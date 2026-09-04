Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
There's a lot to love about Goff this season. No. 1 is the schedule since the Lions play just five games outdoors through Week 17, including only three after Week 4, and Detroit has one of the most favorable schedules this season. Per my colleague Dave Richard, Goff has averaged 22.2 Fantasy points in 53 indoor games since joining the Lions compared to 17.7 in 29 outdoor games. We could see plenty of shootouts in Detroit, especially with safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) starting the season on injured reserve. Goff has been consistent with his production and has averaged at least 20.1 Fantasy points per game in each of the past four seasons with the Lions -- with a high of 23.4 points per game in 2024 -- and he's passed for at least 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in each year. He's an amazing value pick at 109.3 for a quarterback with top-10 upside.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I didn't love Love as much as I love him now following the Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) news because I expect Love to throw more this season. And that's a good thing. He has 26 games in his career with at least 30 pass attempts, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in 16 of those contests while averaging 22.3 Fantasy points over that span. In 2023, the lone season where he averaged more than 30 pass attempts per game (34.0), he averaged a career-best 22.5 Fantasy points per game. We'll see if MarShawn Lloyd can be as successful as Jacobs as the replacement option, but I expect Love to be more of the focal point. The defense also could be weak to open the season until Micah Parsons (knee) is back, and I love that Love has Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft all healthy for Week 1. This should be a fun offense, and I love that I can draft Love at 142.4 overall.
As we head into Labor Day weekend, many Fantasy drafts will be happening over the next several days, leading up to the start of the NFL season. With that in mind, here is my final list of sleepers for 2026.
You can read Sleepers 1.0 and Sleepers 2.0.
Many Fantasy drafts have already happened in August, so the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data will show us the players being selected after No. 100 overall. That's how we'll pick the players for Sleepers 3.0.
Quarterbacks
Other sleeper quarterbacks to consider: Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis and Baker Mayfield
Running Backs
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
My colleague Adam Aizer has made a great point all offseason that instead of drafting TreVeyon Henderson in the Round 6 range (ADP of 72.6), you should just wait for Corum in Round 9 (ADP of 102.9). Henderson might have more upside if Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt, but Corum could also be a monster if Kyren Williams were forced to miss time. And, with Corum, you might get more playing time in tandem with Williams. In 2025, Corum had 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 36 yards on 14 targets. He averaged 7.2 PPR points per game, but he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row from Weeks 13-16. He also had seven games during the season when he had at least 10 carries, and he averaged 10.9 PPR points over that span. Corum likely won't see an uptick in his role in the passing game, but he should continue to take carries away from Williams. I plan to draft Corum as a potential flex option in all leagues while sharing touches with Williams, but Corum is a lottery ticket if he ever was put in a featured role.
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also worth considering as a sleeper given his cost (ADP of 104.2), and I would draft him ahead of White. But I expect White to have a prominent role with the Commanders, and he's cheaper on Draft Day (ADP of 126.5). Washington might lean on White more than you think to help in pass protection with offensive line concerns since left tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) and center Nick Allegretti (calf) are both hurt. White should definitely be a factor in the passing game, and he caught at least 50 passes from 2022-24 in Tampa Bay. He's also been a better Fantasy option than you think since he averaged at least 12.5 PPR points per game in two of those seasons. While he struggled as a rusher early in his career, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry in each of the past two years with the Buccaneers. And White has 37 games in his career with at least 10 carries, and he has averaged 14.2 PPR points per game over that span. Most likely, Croskey-Merritt will work on obvious rushing downs, with White being a change-of-pace rusher and playing on passing downs. I like White as a potential flex option in all leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We're hopeful that Ashton Jeanty (ankle) will be ready for Week 1 against Miami, but Washington could start if Jeanty is out. That would make Washington a potential top-20 running back in all leagues against the Dolphins, and he would likely stay in that range for as long as Jeanty isn't playing. But even if Jeanty is healthy, you should expect Washington to get playing time after the way he performed in the preseason. He had 23 carries for 168 yards (7.3 yards per carry), and Klint Kubiak needs to use Washington in tandem with Jeanty. Most likely, Washington will just be a lottery ticket stash on your bench. But if he gets enough touches then he could be a flex option in deeper leagues, and there's the possibility of Washington starting given Jeanty's ankle injury. He's an easy running back to draft at 122.7 overall.
DEN Denver • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
You'll likely have to be patient with Coleman since it's doubtful he'll get much playing time while J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are healthy. But Dobbins has missed at least four games in each of the past four seasons, including 36 total games over that span. I would anticipate Harvey and Coleman splitting touches if Dobbins is out, but Coleman should benefit the most. I view him as the handcuff for Dobbins this year, not Harvey. Sean Payton is fond of the fourth-round rookie from Washington, and Payton will likely try to work Coleman into the gameplan each week, even when Dobbins and Harvey are active. Coleman could be the goal-line back in Denver or play on passing downs, and he's a great fit for Payton's offense. I'm excited to see what Coleman could do in a featured role, and I plan to draft him well ahead of his ADP of 146.7. I would draft Coleman as early as Round 10.
Other sleeper running backs to consider: Chuba Hubbard, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Ray Davis, Tyler Allgeier and Christopher Brooks
Wide Receiver
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Like Justin Jefferson, Addison struggled in 2025 when J.J. McCarthy was the starting quarterback. And, like Jefferson, Addison played well when Carson Wentz started for the Vikings. In four games with Wentz, Addison scored at least 15.1 PPR points three times, including two outings with at least 114 yards and two of his three touchdowns for the season. In seven games with McCarthy, Addison averaged only 8.1 PPR points per game. Kyler Murray will help Jefferson and Addison perform at a higher level this season, and Addison should return to being a potential No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Prior to 2025, Addison averaged at least 13.1 PPR points per game in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, including 19 touchdowns over that span. I would draft him ahead of his ADP (109.9), and Addison should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 1 against Green Bay.
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, Christian Kirk (calf) is on injured reserve and will miss at least four games and Mike Evans, 33, has battled at least four different injuries in training camp. George Kittle is also coming back from a torn Achilles. The 49ers might need Stribling to play a prominent role this year, and he looked great in the preseason with 11 catches for 109 yards. He was moved all over the formation, which is likely a sign San Francisco wants him to be on the field in multiple personnel groups. He might struggle when everyone is healthy, including Deebo Samuel, but Stribling is a lottery ticket in case anyone gets hurt. That feels like a good bet, but Kyle Shanahan would also be smart to use Stribling when everyone is healthy. Stribling's ADP is at 114.7, but I would look to draft him as early as Round 8. I wouldn't be surprised if Stribling is the best rookie receiver this season.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Matthew Golden (ADP of 129.5) is also worth consideration as a sleeper, but I like Reed better. He just has to stay healthy. Reed has 23 games in his career, including the playoffs, with at least five targets, and he has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in 15 of those outings and averaged 16.1 PPR points per game over that span. He was limited to seven games in 2025 due to foot and collarbone injuries, but he's healthy heading into Week 1. With Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) out, the Packers should have to throw more, which is a plus for Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Reed and Golden, and I would draft Reed as early as Round 8 even though his ADP is 124.1. As for Golden, he had a rough rookie campaign in 2025 with 29 catches for 361 yards and no touchdowns on 44 targets in 14 games, and he averaged just 5.0 PPR points per game. But he had three games with at least five targets, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing, while averaging 14.3 PPR points over that span. I would draft Golden as early as Round 9.
Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Coker missed the first six games in 2025 with a quadriceps injury, and he struggled with his production through Week 12. But from Week 13 through the NFL playoffs, Coker was better than Tetairoa McMillan, and we hope Coker can build off that performance heading into this season. In those six games, Coker averaged 14.6 PPR points per game and had four outings with at least 14 PPR points. He averaged 6.0 targets per game. McMillan, by comparison, averaged 10.1 PPR points per game over that span on 5.5 targets per game. I would rather draft McMillan, but Coker is one of my favorite receivers to draft as early as Round 10. And his ADP is 141.1, which is amazing value for a player with his upside.
Other sleeper wide receivers to consider: KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, Stefon Diggs, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Romeo Doubs, Tre Tucker and Chris Bell
Tight Ends
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
With Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season, Schultz should be the likely candidate to be second on the Texans in targets behind Nico Collins. I would draft Schultz as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he should crush his ADP (151.6). I would draft Schultz as early as Round 11. In 2025, Schultz set career highs in targets (106) and catches (82), and his 777 yards were the second-most of his career. He only scored three touchdowns, but he helped Fantasy managers to close last season with at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his final six games. Kayshon Boutte will be a factor in Houston, but I expect C.J. Stroud to once again lean on Schultz. He's a great late-round tight end target in all leagues.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Johnson has the chance to be a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end to start the season with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season, but the injury could keep Tyson out longer than that. That's a plus for Johnson, who excelled in 2025 as the No. 2 target for the Saints behind Chris Olave. Johnson set career highs in targets (102), catches (77) and yards (889), but he only scored three touchdowns. He had 10 games with at least 10.1 PPR points, and I like his ADP (139.3). Johnson will likely lose value once Tyson is healthy, but Johnson should be great early in the season and could maintain his production even when Tyson plays. Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore are confident in Johnson, and Fantasy managers should be able to trust him as well.
Other sleeper tight ends to consider: Dalton Kincaid, Mark Andrews, Terrance Ferguson, Brenton Strange and Greg Dulcich