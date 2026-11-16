There were five players who scored at least 40 Fantasy points in Week 10 prior to Monday night, 12 with at least 31 points and 31 with at least 20 points. That's impressive with four teams on bye (Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay), and we love high-scoring weeks.



Two players who did well that we've had questions about recently were Nico Collins and Tony Pollard, and they are winners coming out of Week 10. And two players we wish were on this list but failed were Chris Olave and Sam LaPorta. Unfortunately, those players fall into the loser category.

I'm not giving up on Olave or LaPorta yet, but I'm excited about the outlooks for Collins and Pollard moving forward. Let's find out why below.

Week 10 Fantasy Winners

Titans RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 142 Yds 628 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Tony Pollard was playing well prior to his bye in Week 9 with consecutive games of at least 28.7 PPR points against Cleveland and Cincinnati. While that was awesome, he did that with Tyjae Spears (knee) out, and Spears returned for Week 10 against Jacksonville. The Jaguars matchup wasn't easy, and while Pollard was still a recommended start, I had some concerns. Pollard ended up with nine carries for 33 yards and eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 23.9 PPR points. He now heads into a dream matchup at Dallas in Week 11, and the Cowboys (his former team) are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard still faces Jacksonville again in Week 12 and Detroit in Week 14. Still, otherwise he has a fantastic remaining schedule (Washington in Week 13, Indianapolis in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16 and Pittsburgh in Week 17). He should be considered a top-15 Fantasy running back for the rest of the season.

Texans WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 55 REC 37 REC YDs 478 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

I was worried about Nico Collins prior to Week 10 at Cleveland. Not to the point of benching him, but his production was troubling. He scored 10.9 PPR points or less in three of his past four games prior to facing the Browns, including one touchdown. During that stretch, the Texans traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., got Tank Dell back from injury and started getting quality production from the combination of Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson. But in Week 10, Collins looked like himself again with nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets for 24.4 PPR points. The targets and receptions were a season-high, and we hope that continues for the rest of the year. It's still a crowded receiving corps in Houston, but Collins remains the lead singer. Ideally, C.J. Stroud continues to pepper Collins with targets, and you see how great the results are for his Fantasy production when that happens. We just need it to be more consistent.

Week 10 Fantasy Losers

Saints WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 87 REC 59 REC YDs 764 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Chris Olave remains a must-start Fantasy option, but the emergence of Jordyn Tyson could be an issue. Just go back to last season and look at Olave's production with and without Rashid Shaheed. In nine games in 2025 with Shaheed before he was traded to Seattle, Olave only averaged 14.1 PPR points. Without Shaheed, Olave was a monster at 20.2 PPR points per game in seven outings. This season, Olave averaged 17.8 PPR points in the first seven games while Tyson was out with a hamstring injury. In two games with Tyson, Olave is averaging just 11.4 PPR points. His production is obviously going to rise, but what happened against Carolina in Week 10 should raise a small red flag. Olave had three catches for 30 yards on four targets while Tyson had 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. That was just his second game in the NFL, and he's only going to improve. How much will he take away from Olave moving forward? We'll have to see. But this development is enough to downgrade Olave slightly in the rankings for the rest of the year.

Lions TE Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 53 REC 36 REC YDs 415 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Sam LaPorta went into Detroit's bye in Week 6 looking like a superstar Fantasy tight end. He came out of the bye looking like someone we should drop. In his past four games, LaPorta has scored 7.2 PPR points or less in each outing with no touchdowns, and he's averaging just 4.8 PPR points over that span. Now, two of those games were against the Packers and Vikings, who were the top two teams in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends prior to Week 10. But against the Dolphins and Patriots in the past two games, LaPorta has combined for five catches for 48 yards on nine targets. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamhyr Gibbs are the top options for the Lions, and Jameson Williams appears to be third in the pecking order. I'm not replacing LaPorta in my lineup yet unless there's clearly a better option on the waiver wire or via trade, if your deadline hasn't passed yet. We need to see something productive soon. We don't want LaPorta to be a liability going into the Fantasy playoffs.

For a deeper dive into the full game-by-game breakdown and additional start/sit advice, check out the full episode on the Week 10 Winners & Losers Fantasy Football Recap.