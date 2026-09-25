Quinshon Judkins might be in a good spot in Week 3 against Carolina, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. This should be Judkins' best game of the year.



It's been a rough start to the season for Judkins, who has scored 9.8 PPR points or less in each of his first two games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. He's only averaging 2.2 yards per carry, and his best run was 9 yards against the Buccaneers.



I like that Judkins had five catches for 27 yards on five targets in Week 2 in the first game without Dylan Sampson (knee), and hopefully that continues moving forward. And I'm excited to see what Judkins can do in his Week 3 matchup with the Panthers.



Carolina is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, mostly because of what D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai did in Week 1. The Bears duo combined for 28 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns and three catches for 33 yards on three targets.



Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. didn't have as much success in Week 2, but the Falcons duo still combined for 27 carries for 123 yards and five catches for 25 yards on six targets. Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) is out for Week 3, and that bodes well for Judkins.



He's not a safe start, but that's why he's listed here. The matchup is encouraging, especially with Lloyd injured, and Judkins has top-20 upside in all leagues for Week 3.

Now, here are some other sleepers that I like for Week 3.

Week 3 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats PAYDS 18 RUYDS 9 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -0.4 I'm excited to see what Murray can do after he suffered a concussion early in Week 1 against Green Bay and missed Week 2 at Chicago. Tampa Bay's defense struggled with Deshaun Watson in Week 2 as he scored 23.7 Fantasy points, and Murray will hopefully follow suit. The Buccaneers are allowing 21 yards per game on the ground to Joe Burrow and Watson, and Murray should get production in this matchup with his legs. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats PAYDS 627 RUYDS 44 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.7 Nico Collins (hamstring) is out for Week 3 at Indianapolis, but Stroud can still be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The Colts have allowed a season-high 706 passing yards in two games against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stroud has passed for 627 yards and rushed for 44 yards through two games, but he only has two touchdowns and has scored a combined 37.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo and Cincinnati. This could be a big game for him on the road in Week 3. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 462 RUYDS 24 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 13.4 This is a great matchup to trust Smith if you need a quarterback. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks so far after Tyler Shough and Josh Allen combined for 658 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. Shough was the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1 with 29.2 points, and Allen was the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2 with 46.8 points. Smith just scored 17.6 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Green Bay, and I like him as a flier in deeper leagues in Week 3 at Detroit, especially if Adonai Mitchell (finger) is healthy. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -7.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 13 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.5 Darnold is back for Week 3 at Washington after leaving Week 1 against New England with a hip injury and missing Week 2 at Arizona. Drew Lock filled in admirably, scoring 27.4 Fantasy points against the Cardinals, and Darnold will hopefully do something similar against the Commanders. He played at Washington in Week 9 last season and passed for 330 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and scored 35.2 Fantasy points. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks coming into Week 3. Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott combined for 482 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 11 carries for 72 yards in two games, and I like Darnold as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues and a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 372 RUYDS 21 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 13.5 Brissett has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback so far in two games against the Chargers and Seahawks, combining for just 26.9 Fantasy points over that span. But this could be his breakout game in 2026 in Week 3 at San Francisco. The Cardinals will likely be chasing points, and the 49ers are without pass rusher Nick Bosa (calf). Brissett played one game against San Francisco in 2025 and was 47-of-57 passing for 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for 25.9 Fantasy points. I like Brissett as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues and a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.

Sleeper RBs Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 I started the week not loving Pollard, and he could still struggle in Week 3 at the Giants. After all, this is the Titans. But Tyjae Spears (ankle) is banged up, and the Giants have allowed a running back to score at least 13.7 PPR points in each of the first two games against Dallas (Javonte Williams) and the Rams (Kyren Williams). In Week 2, Williams and Blake Corum combined for 24 carries for 164 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Pollard is actually averaging 4.7 yards per carry in two games against the Jets and Eagles with 21 carries for 99 yards, but he has no touchdowns and just two catches for no yards on three targets. Spears is expected to play in Week 3, but Pollard is worth using as a flex. Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 4 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Kenneth Walker III should dominate Miami in Week 3, but this could be a game where Johnson also does plenty of damage. The Chiefs are heavy favorites on the road, and Johnson could get an ample amount of touches in garbage time. He has done well so far as the backup to Walker, with 10 carries for 39 yards and four catches for 64 yards on four targets in two games against Denver and Indianapolis. In deeper leagues, I would use Johnson as a flex against the Dolphins. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 76 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm curious to see what the Patriots will do with the workload for Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson in Week 3 at Jacksonville. In Week 2 against Pittsburgh, which was Henderson's first game of the season after he missed Week 1 at Seattle with an ankle injury, he played more snaps than Stevenson (33-20). That was a rare occurrence in 2025 and Stevenson also lost a fumble against the Steelers. Henderson had 16 carries for 76 yards and a 39-yard touchdown run but no targets in Week 2, while Stevenson had six carries for 43 yards and one catch for 3 yards on two targets. This isn't an easy matchup against the Jaguars, but I'll still use Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Henderson is worth using as a flex and hopefully, he continues to play more than Stevenson moving forward. Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 After a disappointing Week 1 with just 4.7 PPR points at Philadelphia, White was exceptional in Week 2 at Dallas with 14.3 PPR points. He had seven carries for 43 yards and six catches for 40 yards on six targets. White will continue to share work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White has flex appeal in all leagues against Seattle. It won't be an easy matchup, and we'll see what the Commanders look like with Marcus Mariota starting for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow). But I expect White to be heavily involved in the passing game, which makes him a flex option in Week 3.

Sleeper WRs Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Vele is hot to start the season with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens, as well as four of his past five games going back to last season. Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele and Chris Olave, and both should do well against the Raiders in Week 3. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DET -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 13 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Williams is due for a breakout game, and hopefully it happens in Week 3 against the Jets. I'm going to continue starting him in all three-receiver leagues, and he had nine targets in his last home game in Week 1 against the Saints. He only had four catches for 45 yards in that outing, and he's combined for just six catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets in two games. But he's been open a lot, and he's just not connecting with Jared Goff right now. That should change soon, and we hope Williams will have a standout performance against the Jets in Week 3. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.2 It's time to start using Boston as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and hopefully, he'll stay hot against the Panthers in his first-ever game in Cleveland. The rookie is off to a great start in his first two NFL games with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Deshaun Watson has played better than expected to start the season, and Boston is his big-play threat. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Panthers. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Mike Evans (hip) is banged up, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is out. Brock Purdy should lean more on Samuel in Week 3 against Arizona, and he is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Samuel was great in Week 1 at the Rams in Australia with six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but he only had three catches for 31 yards on four targets in Week 2 against Miami. The Cardinals have allowed Ladd McConkey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to each score at least 19.2 PPR points in the first two games of the season, and Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for San Francisco if Evans is out. Samuel is a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Evans is out and a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Evans plays. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm expecting the Jets to be chasing points in Week 3 at Detroit, and that bodes well for Garrett Wilson and Mitchell, who will hopefully be OK despite dealing with a finger injury. Wilson is already a starter in the majority of leagues, but I like Mitchell as a high-end option in three-receiver leagues. He was heavily involved in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 63 yards on 12 targets. He now has nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets in two games, and this is a great matchup. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer have all scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Detroit in two games. Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Dallas Goedert (knee) is out for Week 3 at Chicago, and Wicks should be No. 2 on the Eagles in targets behind DeVonta Smith. I like Wicks as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his first two games, with seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The Bears contained Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Week 2 with a combined five catches for 76 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets, but that was in bad weather with Carson Wentz at quarterback. In Week 1, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker combined for 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets. I'm hopeful Smith and Wicks produce like McMillan and Coker in Week 3. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 Brock Bowers (knee) will hopefully make his 2026 debut in Week 3 at New Orleans, which will clearly change the Las Vegas offense. But I would still gamble on Tucker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He rebounded from a dud in Week 1 against Miami with a huge game in Week 2 at the Chargers. He had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Los Angeles after catching two passes for 27 yards on four targets against the Dolphins. The Saints have allowed a receiver to score at least 21.8 PPR points in each of the first two games against Detroit (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and Baltimore (Rashod Bateman), and hopefully Tucker will follow suit in Week 3. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Addison is off to a miserable start this season with a combined two catches for 21 yards on seven targets, but I'm hopeful things will improve for him in Week 3 with Kyler Murray (concussion) back. There's no guarantee Addison will fare better with Murray than he did with Carson Wentz, and Tampa Bay has only allowed Denzel Boston to score double digits in PPR this season despite playing against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 1. Addison's first NFL game was against Tampa Bay in 2023, and he finished with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets for 16.1 PPR points. Let's see if he can do that again in Week 3, and I would start Addison in three-receiver leagues. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Doubs was New England's best receiver in Week 2 against Pittsburgh in the first game without A.J. Brown (ankle), with three catches for 96 yards on four targets. Keep in mind that Drake Maye only attempted 22 passes against the Steelers. Doubs should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against Jacksonville, and the Jaguars have allowed one receiver to score at least 13.9 PPR points in each of the first two games against Cleveland (Denzel Boston) and Denver (Jaylen Waddle). Doubs is worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 14 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 It's been a slow start to the season for Wilson with a combined seven catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets against the Chargers and Seahawks. The good news is he leads the Cardinals in targets, and hopefully he'll have a breakout game in Week 3 at San Francisco. He has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past five games against the 49ers, including Week 11 last season with 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets. I wouldn't expect anything close to that with Marvin Harrison Jr. healthy (he missed that game in 2025) and Kendrick Bourne now a factor, but Wilson is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. San Francisco has allowed one receiver to score at least 12.4 PPR points in each of the first two games against the Rams (Puka Nacua) and Dolphins (Ryan Miller). Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 15 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Nico Collins (hamstring) is out again in Week 3 at Indianapolis after missing Week 2 against Cincinnati, and that should allow Hutchinson to be a starter in deep, three-receiver leagues. He had nine targets against the Bengals in Week 2 but finished with just three catches for 37 yards. Collins has missed three games over the past two seasons, and Hutchinson has at least six targets in each outing. The Colts are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four guys in two games against Baltimore and Kansas City (Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice scored at least 12.3 PPR points. There's no guarantee Hutchinson is the best Houston receiver in Week 3 -- Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne all had at least five targets in Week 2 -- but I trust Hutchinson the most of this group. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Caleb Douglas (ankle) is out for Week 3 against Kansas City, and Washington is worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues. He has seven catches for 96 yards on 13 targets in two games against the Raiders and 49ers, and he should be the most reliable pass catcher for Malik Willis in a game where the Dolphins will be chasing points. I don't have high expectations for Washington, but he could be useful in deeper formats.

Sleeper TEs Terrance Ferguson TE LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Puka Nacua (groin) isn't expected to play in Week 3 against Denver, and I like Ferguson as a starter in deeper leagues. He was great in Week 2 against the Giants with Nacua out, with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Ferguson will be second on the Rams in targets behind Davante Adams if Nacua can't play, and Matthew Stafford should lean on Ferguson once again. Now, if Nacua is active, then Ferguson is only worth starting in deeper leagues against the Broncos. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 120 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Johnson is off to a good start this season with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each game against the Lions and Ravens. He should have another solid outing in Week 3 against Las Vegas, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. The Raiders just allowed Oronde Gadsden II to score a touchdown in Week 2. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Freiermuth loves playing against the Bengals. He's faced Cincinnati 10 times in his career, and he has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in eight of those outings, with six touchdowns. He's averaging 14.7 PPR points against the Bengals, and he should be considered a low-end starer in all leagues. It helps that Cincinnati just struggled against Dalton Schultz in Week 2 with 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets, and Aaron Rodgers should lean on Freiermuth in this game. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 50 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Gadsden gets a boost in Fantasy value with David Njoku (leg) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) out, and Gadsden is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 3 at Buffalo. He caught a touchdown in Week 2 against Las Vegas with two catches for 18 yards on two targets, and the Bills just struggled with Sam LaPorta in Week 2 with six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Last year, as a rookie, Gadsden had nine games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in six of those outings. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Jacksonville allowed Nate Adkins to score a touchdown in Week 2 at Denver, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards on three targets. Evan Engram was held in check with one catch for 17 yards on one target, and Harold Fannin Jr. had just two catches for 21 yards on three targets in Week 1. I don't think this is an easy matchup for Henry, but in New England's first full game without A.J. Brown (ankle) in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, Henry led the team in targets with five. He only finished with three catches for 40 yards, but he should continue to be a go-to option for Drake Maye this week. I like Henry as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 38 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Mason Taylor (thumb) is out, and Sadiq has an amazing matchup in Week 3 at Detroit. He's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues. In Week 1, the Lions allowed the Saints to have the No. 7 Fantasy tight end for that scoring period in Juwan Johnson (14.4 PPR points) and the No. 10 Fantasy tight end in Noah Fant (13.3 PPR points). In Week 2, Dalton Kincaid was the No. 3 Fantasy tight end for that scoring period (22.5 PPR points). I don't expect Sadiq to do that since he only has five catches for 38 yards on six targets, along with a rushing touchdown, in two games. But he could go off given the matchup at Detroit.

Defense/Special Teams

Kicker

DFS Lineups for Week 3

FanDuel

QB: Jacoby Brissett (at SF) $6,800

RB: Christian McCaffrey (vs. ARI) $8,900

RB: Kenneth Walker III (at MIA) $8.300

WR: Ladd McConkey (at BUF) $6,300

WR: Josh Downs (vs. HOU) $6,100

WR: Devaughn Vele (vs. LV) $5,700

TE: Trey McBride (at SF) $7,300

FLEX: Chuba Hubbard (at CLE) $6,700

DEF: Bengals (vs. PIT) $3,600



I like this stack of Brissett and McBride, who has 17 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets in two games against the Chargers and Seahawks. In his past five games against San Francisco, McBride has combined for 38 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns.



I'll counter the Cardinals' stack with McCaffrey, who has 78 carries for 399 yards and six touchdowns and 30 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns against Arizona in his past five meetings. McCaffrey has 20 carries for 91 yards and nine catches for 63 yards on 12 targets in two games this season against the Rams and Dolphins.



The other running backs in this lineup are Walker and Hubbard, and both should do well in Week 3. Walker has 47 carries for 290 yards and a touchdown and nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in two games, and the Dolphins are allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year.



Hubbard is my Start of the Week, and he should dominate the Browns, especially with Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) out. Hubbard has 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in two games against Chicago and Atlanta.



I'm excited about the receivers in this lineup with McConkey, Downs and Vele, who you can read about above. McConkey is facing a Buffalo defense that is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Downs gets a Houston defense that is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Downs also benefits with Alec Pierce (heel) out.

DraftKings

QB: Geno Smith (at DET) $4,900

RB: Derrick Henry (at DAL) $7,700

RB: Chuba Hubbard (at CLE) $6,100

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. NYJ) $7,900

WR: Garrett Wilson (at DET) $6,300

WR: Josh Downs (vs. HOU) $5,700

TE: Pat Freiermuth (vs. CIN) $3,800

FLEX: Xavier Hutchinson (at IND) $4,000

DST: Vikings (at. TB) $3,100



I'm excited about this Jets stack with Smith and Wilson, who have 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in two games against the Titans and Packers. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Smith and Wilson should go off in this matchup.



St. Brown should also do well against the Jets, and he has 19 catches for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets in two games against New Orleans and Buffalo. I'll also use Downs in this lineup as well, and I like Hutchinson as a flex with Nico Collins (hamstring) out.



Freiermuth is my tight end, and I'll use Hubbard in one running back spot here. I'll also go with Henry against the Cowboys, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Henry has 40 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns and four catches for 38 yards on four targets in two games against Indianapolis and New Orleans.