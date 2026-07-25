Jamey Eisenberg is avoiding these 10 players in all 2026 Fantasy Football leagues

Malik Nabers WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th WR RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 240.9 SOS 19 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 18 TAR 35 REYDS 271 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 It's fantastic news that Nabers (knee) won't be placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp in his comeback from last year's torn ACL and meniscus tear in his right knee. I had to adjust this post when the news came out, and I even moved him up in my rankings to WR21 at No. 43 overall. But that's still behind his FantasyPros ADP of WR14 at No. 32 overall. I can't draft him in Round 3 at that spot. We still don't know when Nabers will begin to practice in full, and he could still miss games early in the season until the Giants feel he's back at 100 percent after he was injured in Week 4 last year. When healthy, we know Nabers could be dominant, and he averaged 18.2 PPR points in his rookie campaign in 2024. He'll face more competition for targets this season with the additions of Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields, and the Giants want to be a run-heavy team under new coach John Harbaugh. My hope is Nabers is at full strength in the second half of the season, and hopefully Fantasy managers who draft him get a league-winner heading into the playoffs. But there's no guarantee when Nabers will be ready to go, and the beginning part of the year could be problematic. I will only draft him in Round 4 or later. I'd rather have: Tee Higgins (ADP is WR17 at No. 37 overall), Zay Flowers (ADP is WR15 at No. 34 overall) and Emeka Egbuka (ADP is WR19 at No. 39 overall)

Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 43rd WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 222.8 SOS 20 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 70 TAR 122 REYDS 1014 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.4 Tetairoa McMillan It's a positive that McMillan could see more time in the slot this year, and hopefully that leads to easy target opportunities from Bryce Young. But that's not enough to justify drafting McMillan at his FantasyPros ADP of WR18 at No. 38 overall. The earliest I would draft McMillan is the back end of Round 4. I expect McMillan to stay in the same range of production as his rookie campaign in 2025 when he had 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, and he averaged 12.4 PPR points per game. I don't believe that Young in Carolina's offense will help elevate McMillan to a higher level, and the Panthers could be without two starting offensive linemen early in the season with left tackle Iken Ekwonu (knee) and right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) battling injuries. We also saw McMillan get outplayed down the stretch last year by Jalen Coker, who missed the first six games of the season with a quadriceps injury. In their final five games together, including the playoffs, McMillan averaged 9.8 PPR points and 6.2 targets per game over that span, while Coker averaged 14.1 PPR points and 6.0 targets per game. McMillan should be good, but I have concerns about him being great in 2026. I'd rather have: Ladd McConkey (ADP is WR20 at No. 42 overall), Terry McLaurin (ADP is WR23 at No. 47 overall) and Jaylen Waddle (ADP is WR21 at No. 44 overall)

Davante Adams WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 55th WR RNK 25th PROJ PTS 213 SOS 18 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 60 TAR 114 REYDS 789 TD 14 FPTS/G 15.9 Davante Adams The positive for Adams last year was leading the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14, which was amazing since he did that in 14 games. He also added another touchdown in the NFL playoffs, and he has scored at least 10 touchdowns in seven of 12 years in his career. The negative for Adams was everything else. He was 44th in receptions with 60 and tied for 34th in receiving yards with 789. In the seven games last season where Adams failed to score a touchdown, including the playoffs, Adams averaged just 9.3 PPR points and had two games with more than 12 PPR points. Now, he was averaging 8.1 targets per game, which was great, and hopefully that continues. He should still get plenty of chances as the No. 2 receiver for the Rams opposite Puka Nacua. But if the touchdowns decline -- he only scored eight in each of his previous two seasons with the Raiders and Jets -- then Adams could be in trouble if he's starting to slow down based on his receptions and yards from last year. And you have to take that into account since he's 33. His FantasyPros ADP is WR22 at No. 46 overall, and I don't want to draft him in Round 4. The earliest I would draft him is the back end of Round 5. I'd rather have: Terry McLaurin (ADP is WR23 at No. 47 overall), Luther Burden III (ADP is WR24 at No. 49 overall) and D.J. Moore (ADP is WR26 at No. 56 overall)

Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 65th WR RNK 28th PROJ PTS 223.5 SOS 24 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 65 TAR 102 REYDS 1117 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 Jameson Williams Williams was the No. 21 receiver in 2025 at 12.9 PPR points per game, but you need to look at his season in two parts. The first part, with a healthy Sam LaPorta, was bad for Williams. In nine games with LaPorta, Williams averaged just 10.9 PPR points and 4.8 targets per game. In eight games without LaPorta after he suffered a back injury, Williams averaged 15.2 PPR points and 7.4 targets per game. LaPorta is healthy heading into training camp, as is Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the Lions are hopeful to get second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa more opportunities. It's tough for new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to get everyone involved, especially with Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, and Williams could struggle. I want to draft Williams in Round 6 as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside. When he's on, he's special, and he had six games in 2025 with at least 16.6 PPR points. But he also has plenty of letdown outings, including seven games last year at 6.6 PPR points or less. His FantasyPros ADP is WR25 at No. 51 overall, and that's too expensive for me if everyone is healthy in Detroit prior to Week 1. I'd rather have: D.J. Moore (ADP is WR26 at No. 56 overall), Mike Evans (ADP is WR27 at No. 59 overall) and Christian Watson (ADP is WR30 at No. 64 overall)