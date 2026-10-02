Justin Jefferson (ankle) is out for Week 4 against Miami, which puts Jordan Addison in a great spot. He's one of my favorite sleepers for this week.



Addison stepped up when Jefferson was injured in Week 3 at Tampa Bay with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should get plenty of opportunities against the Dolphins. Addison is worth starting in all two-receiver leagues and is a must-start option in all three-receiver leagues.



Addison played seven games without Jefferson in 2023, and Addison averaged 14.7 PPR points over that span. A lot has changed for the Vikings since then, but Addison should thrive as the No. 1 receiver in Minnesota.



The Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a receiver this season, and Rashee Rice in Week 3 is the lone receiver to score more than 12 PPR points. That said, I'm confident in Addison against this secondary, and Addison should be great with Jefferson out.

Week 4 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats PAYDS 392 RUYDS 5 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.1 Darnold looked great in Week 3 at Washington with 379 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he scored 35.7 Fantasy points. Seattle has now produced seven passing touchdowns with Darnold in Week 3 and Drew Lock in Week 2, and the passing game might have to carry the Seahawks, with the run game struggling. It won't be easy for Darnold this week against the Chargers, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points, but I like him as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats PAYDS 794 RUYDS 54 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 17 Nico Collins (hamstring) is back for Week 4 against Dallas, and that's clearly a big plus for Stroud against the Cowboys, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Jaxson Dart, Marcus Mariota and Lamar Jackson all scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points against Dallas, and Stroud should be considered a low-end starter in deep, one-quarterback leagues. Stroud had 274 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 1 against Buffalo in his lone game with Collins this season, and Houston has struggled to run the ball this year. Stroud could also be chasing points, which is a plus against the Cowboys' defense. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats PAYDS 844 RUYDS 0 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 I have no faith in Green Bay's run game right now, and Love has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in two of three games heading into Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He has attempted at least 42 passes in both of his quality Fantasy outings, and he should be above 30 pass attempts once again. He now has 28 games in his career with at least 30 pass attempts, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in 18 of those contests. Love should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Buccaneers. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 294 RUYDS 14 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.6 Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out, which means Mariota will start in Week 4 against the Colts in London, and this is a great matchup. Mariota just scored 26.4 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Seattle, and he has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past nine starts for the Commanders, going back to last season. Indianapolis has allowed two of three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.9 Fantasy points, and Mariota should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 652 RUYDS 25 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.8 Brissett is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3 at San Francisco with 29.6 Fantasy points, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 4 at the Giants. Brian Burns (knee) is out for the season, and the Giants should have trouble putting pressure on Brissett. Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford each scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points against the Giants, and Brissett should be in that range in Week 4. He has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in 13 of his past 15 games, going back to last season.

Sleeper RBs Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Jadarian Price (chest) is out for Week 4 against the Chargers, which means Wilson should start for Seattle. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. Price injured his chest in Week 2 at Arizona, and Wilson finished the game with 21 carries for 92 yards and no catches on one target. He's not going to have a big role in the passing game, and he should share touches with George Holani. But Wilson should get the majority of work, and the Chargers have allowed all three starting running backs they've faced (Jeremiyah Love, Ashton Jeanty and James Cook) to score at least 10.3 PPR points. Wilson has nine games in his career with double digits in carries, and he has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in six of those outings. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Rachaad White (shoulder) is out for Week 4 against the Colts in London, which is great news for Croskey-Merritt. We'll see what happens with Austin Ekeler, but Croskey-Merritt should lead Washington in touches. He has struggled in the past two games against Dallas and Seattle, with a combined 31 carries for 79 yards and no touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets. He will likely need a touchdown to help you as a Fantasy asset, but maybe he'll get more work in the passing game with White out. I like Croskey-Merritt as a high-end flex against the Colts, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 rushing yards in all three games, and hopefully, Croskey-Merritt will find the end zone in this game in London. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Stevenson has struggled in the past two games against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, with a combined 13 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 19 yards on five targets. TreVeyon Henderson continues to share work with Stevenson, but I like Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 4, with Henderson as a flex. Buffalo is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three running backs this season have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against the Bills with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Keaton Mitchell. Stevenson averaged 12.7 PPR points against Buffalo last season, and he should be in that range again in Week 4. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 4 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 This won't be an easy game for Omarion Hampton in Week 4 at Seattle, and the Chargers might give Mitchell more work. He is worth using as a flex, especially in PPR. Mitchell just had eight carries for 52 yards and three catches for minus-5 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 3 at Buffalo, and he played a season-high 38 percent of the snaps. The Seahawks have allowed Rhamondre Stevenson, Jeremiyah Love and Rachaad White to score at least 4.6 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. The Chargers need to add some juice to their offense, and Mitchell can help in tandem with Hampton. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 David Montgomery remains a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Marks can be a flex option in Week 4 against Dallas. ESPN reported that Marks could start to get more work, and he has scored at least 8.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Indianapolis. I would love to see Marks more involved in the passing game, and he had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Cincinnati. The Cowboys have already allowed two running backs to catch at least four passes, with Devin Singletary in Week 1 and Rachaad White in Week 2, and hopefully C.J. Stroud uses Marks as a weapon out of the backfield in Week 4.

Sleeper WRs Dontayvion Wicks WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 179 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) won't play in Week 4 against the Rams, which puts Wicks and Makai Lemon in prominent spots for the Eagles. Wicks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Lemon is worth a flier in deeper formats. It's not an easy matchup, but the Rams have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in three games and four guys to score at least 12.4 PPR points. Wicks has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in two of three games this year, and he should lead Philadelphia in targets. Lemon is off to a rough start in his rookie campaign with only seven catches for 38 yards on nine targets in three games, but this is a big opportunity for him with Smith out. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 135 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Diggs had a down game in Week 3 against Seattle with four catches for 33 yards on seven targets, and he only scored 7.3 PPR points. He scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of his first two games against Philadelphia and Dallas, and he should get back on track in Week 4 against the Colts in London. Indianapolis has already allowed four receivers (Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice) to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Diggs and Terry McLaurin should both excel in this matchup. I like Diggs as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 23 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Caleb Douglas (ankle) is out again for the Dolphins in Week 4 at Minnesota, which is a great opportunity for Washington and Chris Bell. In Week 3 against Kansas City, with Douglas out, Washington had five catches for 56 yards on 10 targets and two carries for 5 yards, and Bell had four catches for 67 yards on eight targets. I like Washington slightly better than Bell since Washington has been a go-to option for Malik Willis all season with 23 targets, but Bell has more upside. It's not an easy matchup against the Vikings, but four receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Minnesota this year. Washington and Bell are worth using as starters in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 4. Kalif Raymond WR CHI Chicago • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 214 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Raymond is playing well, coming into Week 4 against the Jets, and he's worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. He has two games with at least 16.4 PPR points on the season, and he's been more productive than Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland combined. In Week 3 against the Eagles, with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out, Raymond still had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven targets from Case Keenum. We don't know if Keenum or Tyson Bagent will start against the Jets, but Raymond should remain a significant contributor in Fantasy and reality in Week 4. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DET -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 The secondary for the Panthers is a mess with starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. That should be a huge plus for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Williams. St. Brown is an automatic start, but Williams is due for a big game after scoring 8.9 PPR points or less in all three games this year. Jared Goff should pick apart this battered defense, and Williams will hopefully end his slump to start the season in Week 4. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Meyers had a quiet start to the season with three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on three targets in the first two games against Cleveland and Denver, but he exploded in Week 3 against New England with seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He should have the chance to play well again in Week 4 against the Bengals. This should be a high-scoring game -- it has the highest-projected total of 51.5 points -- and Cincinnati cornerback D.J. Turner will likely spend most of his time on Brian Thomas Jr. That makes Thomas a sit in most leagues, and Parker Washington is a must-start receiver in all leagues. Meyers should also be productive, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 172 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Vele had a down game in Week 3 against Las Vegas with three catches for 39 yards on six targets, but he should rebound in Week 4 against Atlanta. I like Vele as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his first two games against Detroit and Baltimore, and he's averaging seven targets per game from Tyler Shough. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and a pair of receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each of the past two games against Carolina (Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker) and Green Bay (Christian Watson and Matthew Golden). I expect Vele and Chris Olave to follow suit in Week 4.

Sleeper TEs Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 25 REYDS 205 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.2 Nico Collins (hamstring) is back for Week 4 against Dallas after missing the past two games, but I still like Schultz as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed two tight ends to score at least 10.3 PPR points this season, with Isaiah Likely in Week 1 and Matthew Hibner in Week 3, and Schultz has a revenge against the Cowboys, who he played for from 2018 to 2022. Schultz had eight targets against Buffalo in Week 1 in tandem with Collins, and Schultz should still be second on the team in targets. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 112 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable for Week 4, and we'll see what his status is against Detroit. But even if Coker plays, I'm still starting Waller in the majority of leagues. No one has a better matchup at any position than Waller against the Lions. Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and two tight ends have scored touchdowns against the Lions in every game this season: New Orleans in Week 1 (Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant), Buffalo (Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox) and the Jets (Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert). Five of those guys all scored at least 13.3 PPR points (Knox was only at 8.5), and Waller has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland. This could be a big week for Waller against Detroit. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Mason Taylor (thumb) are out for Week 4 at Chicago, and that bodes well for Sadiq. I'm hopeful Sadiq didn't have the Lions' bump of playing a terrible secondary in Week 3 when he had his breakout game of 23.5 PPR points with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Bears are much tougher on tight ends so far this season, with no touchdowns allowed or any tight end scoring more than 5.9 PPR points, but Chicago has faced Carolina, Minnesota and Philadelphia (without Dallas Goedert). I'm willing to trust Sadiq as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Pat Freiermuth didn't have the game I expected in Week 3 against the Bengals, but Freiermuth and Darnell Washington combined for five catches for 97 yards on eight targets. In Week 2, Dalton Schultz beat up Cincinnati's defense for 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets. The Bengals have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but I'll still take a chance with Strange as a starter in deeper leagues. He only has one touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland and has combined for just seven catches for 72 yards on 10 targets in three games. Hopefully, this will be his breakout game given the matchup with Cincinnati.

Defense/Special Teams

Packers (at TB)

Bills (vs. NE)

Chiefs (at LV)

Kicker

Trey Smack (at TB)

Will Reichard (vs. MIA)

Drew Stevens (vs. IND)

DFS Lineups for Week 4

FanDuel

QB: Trevor Lawrence (at CIN) $7,900

RB: Jeremmiyah Love (at NYG) $6,600

RB: Aaron Jones (vs. MIA) $6,400

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (vs. JAC) $9,100

WR: Christian Watson (at TB) $7,200

WR: Parker Washington (at JAC) $7,100

TE: Isaiah Likely (vs. ARI) $5,100

FLEX: Michael Wilson (at NYG) $6,200

DEF: Bills (vs. NE) $4,200



I'm excited for the Jaguars-Bengals game, and it has the highest-projected total in Week 4 at 51.5 points. Lawrence should continue to connect with Washington, and I'll counter that stack with Chase.



Watson, who grew up in Tampa, gets a homecoming game against the Buccaneers. And Wilson, who just had 11 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in Week 3 against San Francisco, will hopefully stay hot against the Giants.



Love also did well against the 49ers with his best game of the season, with 21 carries for 90 yards and five catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he should have another big game against the Giants. And I'll use Jones as the other running back in this lineup since he faces the Dolphins, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



Likely is coming off a bad game in Week 3 against Tennessee with two catches for 13 yards on five targets, but he should rebound against the Cardinals. Arizona is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

DraftKings

QB: C.J. Stroud (vs. DAL) $5,700

RB: Derrick Henry (vs. TEN) $8,400

RB: Emanuel Wilson (vs. LAC) $4,700

WR: CeeDee Lamb (at HOU) $7,800

WR: Nico Collins (vs. DAL) $7,200

WR: Jordan Addison (vs. MIA) $5,300

TE: Tucker Kraft (at TB) $4,400

FLEX: Chris Bell (at MIN) $3,700

DST: Rams (at PHI) $2,600



Stroud should be excited to get Collins back, and that duo should have success against the Dallas defense. I'll play Lamb to counter the Texans' stack, and that should be a fun game in Houston.



Addison will benefit with Justin Jefferson (ankle) out, and I like Bell as a cheap option at receiver with Caleb Douglas (ankle) out. Bell will hopefully get garbage-time production against the Vikings.



Wilson is a cheap option to use at running back with Jadarian Price (chest) out. And I'm expecting Henry to go off in the first game against the Titans.



Kraft is due for a big game, and it could happen this week at Tampa Bay. In Week 3 against Atlanta, Kraft had eight targets in the first game without Jayden Reed (neck), but Kraft managed just four catches for 26 yards. I'm expecting a rebound performance against the Buccaneers, who have struggled with Mike Gesicki and Harold Fannin Jr. in two of three games this year.