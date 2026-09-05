This season, I'll be playing in 28 Fantasy leagues, not including Best Ball. I have 21 redraft leagues, five dynasty leagues and two Guillotine leagues.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, 15 of the redraft leagues have been completed. I wanted to share with you the players who I have drafted the most.

These are my guys.

Quarterbacks

This is the position where I have the most diversity. I drafted 14 different quarterbacks -- two of the 15 redraft leagues are Superflex -- but I didn't select any quarterback more than twice.

Here are the quarterbacks I have selected the most so far:

Drake Maye (twice)

Jalen Hurts (twice)

Dak Prescott (twice)

Justin Herbert (twice)

Brock Purdy (twice)

Kyler Murray (twice)

I never reached for a quarterback, and I only drafted one if it was a great price. For example, I took Maye in Round 5 of a 14-team league, and I got Hurts in Round 7 of a 10-team league.

Of the drafts still to come, I expect to have more exposure to Herbert and Purdy. I also will likely target more of Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff, and I have each of them in at least one league so far.

Running backs

I have drafted 47 different running backs so far. I only have one redraft league with Jahmyr Gibbs and one with Bijan Robinson.

Of the other top 12 running backs based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data, I have three shares of Kenneth Walker III, two shares each of Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and Omarion Hampton and only one selection each of Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Ashton Jeanty.

I have drafted Chase Brown in a few leagues that have yet to be completed, but I have yet to draft De'Von Achane or Saquon Barkley. Hopefully, I will get some exposure to both of them this weekend.

Here are the running backs I have selected the most so far:

MarShawn Lloyd (six)

D'Andre Swift (five)

Jadarian Price (five)

Jonah Coleman (five)

Mike Washington Jr. (four)

Kenneth Walker III (three)

Blake Corum (three)

Kyle Monangai (three)

Kaelon Black (three)

James Cook (two)

Christian McCaffrey (two)

Omarion Hampton (two)

Breece Hall (two)

Rhamondre Stevenson (two)

Tony Pollard (two)

Jordan Mason (two)

Rachaad White (two)

Emmett Johnson (two)

Zach Charbonnet (two)

Alvin Kamara (two)

Ray Davis (two)

I drafted a lot of Lloyd prior to Josh Jacobs being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, mostly with a pick in Round 10 or later. I also selected Swift in Round 5 in several leagues with early drafts, but his value has increased lately with Monangai (knee) getting hurt.

Price is someone that I target in Round 5 as a No. 2 running back, and I love stashing Coleman and Washington on my bench with late-round picks. I expect both to be lottery tickets this season.

I've been adamant about not drafting McCaffrey this season at his ADP, which is 7.7 overall. But I drafted him at No. 11 overall in one league, and I selected him at No. 6 overall in a keeper league when Gibbs, Robinson, Taylor, Cook, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were off the board.

Both times that I drafted McCaffrey, I also selected Black. And I've been aggressive lately in drafting one of my favorite sleepers in Corum, which should continue this weekend.

Wide receivers

I have drafted 45 different receivers, and I was lucky enough to get Nacua four times and Chase three times out of 15 redraft leagues. I'm hoping to get more exposure to St. Brown and Smith-Njigba this weekend, and I have only drafted those receivers in one league each so far.

I have CeeDee Lamb in two leagues, but only one league with Justin Jefferson, which will change. The other receivers I'm hoping for more exposure this weekend include A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey and Jayden Reed. I only have those receivers in one league each so far, but I plan to change that given how much I like those players.

Here are the wide receivers I have selected the most so far:

Luther Burden III (five)

Puka Nacua (four)

D.J. Moore (four)

Jalen Coker (four)

Ja'Marr Chase (three)

Drake London (three)

DeVonta Smith (three)

Tee Higgins (three)

Jordan Addison (three)

Tre Tucker (three)

CeeDee Lamb (two)

Chris Olave (two)

Rashee Rice (two)

Chris Godwin (two)

Quentin Johnston (two)

De'Zhaun Stribling (two)

Matthew Golden (two)

Chris Bell (two)

Jordyn Tyson (two)

Burden suffered a groin injury, which allowed me to draft him in Round 5 in several leagues, and that was incredible value. I was aggressive in drafting Moore in Round 4, and I'm excited about him in Buffalo.

Coker, Addison and Tucker are three of my favorite sleepers, and it was easy to draft all of them, sometimes in the same league. And I'm hopeful to draft more of Godwin and Johnston, who are two receivers I love drafting with mid-round picks.

It's not a bad idea to draft Tyson (hamstring) with a late-round pick if you have an IR spot. You can stash him while he's out, and hopefully he'll have a strong finish to his rookie campaign when healthy.

Tight ends

I have only drafted 11 different tight ends so far, but I have six tight ends in multiple leagues. I was surprised to see how much exposure I have to Travis Kelce, who was drafted in four of my 15 redraft leagues.

Kelce played well in 2025 when Patrick Mahomes was healthy, and Kelce's ADP is great in Round 9. He could once again be a top-five Fantasy tight end, even at 36 years old.

Here are the tight ends I have selected the most so far:

Travis Kelce (four)

Trey McBride (three)

Dallas Goedert (three)

Brock Bowers (two)

Tucker Kraft (two)

Kyle Pitts (two)

I haven't been afraid to draft Bowers in Round 2 or McBride in Round 3, and both should be awesome. I hope to draft more of Colston Loveland, who I only have in one league so far, and I haven't selected Tyler Warren yet.

I only have Sam LaPorta in one league so far, but I'll add him in more this weekend. And I'd like more exposure to Kraft and Pitts as well.

Isaiah Likely is only on one of my teams so far, but he's another tight end I will draft more this weekend. And I'd like to get some exposure to George Kittle, who I don't have on any of my rosters.