Jordyn Tyson has the chance to have a breakout game in Week 10 against Carolina. I'm hopeful Kellen Moore will feature Tyson against the Panthers, and he should take advantage of a fantastic matchup.



Tyson missed the first seven games of the season with a hamstring injury, but the rookie made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland. He only played 18 snaps, and he had five targets and finished with four catches for 30 yards and a lost fumble.



Moore said Wednesday that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps in Week 10. And that should lead to great production against Carolina.



The Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in their past five games, including three pairs of duos over that span with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson in Week 8 and Pat Bryant and Courtland Sutton in Week 9. That bodes well for Tyson and Chris Olave, who is a must-start receiver in all leagues.



I like Tyson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he continues to move up in my rankings. Last week was his NFL debut, and now he knows what to expect. This week, Tyson will show us that he's ready to be a star.

Week 10 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 1986 RUYDS 162 TD 16 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.7 Shough came off his bye in Week 8 with 21.7 Fantasy points against the Browns in overtime in Week 9. He passed for 265 yards and one touchdown, and he added 51 rushing yards, which is awesome. Shough has now run for at least 32 yards in two of his past three games, and we hope he continues to use his legs all season, including in Week 10 against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed four quarterbacks in the past six games to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Jordan Love and Bo Nix, and Shough scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each of his two meetings with the Panthers in 2025. Shough should be considered a potential top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 2078 RUYDS 54 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.1 The Bills were awesome in their past two games against Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz, holding that duo to a combined 172 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, along with two lost fumbles. Smith isn't an elite Fantasy quarterback, but this is a step up in competition for Buffalo's defense. I would use Smith as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his previous three games. Garrett Wilson (concussion) missed Week 9 at Kansas City, but hopefully he'll return for this matchup. Smith is a great streaming option in all leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 1871 RUYDS 23 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Rodgers had his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Bengals with 28.7 Fantasy points, and hopefully we get a repeat performance in the rematch in Week 10. He passed for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 10 rushing yards, in the first game against Cincinnati, and that was part of a four-game stretch where Rodgers scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points. He's cooled off in the past two games against New Orleans and Cleveland with 15.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, but the Bengals have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Ideally, we get Rodgers and Joe Burrow in a shootout in Week 10, and I like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1806 RUYDS 217 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 Watson missed Week 9 with a concussion, but he's expected to start in Week 10 against Houston. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but Watson could have a solid outing against his former team. The Texans have allowed five of eight opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19.4 Fantasy points this season, and Watson had back-to-back games with at least 308 passing yards prior to missing the New Orleans game. He hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 3 and hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 5, but I could see Watson having a productive game while chasing points against Houston.

Sleeper RBs Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Dowdle went into his bye in Week 9 having scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Saints and Browns. He's worth using as a flex option in tandem with Jaylen Warren, and Dowdle has gotten at least 15 total touches in each outing against New Orleans and Cleveland. He missed the first game against Cincinnati in Week 3 with a toe injury, and Warren had 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 49 yards on four targets in that contest. The Bengals have allowed at least 20 combined PPR points from five backfields this season, and Warren and Downs should both perform well in Week 10. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC Jacksonville • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.8 Rodriguez has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Baltimore, and he actually has three catches for 30 yards on three targets over that span. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each outing against the Colts and Ravens and can be a flex option while playing in tandem with Bhayshul Tuten. The Titans have allowed nine running backs to score at least 10.7 PPR points this season, and Jeffery Simmons is no longer clogging up the middle of Tennessee's defense. This should be a good week for Tuten and Rodriguez to help Fantasy managers in all leagues. Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -4 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats RUYDS 303 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Black had a solid game in Week 9 against Las Vegas with 11 carries for 70 yards, and he has 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings against the Falcons and Raiders. He's doing well in tandem with Christian McCaffrey, and Black should be considered a flex in all leagues in Week 10 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three backfield teammates have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Dallas this season, including Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary in Week 1, Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce in Week 7 and Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Week 9. I can see McCaffrey and Black joining that list, especially if Black finds the end zone, and I'm hopeful he gets double digits in carries for the third game in a row.

Sleeper WRs Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 24 REYDS 306 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Cooper (ankle) is fine for Week 10 against Buffalo, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has scored at least 13.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I expect Geno Smith to continue to lean on Cooper, even with Garrett Wilson (concussion) healthy. Adonai Mitchell is also in the mix, and this is a great matchup for all of the Jets' receivers. Buffalo is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against the Bills, including twice in the same game with Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III in Week 4 and Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Week 5. For Week 10, I consider Wilson a must-start option, followed by Cooper, and Mitchell is a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 148 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 It was amazing to see Dell's big game in Week 9 against the Chargers, with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets in just his second game back from the brutal knee injury he suffered in 2024. I'm hopeful he'll emerge as the No. 2 target in Houston behind Nico Collins, but keep in mind the Texans have a lot of mouths to feed with Xavier Hutchinson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte and Dalton Schultz. The Browns have allowed eight receivers this season to score at least 12.2 PPR points, and C.J. Stroud should continue to stay hot with 10 passing touchdowns in his past three games against Jacksonville, the Giants and the Chargers. I'm willing to trust Dell as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 262 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Carnell Tate (shoulder) is out for Week 10 against Jacksonville, which bodes well for Robinson and Chimere Dike. I like Robinson as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Dike is a quality flier in deeper formats. Robinson just had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Bengals in Week 8 with Tate out, and Robinson has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games. Dike also stepped up against Cincinnati with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he ran 40 routes on Cam Ward's 46 dropbacks. The Jaguars have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, and Robinson and Dike should be go-to options for Ward in a game where the Titans are chasing points on the road. Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 124 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.2 Keenan Allen WR SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -4 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 58 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen was traded from Indianapolis to San Francisco on Tuesday, and now he gets to face the Cowboys in back-to-back games. He only had four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against Dallas in Week 9, but he was catching passes from Daniel Jones in that contest. This week, he should be a go-to option for Brock Purdy, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) remain out. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. Allen should be started as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Josh Downs WR KC Kansas City • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL KC -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 57 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm starting Downs as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues in Week 10 against the Falcons in his Kansas City debut. It appears that Xavier Worthy (hamstring) will play against Atlanta, but I'm hopeful the Chiefs will show off their new weapon after acquiring Downs via trade from Indianapolis on Tuesday. He's struggled so far this season with one touchdown and only three outings with at least 12.3 PPR points, but that was catching passes from Daniel Jones. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will hopefully bring out the best in Downs. The Falcons have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, including four sets of teammates with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Week 2, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 3, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 4 and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 9. I'm hopeful Downs and Rashee Rice will follow suit in Week 10.

Sleeper TEs Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 37 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 The Titans have been miserable against Harold Fannin Jr. and Mike Gesicki in their past two games, as both tight ends scored at least 15.1 PPR points. Tennessee has also allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three outings, and Strange is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. His production has tailed off lately, with a combined 11.7 PPR points in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Baltimore, but prior to that he had scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three straight games. Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence will start leaning on Strange again, and this is a great matchup to trust him in Week 10. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 299 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 The Saints are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Waller just had a season-high 23 PPR points in Week 9 against Denver. It's a good week to trust Waller as a low-end starter in all leagues. A tight end has scored a touchdown against New Orleans in each of the past three games against the Giants, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and six tight ends have scored at least 9.8 PPR points against the Saints this season. Waller has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and hopefully he continues to be a go-to option for Bryce Young against New Orleans in Week 10. Darnell Washington TE PIT Pittsburgh • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 In the past five games against the Bengals, Washington and Pat Freiermuth have combined for 33 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns. Washington has scored at least 9.2 PPR points against Cincinnati in three games in a row, including Week 3 when he had three catches for 67 yards on four targets. He now has at least 9.7 PPR points in four of his past six outings, and the Bengals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I like Washington as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 10.

Defense/Special Teams

Ravens (vs. LAC)

Bills (at NYJ)

Colts (vs. MIA)

Kicker

Cameron Dicker (at BAL)

Jake Bates (vs. NE)

Eddy Pineiro (at DAL)

DFS Lineups for Week 10

FanDuel

QB: Tyler Shough (vs. CAR) $7,300

RB: Jonathan Taylor (vs. MIA) $8,100

RB: Ollie Gordon II (at IND) $6,400

WR: CeeDee Lamb (vs. SF) $9,000

WR: Jalen Coker (at NO) $5,600

WR: Jordyn Tyson (vs. CAR) $4,900

TE: George Kittle (at DAL) $6,600

FLEX: Kyren Williams (at ARI) $7,300

DEF: Rams (at ARI) $4,500

I'm going to stack Shough with Tyson in this lineup, and I'll go with Coker on the other side. This should be a shootout between the Saints and Panthers, and I'm excited to use almost everyone in the passing game for both teams.



Lamb should be worth his price, even with George Pickens (hamstring) expected to play against the 49ers, and Lamb has 57 targets in his past four games. I'll stay in that same game and go with Kittle, who has nine catches for 195 yards and four touchdowns in his past two games against Dallas.



I love the running backs in this lineup with Taylor, Gordon and Williams. Taylor and Gordon should both dominate going head-to-head in Indianapolis, and Williams should lead the Rams offense against the Cardinals with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out.

DraftKings

QB: Bryce Young (at NO) $5,800

RB: Christian McCaffrey (at DAL) $8,500

RB: James Cook III (at NYJ) $7,400

WR: Tetairoa McMillan (at NO) $6,700

WR: Jordyn Tyson (vs. CAR) $5,000

WR: KC Concepcion (vs. HOU) $4,800

TE: Tyler Warren (vs. MIA) $4,400

FLEX: Wan'Dale Robinson (at JAC) $4,500

DST: Dolphins (at IND) $2,600

I'm going to use Tyson in this lineup as well and I'll play McMillan instead of Coker while stacking him with Young. The Saints have allowed big games recently to Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders, and I expect Young to follow suit.



I also expect Concepcion to have a big game against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Robinson should take advantage of Carnell Tate (shoulder) being out once again for the Titans. At tight end, I'm counting on Warren to benefit with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen no longer with the Colts, and the Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.



I saved money at wide receiver to spend big on McCaffrey and Cook. Both should be dominant in their respective matchups in Week 10.