The theme for Week 3 -- and maybe the season -- is surviving injuries. It's been a rough start so far with players getting hurt.

At quarterback, we just lost Jaxson Dart (knee) for the season, and Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Caleb Williams (hamstring) could miss several weeks. That's a lot of star power out for that position.

Running back has a lengthy list of injuries that we need to monitor, including Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Jadarian Price (shoulder), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Aaron Jones (knee), Rico Dowdle (toe) and all three Broncos running backs. J.K. Dobbins (hip), RJ Harvey (hamstring), and Jonah Coleman (ankle) are all hurt heading into Week 3 against the Rams, and whoever is the healthiest might be a must-start Fantasy running back.

At wide receiver, we're keeping an eye on Puka Nacua (groin), Malik Nabers (shoulder), Mike Evans (hip), Nico Collins (hamstring), D.J. Moore (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hamstring), among others. With A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve, this position has taken a beating so far this season with several players who were selected in the early part of the draft.

The big injury at tight end is Dallas Goedert (knee), who is expected to miss several weeks. But we might get good news in Week 3 with Brock Bowers (knee) set to make his 2026 debut.

Injuries stink for everyone, including Fantasy managers. And there's a trickle-down effect -- pro and con -- to other players as a result.

For example, we're downgrading the receivers in Chicago and Washington due to the quarterback injuries, but the Giants' pass catchers might benefit from Jameis Winston starting for Dart. Jaylen Warren and Rashod Bateman are two players who could become must-start Fantasy options because of injuries in Week 3. And, as you'll read below, the Start of the Week is in a great spot with Chuba Hubbard taking over Carolina's backfield with Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) on injured reserve.

Ideally, we'd never have to worry about injuries, but that's not a reality. In Fantasy, injuries impact your roster in a major way. Hopefully, you can overcome them and still win, and we're all trying to do that in Week 3 -- and for the rest of the season.

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Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 5 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.1 Hubbard was already playing well to start the season prior to Week 3, but he might be headed for stardom. Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve, and Hubbard should dominate touches for the Panthers. I like him as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 3 at Cleveland. Hubbard had 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 1 against Chicago. He followed that up with 12 carries for 53 yards and two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on two targets at Atlanta in Week 2. It's not like Brooks was doing much through two games, but he was the only other running back to get significant touches with Hubbard. Now, the No. 2 running back in Carolina is A.J. Dillon, and I don't see him doing much to hinder Hubbard's upside. The Browns have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown, but Bhayshul Tuten had 88 total yards in Week 1, while Bucky Irving had 89 total yards in Week 2. I'm expecting Hubbard to have a standout performance, and Brooks being out is great for Hubbard's outlook for Week 3 and beyond.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DET -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 533 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 29.1 Goff is off to a solid start so far this season with 533 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in each game against New Orleans and Buffalo. He should stay hot against the Jets at home, and Goff has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past six games in Detroit, dating back to last season. I like Goff as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -11.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 28.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 566 RUYDS 40 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 30.3 Mahomes looks awesome so far in two games against Denver and Indianapolis, with at least 25.7 Fantasy points in each outing. And now he gets the Dolphins in Week 3. Miami has already allowed six total touchdowns to Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy in the first two games of the season, and Mahomes should stay hot in this matchup. This might be the last time we can mention Mahomes as a starter because he's trending back toward becoming an automatic Fantasy option in all leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 648 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 33.7 We'll see which version of Cleveland's defense shows up in Week 3, but the Browns allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 33.8 Fantasy points in Week 1, while Baker Mayfield was limited to 14.2 Fantasy points in Week 2. I don't think Cleveland will stop Young, who is hot right now with at least 30.1 Fantasy points in each of his first two games against Chicago and Atlanta. Young has now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven of his past 10 games going back to last season, including the playoffs, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 3 against the Browns. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 662 RUYDS 31 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.8 Shough followed up his 29.2 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Detroit with 24.4 Fantasy points at Baltimore in Week 2. He has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in seven of his past eight games dating back to last season, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 3 against Las Vegas. The Raiders have done a great job so far against Malik Willis and Justin Herbert, holding both to fewer than 17 Fantasy points, but I'm expecting Shough to stay hot in this matchup at home. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 532 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 The Packers have offensive line concerns heading into Thursday night's game against Atlanta, but I'm still starting Love as a low-end No. 1 quarterback. Bryce Young just torched the Falcons for 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) is now on injured reserve. Love only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 2 at the Jets, but he was great in Week 1 at Minnesota with 23.5 Fantasy points. Green Bay is struggling to run the ball, and Love should have to carry the offense in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I'm excited to see what Murray can do after he suffered a concussion early in Week 1 against Green Bay and missed Week 2 at Chicago. Tampa Bay's defense struggled with Deshaun Watson in Week 2 as he scored 23.7 Fantasy points, and Murray will hopefully follow suit. The Buccaneers are allowing 21 yards per game on the ground to Joe Burrow and Watson, and Murray should get production in this matchup with his legs. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. This is a great matchup to trust Smith if you need a quarterback. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks so far after Tyler Shough and Josh Allen combined for 658 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. Smith just scored 17.6 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Green Bay, but I like him as a flier in deeper leagues in Week 3 at Detroit. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. We'll see if Nico Collins (hamstring) can play in Week 3 at Indianapolis after being out in Week 2, but Stroud can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues even if Collins sits again. The Colts have allowed a season-high 706 passing yards in two games against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stroud has passed for 627 yards and rushed for 44 yards through two games, but he only has two touchdowns and has scored a combined 37.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo and Cincinnati. This could be a big game for him on the road in Week 3.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 386 RUYDS 64 TD 1 INT 4 FPTS/G 9.9 The Jaguars haven't exactly faced great quarterbacks so far this season in Deshaun Watson and Bo Nix, but that duo is averaging just 16.1 Fantasy points and has combined for 493 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Maye has combined for just 19.8 Fantasy points in two games at Seattle and Pittsburgh, and this should be another down game for him at Jacksonville. I would only start Maye in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 398 RUYDS 59 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.9 I had high hopes for Mayfield in Week 2 against Cleveland when he was the Start of the Week, and he struggled with 14.2 Fantasy points. He has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 games going back to last season, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against Minnesota. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 419 RUYDS 8 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Nix scored 16.1 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Jacksonville, and he has now combined for just 23.5 points on the season. He'll have some big games as the season goes on, but he shouldn't be started in one-quarterback leagues in Week 3 against the Rams. Nix has now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 regular-season games going back to last season. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 417 RUYDS 45 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.6 The Chiefs have held Bo Nix and Daniel Jones to a combined 20.8 Fantasy points in the first two games of the season, and they should be able to contain Willis in Week 3. Willis is averaging just 15.6 Fantasy points per game in two outings against Las Vegas and San Francisco, and now he could be without Caleb Douglas (ankle). I can't start Willis in any one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 3 against Kansas City.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 434 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.1 Lawrence's nine-game streak of scoring at least 23.1 Fantasy points came to an end in Week 2 at Denver when he scored just 6.2 Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game in Week 3 against New England. The Patriots have allowed only one quarterback to score multiple touchdowns against them in their past nine regular-season games, dating back to last season: Josh Allen in Week 15. I don't expect Lawrence to be as bad as he was against the Broncos, but he should be considered a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 89 REC 7 REYDS 61 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Rico Dowdle (toe) missed practice Wednesday and was in a walking boot. Dowdle is likely out for Week 3, which should give Warren a full workload. This isn't an easy matchup since the Bengals have limited Bucky Irving and David Montgomery to a combined 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in two games, but Irving and Woody Marks did damage in the passing game. Irving had seven catches for 48 yards on seven targets in Week 1, and Marks had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2. Warren averaged 14.3 PPR points in two games against the Bengals last season, and I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if Dowdle is out. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.7 Montgomery was bad in Week 2 against Cincinnati with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He didn't run well in Week 1 against Buffalo with 20 carries for 60 yards, but he scored two touchdowns and added three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown. I'm hopeful his rushing average will improve in Week 3 at Indianapolis, but he should have another quality Fantasy outing against the Colts. Indianapolis is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III have combined for 48 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns and seven catches for 80 yards in two games. Montgomery is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 We're not getting the desired workload for Skattebo yet, but I like that he had four catches for 19 yards on four targets in Week 2 at the Rams after no targets in Week 1 against Dallas. The Giants should lean on Skattebo moving forward with Jaxson Dart (knee) out, and Skattebo is worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back against the Titans. Tennessee struggled with Breece Hall in Week 1 when he had 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was injured in Week 2 against the Titans, but Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley combined for 16.7 PPR points. Hopefully, Skattebo will follow suit in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 If Saquon Barkley (shoulder) is out for Week 3 at Chicago then Bigsby and Will Shipley are worth using as flex options against the Bears. Barkley left Week 2 at Tennessee, and Bigby had 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on two targets, while Shipley had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches for 5 yards on two targets. Chicago is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and we'll continue to monitor Barkley's status throughout the week. Bigsby would be a flex option in all formats if Barkley is out, and Shipley is worth using in deeper leagues. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 76 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm curious to see what the Patriots will do with the workload for Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson in Week 3 at Jacksonville. In Week 2 against Pittsburgh, which was Henderson's first game of the season after he missed Week 1 at Seattle with an ankle injury, he played more snaps than Stevenson (33-20). That was a rare occurrence in 2025, and Stevenson also lost a fumble against the Steelers. Henderson had 16 carries for 76 yards and a 39-yard touchdown run but no targets in Week 2, while Stevenson had six carries for 43 yards and one catch for 3 yards on two targets. This isn't an easy matchup against the Jaguars, but I'll still use Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Henderson is worth using as a flex, and hopefully he continues to play more than Stevenson moving forward. Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 After a disappointing Week 1 with just 4.7 PPR points at Philadelphia, White was exceptional in Week 2 at Dallas with 14.3 PPR points. He had seven carries for 43 yards and six catches for 40 yards on six targets. White will continue to share work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has flex appeal in all leagues against Seattle. It won't be an easy matchup, and we'll see what the Commanders look like with Marcus Mariota starting for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). But I expect White to be heavily involved in the passing game, which makes him a flex option in Week 3.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 5 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 At some point soon, maybe this week, the Cardinals will turn Love loose, and he will look like the superstar running back we saw at Notre Dame. But until that happens, we should only be starting Love as a flex option in the majority of leagues. He continues to play less snaps than Tyler Allgeier (76-52 for the season), and Love has 20 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 25 yards on seven targets in two games against the Chargers and Seahawks. The 49ers defense isn't one to fear -- Kyren Williams and De'Von Achane each scored at least 12.3 PPR points in each game this season -- but Arizona holding back Love is why he's listed in this spot. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Croskey-Merritt had a productive Week 1 at Philadelphia with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-7 yards on one target, but he struggled in Week 2 at Dallas with 12 carries for 43 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. Rachaad White outplayed Croskey-Merritt in Week 2, and I like White better than Croskey-Merritt in Week 3 against Seattle. The Seahawks run defense is tough, but White should be able to make plays against Seattle in the passing game (Rhamondre Stevenson had five catches for 44 yards on six targets in Week 1). I would only use Croskey-Merritt as a flex option in all formats in Week 3. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Pollard has struggled through two games this season with a combined 21 carries for 99 yards and no touchdowns and two catches for no yards on three targets. The Giants run defense isn't great, and Javonte Williams, Kryen Williams and Blake Corum each scored at least 10.2 PPR points in two games against New York. But Pollard continues to share work with Tyjae Spears, and it's hard to trust Pollard as anything more than flex option in most leagues in Week 3. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 57 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 I'm not worried about the Atlanta defense as much as the Green Bay offense in this game. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) is out for the season, and left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and right guard Jacob Monk (shoulder) are also banged up. The Packers also seem content using Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Christopher Brooks in a committee, and Lloyd has struggled in two games against Minnesota and the Jets with a combined 19 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 6 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Jordan Love and the passing game should have success against the Falcons through the air, and Lloyd will likely only help Fantasy managers with a touchdown. He's a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 3.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 131 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 I was glad Tuten got a short-yardage touchdown in Week 2 at Denver, and he finished that game with 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and two catches for minus-3 yards on two targets. But Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains a factor for the Jaguars, including at the goal line, and Tuten has a tough matchup in Week 3 against New England. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is a beast, and opposing running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in the past 14 games he has played in the regular season, including Week 1 against Seattle and Week 2 against Pittsburgh. I would only use Tuten as a flex option in most leagues against the Patriots.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 117 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 McConkey looked great in Week 1 against Arizona before suffering a rib injury, and he finished that game with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He struggled in Week 2 against Las Vegas with three catches for 35 yards on three targets, but he should rebound in Week 3 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Nico Collins in Week 1 and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2 each scored at least 21.2 PPR points. McConkey has top-10 upside in this matchup. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 153 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.7 Golden was great in Week 1 against Minnesota with six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. He struggled in Week 2 at the Jets with four catches for 58 yards on six targets, but he should be more productive in Week 3 against Atlanta. Jayden Reed (neck) is out, and Jordan Love should lean even more on Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft. I like all three as starting options against the Falcons, and Golden should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Atlanta is down cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin), and Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker just combined for 13 catches for 167 yards on 19 targets against the Falcons in Week 2. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 18 REYDS 204 TD 2 FPTS/G 24.2 Coker is hot heading into Week 3, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Through two games against Chicago and Atlanta, Coker has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets, and he has scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each outing. The Browns have already allowed four touchdowns to receivers in two games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, and Tetairoa McMillan and Coker are both worth starting in all leagues in Week 3. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 109 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Alec Pierce (heel) has been placed on injured reserve, and Downs is now the No. 1 receiver for the Colts heading into Week 3 against Houston. Pierce was injured in Week 2 at Kansas City, and Downs had seven catches for 72 yards on nine targets against the Chiefs. The Texans have struggled against opposing receivers in two games, allowing four touchdowns. D.J. Moore, Josh Palmer, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have all scored at least 10.4 PPR points. I like Downs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 3. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL BAL -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Zay Flowers (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, and he could be out again in Week 3 against Dallas in Brazil after missing Week 2 against New Orleans. If Flowers doesn't play against the Cowboys, then Bateman should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. If Flowers does play, then I still like Bateman as a high-end flex. Bateman just had seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Saints. He has had nine games since 2024 with at least five targets, and he scored at least 15.8 PPR points in seven of them.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Vele is hot to start the season with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens, as well as four of his past five games going back to last season. Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele and Chris Olave, and both should do well against the Raiders in Week 3. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DET -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 13 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Williams is due for a breakout game, and hopefully it happens in Week 3 against the Jets. I'm going to continue starting him in all three-receiver leagues, and he had nine targets in his last home game in Week 1 against the Saints. He only had four catches for 45 yards in that outing, and he's combined for just six catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in two games. But he's been open a lot, and he's just not connecting with Jared Goff right now. That should change soon, and we hope Williams will have a standout performance against the Jets in Week 3. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.2 It's time to start using Boston as a starter in three-receiver leagues and hopefully, he'll stay hot against the Panthers in his first-ever game in Cleveland. The rookie is off to a great start in his first two NFL games with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Deshaun Watson has played better than expected to start the season, and Boston is his big-play threat. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Panthers. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Mike Evans (hip) is banged up, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is out. Brock Purdy should lean more on Samuel in Week 3 against Arizona, and he is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Samuel was great in Week 1 at the Rams in Australia with six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but he only had three catches for 31 yards on four targets in Week 2 against Miami. The Cardinals have allowed Ladd McConkey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to each score at least 19.2 PPR points in the first two games of the season, and Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for San Francisco if Evans is out. Samuel is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Evans is out and a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Evans plays. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm expecting the Jets to be chasing points in Week 3 at Detroit, and that bodes well for Garrett Wilson and Mitchell. Wilson is already a starter in the majority of leagues, but I like Mitchell as a high-end option in three-receiver leagues. He was heavily involved in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 63 yards on 12 targets. He now has nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets in two games, and this is a great matchup. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer have all scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Detroit in two games.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 13 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 McLaurin is struggling to start the season with a combined 10.4 PPR points in two games against the Eagles and Cowboys. He has four catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over that span, and Washington just lost quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) for the foreseeable future. Now, the good news is McLaurin played well with Marcus Mariota in 2025. In five games together, McLaurin scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of those outings and averaged 14.3 PPR points over that span. But the bad news for Week 3 is McLaurin has to face Seattle. I would only start him in three-receiver leagues, and I'd rather start Stefon Diggs over Washington's other receivers. Diggs has scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of his first two games, with nine catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Thomas is off to a slow start this season with a combined 14 PPR points in two games against Cleveland and Denver. He has six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets over that span, and he should have another rough outing in Week 3 against New England. Thomas could see a lot of Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and the only Jaguars receiver I want to use this week is Parker Washington. He has scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each of his first two games with 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 86 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 I'm still confident Godwin will start producing at a high level, but you can't start him with confidence in Week 3 against Minnesota. At best, you can use Godwin in three-receiver leagues. He only has seven catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and Baker Mayfield is struggling to start the season. The Vikings defense should be able to contain Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka is also just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. Egbuka only has eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets to start the season. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 19 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 I love that Metcalf is getting plenty of targets through the first two games of the season. I hate his production, and he's only worth using in three-receiver leagues. In two games against Atlanta and New England, Metcalf has 19 targets, but he's finished with just eight catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns. We'll see if things change in Week 3 against Cincinnati, but the Bengals have done well so far against Tampa Bay and Houston (without Nico Collins), ranking No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Metcalf also scored 9.9 PPR points or less in two games against Cincinnati last season, combining for eight catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in those meetings.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 It's been a bad start to the season for Burden and Rome Odunze, and I would prefer to sit both in Week 3 at the Eagles with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out. We don't yet know whether Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent (concussion) will start against Philadelphia, and maybe the quarterback change will help Burden and Odunze. Through two games against Carolina and Minnesota, Burden has eight catches for 95 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets, and Odunze has five catches for 95 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. Kalif Raymond (13 catches for 124 yards on 14 targets) is Chicago's leading receiver, and this is a tough matchup against the Eagles, who should harass the backup quarterbacks. Hopefully, Williams isn't out long, and we can still get great production down the road from Burden and Odunze. But in Week 3, they are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best in the majority of leagues.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 15.6 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 172 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 Kelce is off to a great start with 12 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets against Denver and Indianapolis. He should stay hot against the Dolphins, who struggled to defense George Kittle in Week 2 after he had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on four targets. We don't know how long Kelce, 36, will continue to produce at this level, but Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to start him in Week 3. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 13.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 175 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.8 Schultz scored at least 11.3 PPR points in two games against Indianapolis last season with a combined 11 catches for 128 yards on 12 targets. We don't know if Nico Collins (hamstring) will play in Week 3, and Schultz just had a monster game in Week 2 against Cincinnati with 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets. The Colts are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce combined for 13 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in the past two games. Schultz has top-five upside without Collins, but Schultz remains a must-start tight end even if Collins is healthy. George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 15.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 The 49ers are being cautious with Kittle in his comeback from last year's Achilles injury, and he has yet to play 50 percent of the snaps in the first two games against the Rams and Dolphins. But his route participation increased by 10 percent from Week 1 to Week 2, and hopefully he's even more involved in Week 3 against Arizona. He had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Miami, and Kittle has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in six of his past 10 meetings with the Cardinals. I'm back to trusting Kittle as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 The season starts now for Pitts with Michael Penix Jr. starting at quarterback in Week 3 at Green Bay. Pitts was miserable in two games to start the season with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand at quarterback, and Pitts combined for one catch for 15 yards on four targets over that span. Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Tuesday that they have to get Pitts "going" in Week 3. "We know what he does well," Rees said. "We know where we can really make sure that he's impacting games. But I gotta do a better job with that and make sure that his talents come into the forefront. We take a lot of ownership on that as a staff." I'm willing to start Pitts again in all leagues with Penix under center for Atlanta.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAR -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 4.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 We'll see if Puka Nacua (hip) can play in Week 2 at Denver, but if he's out then I like Ferguson as a starter in all leagues. He was great in Week 2 against the Giants with Nacua out with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Ferguson will be second on the Rams in targets behind Davante Adams if Nacua can't play, and Matthew Stafford should lean on Ferguson once again. Now, if Nacua is active, then Ferguson is only worth starting in deeper leagues against the Broncos. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 120 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Johnson is off to a good start this season with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens. He should have another solid outing in Week 3 against Las Vegas, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. The Raiders just allowed Oronde Gadsden II to score a touchdown in Week 2. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Freiermuth loves playing against the Bengals. He's faced Cincinnati 10 times in his career, and he has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in eight of those outings, with six touchdowns. He's averaging 14.7 PPR points against the Bengals, and he should be considered a low-end starer in all leagues. It helps that Cincinnati just struggled against Dalton Schultz in Week 2 with 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets, and Aaron Rodgers should lean on Freiermuth in this game.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 5 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Please don't drop Loveland, but you also don't have to start him in Week 3 against the Eagles. Maybe Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent (concussion), whoever starts in place of Caleb Williams (hamstring), will unleash Loveland this week. But it's been a brutal start for everyone's favorite breakout tight end with one catch for 3 yards on five targets in two games against Carolina and Minnesota. And I don't want to trust him now with a backup quarterback. I'm hopeful Loveland will turn things around, but he's just a reserve for now. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Fannin was better in Week 2 at Tampa Bay (five catches for 54 yards on six targets) than he was in Week 1 at Jacksonville (two catches for 21 yards on three targets), and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. But I want to see more from him with Deshaun Watson before starting him in the majority of leagues. And, for what it's worth, Carolina so far has limited Colston Loveland and Kyle Pitts to a combined one catch for 15 yards on five targets in two games. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Strange will likely be a touchdown or bust tight end every week when all the Jaguars receivers are healthy, and I don't want to start him in Week 3 against New England. Strange had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 1 against Cleveland and two catches for 17 yards on two targets in Week 2 at Denver. The Patriots have allowed just 11 receiving touchdowns to tight ends in their past 36 games in the regular season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 6 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 The Ravens have allowed each tight end that they have faced so far to score at least 10.3 PPR points, which bodes well for Ferguson. But Tyler Warren was mostly held in check until he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown in Week 1, and he finished the game with just three catches for 13 yards on five targets. Juwan Johnson had four catches for 66 yards on four targets in Week 2, which included a 25-yard reception. Ferguson is coming off a strong outing in Week 2 against Washington with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns on four targets, but I'm concerned he won't be great without finding the end zone. For example, in Week 1 at the Giants, he only had two catches for 6 yards on two targets. Hopefully, Ferguson will score again in Week 3 against Baltimore in Brazil, but I would only start him in deeper leagues in this matchup.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Chiefs (at MIA)

Malik Willis has been sacked nine times in two games, and the Dolphins have scored a combined 26 points in two games against the Raiders and 49ers. Miami hasn't turned the ball over much with one interception and one fumble, but I'll trust the Chiefs DST in this matchup. Kansas City was fantastic in Week 1 against Denver with four sacks, one interception and one fumble, while allowing 10 points. The Chiefs weren't as successful in Week 2 against Indianapolis with no sacks, one interception and 30 points allowed, but I expect a bounce-back performance against the Dolphins.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Bengals (at PIT)

Giants (vs. TEN)

Saints (vs. LV)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (at DAL)

This game is in Brazil, and we'll see how that impacts both teams. But the Cowboys' offense has been great as usual with only two sacks allowed and one fumble in two games against the Giants and Commanders, while averaging 28.5 points per game. The Ravens only have five sacks in two games against the Colts and Saints and two turnovers, but they are allowing just 23.5 points per game. I don't want to trust the Ravens DST against Dallas, so I would find another starting option for Week 3.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Smack K GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.8 K RNK 10th Smack is off to a good start so far in his NFL career with 5-of-5 field goals and 3-of-4 PATs. He made a game-winning kick in overtime in Week 2 at the Jets, and now he's set to play his first game in Green Bay in Week 3 against Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed at least two field goals and two PATs in each game this season against Chris Boswell and Ryan Fitzgerald, and I like Smack as a top-10 Fantasy kicker in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Harrison Butker K KC Kansas City • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 10 K RNK 4th Ryan Fitzgerald K CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 6.4 K RNK 19th Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 9th

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Cairo Santos K CHI Chicago • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) are hurt, so Chicago could be starting third-string quarterback Case Keenum. It might be great for the Bears, or the offense could struggle could move the ball. The Eagles have limited Drew Stevens and Joey Slye to a combined 3-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 PATs in two games, and I would find an alternate kicker to Santos until Williams is healthy.