the season, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 5. The good news is he's healthy after hurting his ankle in Week 8 last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off prior to getting injured. Last year, his rookie campaign got off to a great start when he scored at least 12 half-PPR points in four of his first seven games. He was also on pace for 56 receptions. But the Giants might have a heavy rotation at running back, especially if Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Devin Singletary remain on the roster. I'm worried that Skattebo won't be an every-down running back, and you shouldn't reach for him on Draft Day.

Montgomery had the worst season of his career in 2025 at 8.5 half-PPR points per game, but he should rebound in 2026 now that he's in Houston. We'll see how much he'll share playing time with Woody Marks, but I expect Montgomery to be the alpha of this backfield. And he was solid once upon a time as the lead rusher for Chicago when he averaged at least 12.5 half-PPR points in two of his first four seasons in the NFL. He's 29 now, but Montgomery has the potential for 1,200 total yards and 10 touchdowns. He even averaged over two receptions a game for the past two years in Detroit. Montgomery is a solid pick in Round 5.

Price is going to be the lead running back in Seattle -- at least until Zach Charbonnet (knee) returns. Since we don't know when that will happen, Price is worth drafting toward the back end of Round 5. There's potentially a big role for Price if Charbonnet remains out for an extended period of time, especially with Walker gone (405 carries and 51 receptions left behind from 2025). Price wasn't a full-time running back at Notre Dame because of Love, but Price could be a solid RB2 for as long as Charbonnet is sidelined.

Tuten should be the No. 1 running back for the Jaguars, but reports out of training camp suggest he could lose passing-downs work to LeQuint Allen and goal-line work to Chris Rodriguez Jr., which isn't ideal. But Tuten could also prove to be so dynamic that he doesn't come off the field. Etienne leaves behind 296 total touches (260 carries) from 2025, and we expect Tuten to get the majority of work in this explosive offense. There's risk with drafting Tuten this season given the unknown in Jacksonville's backfield, but there's also so much upside. I'm fine drafting him toward the end of Round 5.

Tier 6

Rounds 6 and early 7

Josh Jacobs

Rhamondre Stevenson

Jonathon Brooks

Tony Pollard

TreVeyon Henderson

Jacobs falls into this tier due to his legal situation stemming from his May arrest. He could be facing a suspension, and it's risky to draft Jacobs before Round 5. I would prefer to draft him in Round 6, but we'll see if he's forced to miss any games. And he dealt with a groin injury in training camp, although he's expected to be fine for Week 1. Jacobs was No. 8 last season at 13.9 half-PPR points per game, and he has top-10 upside again in 2026 if he plays the full season. But, until we know his status, you shouldn't reach for Jacobs on Draft Day.

Stevenson outplayed Henderson last season and could do so once again. Henderson has more upside than Stevenson, but the Patriots appear comfortable with Stevenson in a leading role. He's a solid flex play, but Stevenson could also be a No. 2 running back if needed. He scored at least 13.5 half-PPR points in five of his final seven games in 2025, including the playoffs. I would draft Stevenson as early as Round 6.

Brooks should be the No. 1 running back for the Panthers this season, especially since Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) missed most of training camp and is questionable for Week 1. Brooks hasn't played since 2024 after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee for the second time, and he has just three NFL games on his resume. But all reports suggest he looks 100 percent, and he has the chance to be special if given enough work. In 2023 at Texas, Brooks had 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns and 25 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. I would draft Brooks as early as Round 6.

Pollard averaged 100 rushing yards per game in his final five outings last season, as well as 14.2 half-PPR points per game over that span. We'll see if he can pick up where last year ended, and the new offense in Tennessee under coordinator Brian Daboll should improve as the year goes on. Pollard will share touches with Tyjae Spears, but Pollard is a good flex option to target in Round 7.

Henderson will open the season behind Stevenson, and Henderson has reportedly struggled in training camp. That said, he has too much upside to ignore, especially if Stevenson were to miss any games due to injury. As a rookie in 2025, Henderson played in 18 games with Stevenson, including the playoffs, and Henderson scored more than 8.5 half-PPR points just three times. But he also averaged 22.0 half-PPR points in three games Stevenson was out. I don't want to reach for Henderson on Draft Day, but I would consider him a potential flex option if I can draft him in Round 7.

Tier 7

Rounds 7-9

Rico Dowdle

Jaylen Warren

Jordan Mason

J.K. Dobbins

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Kenneth Gainwell

Blake Corum

MarShawn Lloyd

Rachaad White

Mike Washington Jr.

RJ Harvey

The Steelers backfield is one of the most ambiguous this season since we don't fully know how they plan to use Dowdle and Warren. Dowdle has a history with new coach Mike McCarthy going back to their time in Dallas, and that could make Dowdle the starter. Warren is coming off a career season in 2025 at 11.6 half-PPR points per game, but he could become the pass-catching back, which is important for Aaron Rodgers. Given the uncertainty, I give a slight edge to Dowdle, but I would draft both in Round 7.

Mason has the chance to be the lead running back for the Vikings, and I would draft him ahead of Aaron Jones. We'll see what happens early in the season, but Mason, 27, is the better rusher than Jones, 31, at this point. Mason has averaged at least 4.8 yards per carry in every year of his career, but don't expect much from him in the passing game. In four seasons he has 28 catches for 173 yards on 34 targets. I like Mason as a high-end flex worth drafting in Round 8.

The Broncos could use three running backs this season with Dobbins, Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, which might make it hard to trust any of them. Harvey has the most upside of this trio, but he struggled last season until Dobbins suffered a foot injury in Week 10. Dobbins scored at least 13 half-PPR points in five of his first eight games last year, and I prefer him over Harvey and Coleman in this format. I would draft Dobbins as early as Round 8. Harvey scored at least 15.5 half-PPR points in four of his final six games in the regular season, but that was when Dobbins was sidelined with a foot injury. Harvey scored more than 7.5 half-PPR points just three times in his first 10 games of his rookie campaign. Now, Coleman makes this backfield even more crowded, and Harvey doesn't have the luxury of being a solo act if Dobbins were to miss any time. I wouldn't draft Harvey before Round 9.

I expect Croskey-Merritt to be the starter in Washington, but he'll split playing time with White. Croskey-Merritt is worth drafting in Round 8, and I would look for White in Round 9. Croskey-Merritt closed last season on a high note with at least 15 half-PPR points in two of his final four games. Reports in training camp suggest Croskey-Merritt could have a role in the passing game, which is important, because White has three seasons on his resume with at least 50 catches in Tampa Bay. I expect White to be a popular target for Jayden Daniels in the passing game.

Gainwell is expected to split work with Irving, with Gainwell working on passing downs. He just had 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns on 85 targets in Pittsburgh in 2025, and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson should keep Gainwell heavily involved as a receiver with the Buccaneers. Gainwell is also an underrated rusher since he had 114 carries for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers. Tucker will also be in the mix, which lowers the ceiling for Gainwell, but he's a good flex option worth drafting in Round 9.

Corum has the chance to be a flex option in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum scored at least 11.5 half-PPR points in four of his final six games in the regular season in 2025. Corum would also be a potential top-15 Fantasy running back if Williams were to miss any time. But I don't want to overvalue Corum, and he should only be drafted in Round 9 or later.

Lloyd has the chance to be a lottery ticket this season if he can stay healthy and if Jacobs misses any time. It's a big if for Lloyd to stay on the field since he's appeared in one game since entering the NFL in 2024, but he's had a strong training camp and looks poised to be at least a handcuff. The Packers might need him if Jacobs is out, and Lloyd would have top-20 upside in a leading role. He's worth drafting in Round 9 in all leagues.

Washington could be a lottery ticket if Jeanty is forced to miss any time with his ankle injury. Even if Jeanty is ready for Week 1, Washington should be stashed on your bench with a pick as early as Round 9. He's looked fantastic in preseason action with 23 carries for 168 yards, and he would have top-20 upside if forced into a starting role. If Jeanty is ruled out for Week 1 then Washington would climb into the Round 6 or 7 range.

Tier 8

Rounds 10 and 11

Kyle Monangai

Chuba Hubbard

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Aaron Jones

Jonah Coleman

Woody Marks

Tyjae Spears

Dylan Sampson

Zach Charbonnet

Monangai should have the chance to perform like a flex in deeper leagues, and he'll be a top-15 Fantasy running back if Swift gets injured. That said, Monangai is dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 1, so keep an eye on his health. You also shouldn't overvalue Monangai in tandem with Swift. Last season, when Swift was healthy, Monangai scored more than 8.0 half-PPR points just five times in 18 games, including the playoffs. He should only be drafted in Round 10 or later.

I started the offseason with Hubbard (hamstring) as my favorite Carolina running back, but his injury and the way Brooks has performed has dropped Chubbard into this range. While Brooks will likely be the starter to open the season, Hubbard, if healthy, isn't going away, and he could also be a flex option in tandem with Brooks. In 2024, Hubbard averaged 14.1 half-PPR points per game, and he could get back to that level of production of Brooks is forced to miss any time again. I would target Hubbard in Round 10, which could be a steal if he's healthy for Week 1.

Rodriguez seems destined to start the year as a short-yardage option and backup to Tuten, but his role could increase as the season goes on. Last year in Washington, Rodriguez had seven games with at least 10 carries, and he scored at least 10 half-PPR points in four of them. The drawback for Rodriguez is he has six career catches in three seasons. For now, consider him a high-end handcuff with the potential to score touchdowns in a potent offense.

Jones will work in tandem with Mason, but Jones should still have a prominent role. He's only worth drafting in Round 10, but he could be a nice surprise if he's more than just a passing-downs option and change-of-pace runner. Even though he's 31, Jones still has plenty to offer, and he's a good bench running back to target in this range.

Coleman will open the season as the No. 3 running back in Denver behind Dobbins and Harvey, but Coleman could end up as the Broncos' best option in the backfield by the end of the year. Dobbins has struggled to stay healthy in his career, and Harvey isn't the ideal leading rusher. Sean Payton is fond of Coleman, and he could earn a role even when Dobbins and Harvey are healthy. You'll have to be patient if you draft Coleman because he might not get many touches early in the season. But, if given a featured role, Coleman could be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues.

Marks had some solid games for the Texans as a rookie in 2025 when he was the lead running back, but he also failed to impress enough to keep the starting job. Montgomery has pushed Marks to No. 2 on the depth chart, but Marks should get chances to make plays in the passing game. He could be a surprise flex option in deeper leagues, and Marks had 261 catches in five seasons over 57 games at Mississippi State and USC. He's worth drafting as early as Round 11.

Spears should be the No. 2 running back for the Titans this year behind Pollard, and Spears should have a prominent role in the passing game. In 2025, Spears played in 13 games and had 45 catches for 264 yards on 50 targets. He has the potential to be one of the better pass-catching running backs this year, and he's a great Fantasy option to target in Round 11 or later.

There are two ways where Sampson can help Fantasy managers this season. Most importantly, he could be a flex option if Judkins suffers a setback coming off last year's broken ankle. And the Browns could use Sampson more in the passing game. Last year, Sampson had five games with at least three catches, and he could end up being a surprise receiver out of the backfield in 2026 if things go right. He's a good running back to stash in Round 11 or later.

Charbonnet's timeline from the torn ACL suffered in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last year will determine his Fantasy value, but don't expect him to help Fantasy managers early in the season. At best, he could make an impact later in the year, but he will still share carries with Price and have limited upside in 2026. Hopefully, if healthy, Charbonnet could be a nice surprise in the Fantasy playoffs, and you can stash him on IR in the meantime.

Tier 9

Handcuffs to target with late-round fliers

Tyler Allgeier

Kaelon Black

Emmett Johnson

Tank Bigsby

Brian Robinson Jr.

Braelon Allen

Kimani Vidal

Ray Davis

George Holani

Malik Davis

Alvin Kamara

James Conner

Isiah Pacheco

Jordan James

Seth McGowan

Demond Claiborne

Jaylen Wright

Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton