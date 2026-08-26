We all have our favorite strategies that we like to use on Draft Day. It could be Hero RB, Zero RB, Robust RB, or just loading up on kickers. Let's ignore the last part, but you get the point. Whatever has worked for you in the past -- or you might want to try for the first time -- have a plan prior to making your first selection.



Now, the best advice I can give you is to be flexible. Even if you have a preferred strategy, your draft might not unfold as expected, and you might have to take a detour. That's OK. Don't panic. You'll be fine.



If you planned to draft a certain player or position, and that guy was sniped right in front of you, another player will emerge. As long as you're prepared, your roster build can still be successful. And that's why you're here.



I'm going to show you my favorite strategies to start your team from each point in the draft. This is a blueprint you can use in PPR and half-PPR leagues, and we'll use a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).



1. Drafting No. 1 or No. 2



If I have one of these two picks, then I'm drafting Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson, in that order. I'm counting on Gibbs to be dominant with David Montgomery gone from Detroit, and Robinson should build off his exceptional season in 2025 with Tyler Allgeier gone from Atlanta.



Ideally, another one of my top-12 running backs will make it back to me in Round 2, but that's unlikely (Ashton Jeanty could be there, but we don't know his status yet after hurting his ankle Aug. 23). My plan here is to draft either two receivers in Rounds 2 and 3 or a receiver and Brock Bowers or Trey McBride.



The options at receiver based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position are Rashee Rice, Nico Collins, Chris Olave and Malik Nabers. I'm not going to reach for a running back at this spot, and the options would be Kyren Williams, Josh Jacobs or Jeremiyah Love.



Your start could look something like this:



Example 1

Round 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

Round 2: Nico Collins, WR, HOU

Round 3: Chris Olave, WR, NO



Example 2

Round 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

Round 2: Brock Bowers, TE, LV

Round 3: Malik Nabers, WR, NYG



This start could take you down the path of a Hero RB build, but you have options in Rounds 4 and 5. Based on the CBS Sports ADP, you could choose from receivers like Jaylen Waddle, D.J. Moore, Terry McLaurin, Davante Adams, Jameson Williams or Luther Burden III. Or you can draft a running back like David Montgomery, Quinshon Judkins, Bhayshul Tuten or Jadarian Price.



Quarterback is also a possibility with Drake Maye and Joe Burrow on the board. And you can consider Tyler Warren here if you didn't draft Bowers or McBride.



Here's what I would do using the previous two examples:



Example 1

Round 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

Round 2: Nico Collins, WR, HOU

Round 3: Chris Olave, WR, NO

Round 4: Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN

Round 5: Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE



Example 2

Round 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

Round 2: Brock Bowers, TE, LV

Round 3: Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

Round 4: D.J. Moore, WR, BUF

Round 5: Luther Burden III, WR, CHI



Your roster build has now become clear, and you should have an idea of what you're looking for in Rounds 6 and 7. Quarterback is a target for either roster, with Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert in this range. And the tight ends are Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft and Harold Fannin Jr.



The running backs on the board are Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson and Jonathon Brooks. And the receivers are Brian Thomas Jr., Carnell Tate, Chris Godwin and Courtland Sutton.



Let's continue to build out these rosters:



Example 1

Round 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

Round 2: Nico Collins, WR, HOU

Round 3: Chris Olave, WR, NO

Round 4: Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN

Round 5: Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE

Round 6: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

Round 7: Justin Herbert, QB, LAC



Example 2

Round 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

Round 2: Brock Bowers, TE, LV

Round 3: Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

Round 4: D.J. Moore, WR, BUF

Round 5: Luther Burden III, WR, CHI

Round 6: Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR

Round 7: Tony Pollard, RB, TEN



For the first team, I wanted to draft a quarterback and running back given my talent at receiver, and I love Herbert this season with the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, as well as the offensive tackles (Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt) back for the Chargers. Stevenson is also a great No. 3 running back, and he has outplayed TreVeyon Henderson so far in training camp.



I might regret passing on quarterback for the second team, but I'm inclined to wait on the position as much as possible if I can. I felt it was more important for the second team to add running back depth with Brooks and Pollard.



We'll go one more turn, and this is where I would start to consider quarterback for the second team, with the best options as Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes and Jaxson Dart. Tight end also comes into play for the first roster, and George Kittle, Isaiah Likely and Travis Kelce are still on the board.



The running backs here are Kenneth Gainwell, Jordan Mason, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Blake Corum. And the receivers are Quentin Johnston, Michael Wilson, Wan'Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman.



Example 1

Round 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

Round 2: Nico Collins, WR, HOU

Round 3: Chris Olave, WR, NO

Round 4: Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN

Round 5: Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE

Round 6: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

Round 7: Justin Herbert, QB, LAC

Round 8: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, TB

Round 9: George Kittle, TE, SF



Example 2

Round 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

Round 2: Brock Bowers, TE, LV

Round 3: Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

Round 4: D.J. Moore, WR, BUF

Round 5: Luther Burden III, WR, CHI

Round 6: Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR

Round 7: Tony Pollard, RB, TEN

Round 8: Jordan Mason, RB, MIN

Round 9: Brock Purdy, QB, SF



From this point forward, adding at least one more receiver is a priority for each roster. You can consider a second tight end to pair with Kittle since he's coming off an Achilles injury, and late-round options include Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz and Juwan Johnson. I would not draft a second quarterback for either team.



Also, something I would do with every roster regardless of where you draft is take fliers on lottery ticket running backs like MarShawn Lloyd, Jonah Coleman, Keaton Mitchell, Tank Bigsby, Ray Davis, Emmett Johnson and Kaelon Black, among others.



2. Drafting No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 or No. 6



Once Gibbs and Robinson are off the board, we should see a run of four receivers in a row with Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in some order. There isn't a running back I would draft ahead of that quartet in this spot.



In Round 2, you might be able to pair St. Brown or Smith-Njigba with a top-12 running back, but that isn't a guarantee. It's unlikely that will happen with Chase and Nacua.



With that in mind, you should prepare yourself to start WR-WR or WR-TE if you want to draft Bowers or McBride. And you might even start WR-WR-WR or WR-TE-WR depending on the running backs on the board in Round 3 (we'll leave Jeanty out again for now).



I'll give you two examples from No. 4 and No. 6:



Example 1

Round 1: Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

Round 2: A.J. Brown, WR, NE

Round 3: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI



Example 2

Round 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

Round 2: Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

Round 3: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL



It's a unique build to start WR-WR-WR, but I can play Smith at flex. I'll be chasing running backs now, but I'm OK with that given the advantage I'll have at receiver. The running backs coming up in Rounds 4 and 5 will include Bucky Irving, Montgomery, Judkins, Tuten and Price, and I will prioritize at least one of those guys.



For the second team, this is an ideal build if I can draft someone like Hampton in Round 2. I can now draft a third receiver in Round 4 -- Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, Tetairoa McMillan and Garrett Wilson should be on the board -- or I can pivot and draft Colston Loveland if available. I would probably avoid running back in this spot.



Here's what I would do using the previous two examples:



Example 1

Round 1: Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

Round 2: A.J. Brown, WR, NE

Round 3: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

Round 4: Bucky Irving, RB, TB

Round 5: David Montgomery, RB, HOU



Example 2

Round 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

Round 2: Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

Round 3: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

Round 4: Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB

Round 5: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC



Now, in full disclosure, I'm sticking close to the CBS Sports ADP for these picks, but I think we might get better a running back option than Irving in Round 4 for the first team (potentially D'Andre Swift, for example), so look at the position and not the player if you don't love Irving there.



I love this build in PPR and half-PPR, and I'm definitely waiting on a quarterback. Again, the only other player I would consider in this range would be Loveland if available.



For the second team, I like the balance of three receivers and two running backs, especially getting St. Brown, Flowers and Egbuka. Tuten is a good RB2, but I'll be targeting running back depth sooner rather than later.



In Rounds 6 and 7, I can also focus on quarterback and tight end for both of these rosters. Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams will be on the board, and Kyle Pitts, LaPorta and Kraft are available at tight end.



The running backs coming up include TreVeyon Henderson, Jaylen Warren, Pollard, Dowdle, Stevenson and Brooks. And the receivers, if I wanted to add depth, are Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Parker Washington and Godwin.



Let's continue to build out these rosters:



Example 1

Round 1: Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

Round 2: A.J. Brown, WR, NE

Round 3: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

Round 4: Bucky Irving, RB, TB

Round 5: David Montgomery, RB, HOU

Round 6: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE

Round 7: Tucker Kraft, TE, GB



Example 2

Round 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

Round 2: Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

Round 3: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

Round 4: Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB

Round 5: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC

Round 6: Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS

Round 7: Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT



Henderson has fallen into Round 6 with Stevenson having a strong training camp, but Henderson is the perfect No. 3 running back for this roster. If Henderson does get increased playing time, then he immediately makes this a championship squad given the talent at receiver. And I thought it was a better move to draft Kraft in Round 7 over any of the quarterbacks.



For the second team, I had the flexibility to draft Daniels in Round 6, and he has top-five upside this season now that he's healthy again following an injury-plagued 2025. Dowdle is a good No. 3 running back to target in Round 7, and it appears like he has a slight edge over Warren heading into Week 1.



We'll go two more rounds with these rosters, and I'll be looking at a quarterback for the first team, as well as more running back depth. The players to consider are Matthew Stafford, Purdy, Mahomes and Dart. And the running backs available should be Mason, Croskey-Merritt, Corum and Kyle Monangai.



I'll also consider a fourth receiver if the right player is on the board. And the top receivers should be Johnston, Wilson, Robinson and Pittman.



For the second team, we need a tight end, and the best options are Kittle, Likely and Kelce. We also can add another running back or receiver as well.



Example 1

Round 1: Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

Round 2: A.J. Brown, WR, NE

Round 3: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

Round 4: Bucky Irving, RB, TB

Round 5: David Montgomery, RB, HOU

Round 6: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE

Round 7: Tucker Kraft, TE, GB

Round 8: Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC

Round 9: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS



Example 2

Round 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

Round 2: Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

Round 3: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

Round 4: Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB

Round 5: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC

Round 6: Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS

Round 7: Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT

Round 8: Blake Corum, RB, LAR

Round 9: Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG



I'll wait on a quarterback for the first team, and I'll look to target Jared Goff in Round 10 if he's still on the board. I like the way the running back corps ended up after starting WR-WR-WR, but I'll also look for some lottery tickets later in the draft.



For the second team, this is a balanced roster with plenty of upside. I'll target a fourth receiver soon -- someone like De'Zhaun Stribling, Jayden Reed, Jalen Coker or KC Concepcion -- and then continue to take lottery tickets on running backs as well.



3. Drafting No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9



At this point in the draft, I'm only considering running backs, and the options are Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, Chase Brown and Christian McCaffrey. I'm lower on McCaffrey than his CBS Sports ADP and most Fantasy analysts, but he will likely be drafted in this range. I would not draft CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson or another receiver in this range.



Most of these builds should look similar given the players available in Round 2, but I'm going to give you two different options going RB-RB and RB-WR. The running backs on the board should range from Brown, Kenneth Walker III, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Hampton. And the receivers will range from Drake London, A.J. Brown, Pickens, Rice and Collins.



Let's build two different teams from No. 8 overall:



Example 1

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC

Round 3: Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC



Example 2

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Drake London, WR, ATL

Round 3: Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC



I'm fine with either build, but I would lean slightly toward the RB-RB start. As you'll see in most drafts, the wide receiver depth is better than running back once you get into late Round 3 and early Round 4. And it definitely favors receiver in Rounds 5 and 6. But Walker and London are excellent choices in Round 2 depending on how you want to start your team.



You can consider going Loveland in Round 3, but he might be available to you in Round 4. And the only quarterback to consider here is Lamar Jackson, but I'm not drafting him in Round 3. Instead, I went with the best receiver on the board, who was Higgins. He's better suited as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, which he is for the second roster, but he'll suffice for the first roster after starting RB-RB.



Let's continue to build out these teams:



Example 1

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

Round 5: Davante Adams, WR, LAR



Example 2

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Drake London, WR, ATL

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Travis Etienne, RB, NO

Round 5: Jadarian Price, RB, SEA



I wanted to diversify the builds a little bit in Rounds 4 and 5, so with the first roster, I went with more receiver depth with McConkey and Adams. I would consider drafting McConkey in Round 3 at this point, and he should dominate as the No. 1 receiver in McDaniel's offense. And Adams is worth drafting in Round 5, especially if you can get him as your No. 3 receiver.



For the second roster, I doubled up on running back to add depth behind Cook, and Etienne is flying up draft boards after Alvin Kamara (knee) was injured. I feel like I can still get a quality receiver in Round 6 -- the options should be Mike Evans, Rome Odunze and Watson -- and I didn't want to pass on Price in Round 5. For now, Price will be my flex.



I would be thrilled with either of these rosters at No. 8 overall:



Example 1

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

Round 5: Davante Adams, WR, LAR

Round 6: Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

Round 7: Parker Washington, WR, JAC



Example 2

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Drake London, WR, ATL

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Travis Etienne, RB, NO

Round 5: Jadarian Price, RB, SEA

Round 6: Rome Odunze, WR, CHI

Round 7: Parker Washington, WR, JAC



I would prioritize receiver for the second roster given the build, and adding Odunze and Washington is a huge plus. I don't expect Washington to stay in Round 7 for long, but that's where he is on the CBS Sports ADP now.



For the first roster, Washington was a luxury pick, but you never want to pass on talented players if you believe they have breakout potential. And Washington has top-20 upside this year.



I would prefer to draft Pitts in Round 7 or later, but he made the most sense in that spot. There was no running back worth drafting there, and I didn't want to draft a quarterback yet.



Now, heading into Round 8, quarterback will come into play for both rosters. And I would like to add a running back for the first roster and potentially a tight end for the second squad.



Example 1

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

Round 5: Davante Adams, WR, LAR

Round 6: Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

Round 7: Parker Washington, WR, JAC

Round 8: Mike Washington Jr., RB, LV

Round 9: Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG



Example 2

Round 1: James Cook, RB, BUF

Round 2: Drake London, WR, ATL

Round 3: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

Round 4: Travis Etienne, RB, NO

Round 5: Jadarian Price, RB, SEA

Round 6: Rome Odunze, WR, CHI

Round 7: Parker Washington, WR, JAC

Round 8: Mike Washington Jr., RB, LV

Round 9: Travis Kelce, TE, KC



I went off the board in Round 8 with the first roster to take Washington, who could be in this range -- or higher -- depending on how long Jeanty is out. But Round 8 is a good spot to reach a little on Draft Day if you think a player can pop, and Washington has huge upside if Jeanty misses any time in the regular season.



I didn't love anything else on the board in Round 9, so it felt like a good time to draft a quarterback. Ideally, someone better than Dart would be available in Round 9 (think Trevor Lawrence, for example), but Dart still has top-12 upside and is worth drafting in this range.



I put Washington on the second roster also, and I drafted Kelce in Round 9. He's a great value pick this season around No. 100 overall, and he did well last year when Mahomes was healthy. Even though Kelce turns 37 in October, he's still worth drafting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end.



Two running backs I would consider drafting for the first roster are Ray Davis, who is the handcuff for Cook, and Emmett Johnson, who is the handcuff for Walker. Given the way I built this team, it's OK to lock up those backfields with late-round fliers. That said, I'd still plan to target a few running backs in Round 10 or later.



For the second roster, I would try to target a quarterback like Goff if available. I would also draft Davis for this team, and I would prioritize Zach Charbonnet. We don't know when Charbonnet will return coming off last year's torn ACL, but it's not a bad idea to lock up the Seattle backfield with Price and Charbonnet.



4. Drafting No. 10, No. 11 or No. 12



I know most Fantasy managers would prefer to draft near the top of Round 1, but I love being toward the end this year. You can guarantee yourself two top-10 running backs or a top-10 running back and an elite receiver like Lamb, Jefferson, A.J. Brown or London.



It's an amazing start, and you should still get top-tier talent at running back, receiver, quarterback or tight end in Rounds 3 and 4. Here, let's build two teams from No. 10 overall and No. 12 overall, and I'll mix it up with a RB-WR start, as well as a RB-RB roster.



Example 1

Round 1: De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

Round 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

Round 3: Colston Loveland, TE, CHI



Example 2

Round 1: Chase Brown, RB, CIN

Round 2: Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

Round 3: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ



For the first team, picking at No. 10 overall, this start gives you great balance with Achane and Lamb. I'm concerned about Achane's Fantasy outlook this season because of how bad Miami's offense can be, but his CBS Sports ADP is the end of Round 1. And he still has the potential to be a top-five running back if his role in the passing game remains significant with new quarterback Malik Willis.



I went with Loveland in Round 3, which is ahead of his CBS Sports ADP, but I want to target him here because he has tremendous breakout potential in his sophomore campaign. He should be the go-to target for Caleb Williams this year.



In Round 4, I have the option to draft another receiver like McMillan, or I can draft another running back like Swift. Whatever happens, I love this start of RB-WR-TE with Loveland.



I love the build for the team at No. 12 overall, also with Brown and Barkley. I expect Brown to have a dominant campaign with a healthy Burrow, and I would draft Brown as early as No. 8 overall. Barkley should also rebound from his down 2025, and reports out of Philadelphia suggest he'll be more involved in the passing game, which is a huge plus.



In Round 3, I wanted to target a receiver, and I like Wilson as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy option. It's easy to start RB-RB when you have a player like Wilson sitting there in Round 3, but other receivers available also include Higgins, Egbuka, McConkey and McMillan, which is fantastic.



For Round 4, I don't mind drafting a running back like Swift, who could be my flex, and then I'll just be aggressive in drafting receivers in Rounds 5, 6 and 7. Let's see how it turned out.



Example 1

Round 1: De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

Round 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

Round 3: Colston Loveland, TE, CHI

Round 4: D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI

Round 5: Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS



Example 2

Round 1: Chase Brown, RB, CIN

Round 2: Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

Round 3: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

Round 4: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR

Round 5: Jameson Williams, WR, DET



I like Swift in Round 4 for the first team because it continues with our balanced approach, and Swift could be awesome this season with Monangai (knee) coming off an injury. And it worked out well to get McLaurin in Round 5. The addition of Stefon Diggs in Washington lowers McLaurin's ceiling, but he's still a solid No. 2 receiver on this roster.



For the second team, I went WR-WR-WR after starting RB-RB, and I love this build. McMillan is a great No. 2 receiver to target in Round 4, and he might be my best pass catcher, ahead of Wilson. And Williams is fantastic as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially with LaPorta (hip) banged up.



Moving forward, I want to add more wide receiver depth to both teams, and the potential options in Round 6 are Odunze, Watson and Harrison. I'll also consider running back in that range, including Warren, Pollard, Dowdle and Stevenson.



The best quarterbacks available are Hurts, Caleb Williams and Lawrence. And, for the second team, you could consider Pitts, LaPorta or Kraft at tight end.



Example 1

Round 1: De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

Round 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

Round 3: Colston Loveland, TE, CHI

Round 4: D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI

Round 5: Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

Round 6: Christian Watson, WR, GB

Round 7: Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC



Example 2

Round 1: Chase Brown, RB, CIN

Round 2: Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

Round 3: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

Round 4: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR

Round 5: Jameson Williams, WR, DET

Round 6: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI

Round 7: J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN



I took a receiver for each team in Round 6, and it made sense for both rosters. For the first team, adding Watson is an excellent third receiver behind Lamb and McLaurin, and Watson will start the season as my flex.



For the second team, I wanted to give myself one more receiver with upside, and I love Harrison in this spot. If he finally lives up to expectations with the Cardinals in his third year in the NFL, then he'll be a potential flex option for my team or weekly starter. If not, then he's just a reserve receiver with minimal risk.



I added another running back to this roster for depth, and I like Dobbins as the best running back for the Broncos to open the season. I can target Coleman later if I want to secure more options in Denver's backfield.



Lawrence made sense in Round 7 for the first team, and he has breakout potential in 2026. With tight end and quarterback locked up on that roster, my intent is to add more running back depth moving forward.



Example 1

Round 1: De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

Round 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

Round 3: Colston Loveland, TE, CHI

Round 4: D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI

Round 5: Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

Round 6: Christian Watson, WR, GB

Round 7: Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC

Round 8: Chris Godwin, WR, TB

Round 9: Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI



Example 2

Round 1: Chase Brown, RB, CIN

Round 2: Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

Round 3: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

Round 4: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR

Round 5: Jameson Williams, WR, DET

Round 6: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI

Round 7: J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN

Round 8: Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR

Round 9: Rachaad White, RB, WAS



I never want to pass on talented players even if it's not a need, and Godwin was a luxury pick in Round 8. I don't expect his CBS Sports ADP to remain in this range, but we'll take advantage of it now while he's still at 94.4.



I also drafted Monangai to that roster to lock up the Chicago backfield. My goal for that roster to fill out the bench will be all running backs, and my next two selections will be guys like Aaron Jones, Chris Rodriguez Jr. or Woody Marks, followed by lottery ticket options to close out the draft.



For the second team, I don't have a quarterback or tight end yet, but I love the running backs and wide receivers on this roster. I can now prioritize a quarterback like Stafford, Goff or Dart with my next pick, and I'll also look for a tight end like Kittle, Kelce or Dallas Goedert as well.



If I can't find a No. 1 tight end, then I'll likely just end my draft with two guys who have top-10 potential, including Kincaid, Schultz, Juwan Johnson or Terrance Ferguson. I'm OK being weak at tight end given how this roster turned out.