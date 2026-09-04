Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 96th RB RNK 35th PROJ PTS 133.8 SOS 31 ADP 100 2025 Stats RUYDS 746 REC 8 REYDS 36 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.2 My colleague Adam Aizer has made a great point all offseason that instead of drafting TreVeyon Henderson in the Round 6 range (ADP of 72.6), you should just wait for Corum in Round 9 (ADP of 102.9). Henderson might have more upside if Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt, but Corum could also be a monster if Kyren Williams were forced to miss time. And, with Corum, you might get more playing time in tandem with Williams. In 2025, Corum had 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 36 yards on 14 targets. He averaged 7.2 PPR points per game, but he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row from Weeks 13-16. He also had seven games during the season when he had at least 10 carries, and he averaged 10.9 PPR points over that span. Corum likely won't see an uptick in his role in the passing game, but he should continue to take carries away from Williams. I plan to draft Corum as a potential flex option in all leagues while sharing touches with Williams, but Corum is a lottery ticket if he ever was put in a featured role.

Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 106th RB RNK 41st PROJ PTS 150 SOS 22 ADP 129 2025 Stats RUYDS 572 REC 40 REYDS 218 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also worth considering as a sleeper given his cost (ADP of 104.2), and I would draft him ahead of White. But I expect White to have a prominent role with the Commanders, and he's cheaper on Draft Day (ADP of 126.5). Washington might lean on White more than you think to help in pass protection with offensive line concerns since left tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) and center Nick Allegretti (calf) are both hurt. White should definitely be a factor in the passing game, and he caught at least 50 passes from 2022-24 in Tampa Bay. He's also been a better Fantasy option than you think since he averaged at least 12.5 PPR points per game in two of those seasons. While he struggled as a rusher early in his career, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry in each of the past two years with the Buccaneers. And White has 37 games in his career with at least 10 carries, and he has averaged 14.2 PPR points per game over that span. Most likely, Croskey-Merritt will work on obvious rushing downs, with White being a change-of-pace rusher and playing on passing downs. I like White as a potential flex option in all leagues.

Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 105th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 134.6 SOS 2 ADP 121 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're hopeful that Ashton Jeanty (ankle) will be ready for Week 1 against Miami, but Washington could start if Jeanty is out. That would make Washington a potential top-20 running back in all leagues against the Dolphins, and he would likely stay in that range for as long as Jeanty isn't playing. But even if Jeanty is healthy, you should expect Washington to get playing time after the way he performed in the preseason. He had 23 carries for 168 yards (7.3 yards per carry), and Klint Kubiak needs to use Washington in tandem with Jeanty. Most likely, Washington will just be a lottery ticket stash on your bench. But if he gets enough touches then he could be a flex option in deeper leagues, and there's the possibility of Washington starting given Jeanty's ankle injury. He's an easy running back to draft at 122.7 overall.