Roman Wilson was already establishing himself as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh behind DK Metcalf, and then Michael Pittman injured his foot in Week 4 and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Wilson is now in a great spot heading into Week 5 against the Colts, and he should be considered a sleeper in all leagues.



Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he's hot coming into this matchup against Indianapolis. He has six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing.



The Colts have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Metcalf and Wilson should be peppered with targets from Aaron Rodgers. I like Metcalf as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 5, and Wilson should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver.



Wilson was only rostered in 57 percent of leagues on CBS Sports as of Friday afternoon, and he should be added in all formats. He could be a potential Fantasy starter over the next few weeks while Pittman is out.

Week 5 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 1026 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.4 We'll see if the Patriots can slow down Cousins because he's on fire going into Week 5. He has scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in all four games, including three in a row with at least 26.2 points. Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen have each scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against New England in the past two games, and Cousins is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The Patriots are also without top cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck) in this game. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 999 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Rodgers has scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland. According to Fantasy Football Today podcast host Adam Aizer, that's the first time Rodgers has had back-to-back games with more than 25 Fantasy points since he won the NFL MVP in 2021 in Green Bay, a span of 57 games. Rodgers should have another standout game in Week 5 against the Colts, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and Rodgers is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 479 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.9 The Commanders held Daniel Jones in check in Week 4 in London to just 7.9 Fantasy points, but Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold all scored at least 30.7 Fantasy points against Washington this season. Winston just scored 24 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 4 with 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Given the matchup, I'm willing to trust Winston again as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Sleeper RBs Mike Washington Jr. RB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Ashton Jeanty (foot) missed practice Friday, and we don't know his status for Sunday's game at New England. If Jeanty is out, then Washington would be a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Patriots run defense is tough, but Bhayshul Tuten and James Cook each scored at least 16.3 PPR points against New England in the past two games. Washington hasn't done much as Jeanty's backup so far aside from a 36-yard touchdown run in Week 3 at New Orleans. Through four games, he has 24 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-1 yard on three targets. He had a strong preseason, and Jeanty has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of four games this year. Washington doesn't have the same upside as Jeanty, but Washington is worth using as a potential starter in all leagues if Jeanty is out. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 We're not at the point yet where Mitchell is the best Chargers running back, but he was used that way in Week 4 at Seattle. He played more snaps than Omarion Hampton against the Seahawks (26-25), and Mitchell finished with 10 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 24 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Bills and Seahawks. Mitchell's role in the passing game could expand with Ladd McConkey (foot) injured, and Mitchell is worth using as a high-end flex in all leagues in Week 5. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score at least 14.2 PPR points in every game this season, and while I still have Hampton ranked ahead of Mitchell this week, it's close between the two. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Jeremiyah Love (ankle) might be limited with his health or his workload in Week 5 against Detroit. Allgeier could have a prominent role for the Cardinals, and he should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Allgeier just had eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 7 yards on two targets in Week 4 at the Giants in the game where Love was injured. And the Lions have allowed Travis Etienne, James Cook and Chuba Hubbard to score at least 14.8 PPR points already this season. Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL Atlanta • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL ATL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 It's time to start using Brian Robinson as a flex, even in tandem with Bijan Robinson. Brian Robinson has now scored at least 8.7 PPR points in each of his past three games against Carolina, Green Bay and New Orleans, and he has at least 10 carries in all of those outings. In his past two games against the Packers and Saints, with Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback, Brian Robinson has 24 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns and one catch for 5 yards on one target. He'll likely need a touchdown to have a quality Fantasy outing against Baltimore in Week 5, but the Falcons are dominating on the ground in the past two games with Bijan and Brian. Brian Robinson can be helpful if needed in the majority of leagues. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Marks has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Dallas, and ESPN reported prior to Week 4 against the Cowboys that he should start getting more work over David Montgomery. That hasn't happened yet, but Marks did see a snap increase from Week 3 to Week 4. Marks is worth using as a flex option in tandem with Montgomery heading into Week 5 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed a running back to score at least 11.8 PPR points in each game this season.

Sleeper WRs Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 D.J. Moore (shoulder) missed practice Thursday and Friday, and we'll get an update on his status Saturday for Monday's game at the Rams. If Moore is out, then Coleman and Shakir are both worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers. I like Coleman slightly better than Shakir, and Coleman was awesome in Week 4 against New England with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven targets for 23.6 PPR points. He also had 12.3 PPR points in Week 2 against Detroit with six catches for 63 yards on six targets. Moore was injured early in both of those games, and Coleman would have an expanded role if Moore is out. I also like Shakir if Moore is out, and Shakir had seven catches for 82 yards on eight targets in Week 4 against the Patriots for 13.2 PPR points, which was his best game of the season. The Rams have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, and Josh Allen will lean on Coleman and Shakir if Moore can't play. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 176 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 19 REYDS 124 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is out for Week 5 against the Giants, and we don't know the status for Terry McLaurin (hamstring) yet. He missed Week 4 against the Colts and only returned to practice Friday, but he's listed as questionable. With McLaurin out against Indianapolis, Williams had eight targets and finished with three catches for 21 yards, but the Commanders went from Marcus Mariota (knee) to third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis in that game. Jayden Daniels (elbow) is back against the Giants, and he should make Williams a primary weapon, especially if McLaurin can't play. I like Williams as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver if McLaurin is out and a mid-range No. 3 receiver if McLaurin plays. The Giants have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.8 PPR points this season. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Tate has done well in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Texans in Week 5. Tate has combined for 15 catches for 203 yards on 21 targets in his past two outings, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Houston this year. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 284 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Boston continues to make plays, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two touchdowns. The Jets have been stingy against opposing receivers, but four receivers in the past three games have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Deshaun Watson is playing better than expected this year, and Boston has been the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Vele had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, and Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this year. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 91% Doubs saw a season-high nine targets in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for 23.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his two games in New England this season, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has allowed three receivers in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City to score at least 11 PPR points, and Doubs should continue to get fed from Drake Maye in this matchup. Dohnte Meyers WR CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 If Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) play in Week 5 at Miami, then I would ignore Meyers in all leagues. Both Chase and Higgins are questionable against the Dolphins. Zac Taylor said Friday that "we'll see" about Higgins, and Chase still has to clear the concussion protocol. If both are out, then Meyers should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers should be considered a mid-range No. 3 receiver. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 4, and Chase left early in that game. The Dolphins have only allowed two receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, with one touchdown allowed, but I still like Meyers as a flier if Chase and/or Higgins are out.

Sleeper TEs Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 155 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 If Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) play in Week 5 at Miami, then I would lower expectations for Gesicki. Both receivers are questionable against the Dolphins. Zac Taylor said Friday that "we'll see" about Higgins, and Chase still has to clear the concussion protocol. If both are out, then I like Gesicki as a starter in all leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Gesicki can still be a potential starter. He had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Jaguars, and he has scored a touchdown in three of four games this season. This is also a revenge game for Gesicki, who started his career with the Dolphins in 2018. And Miami has already allowed four tight ends to score at least 9.2 PPR points this season. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 149 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Andrews scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Tennessee, and he finished the game with five catches for 27 yards on six targets. He's now scored at least 10.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has a favorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta has allowed three of four tight ends to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, and Tyler Huntley should lean on Andrews in this matchup. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all formats. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF LAR -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Higbee did well in his first game without Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) in Week 4 at Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Denver and the Eagles, and he has the chance for another quality stat line against the Bills in Week 5, especially if Parkinson remains out. Buffalo has allowed Sam LaPorta and Hunter Henry to each score at least 11.2 PPR points in the past three games, and I like Higbee as a low-end starter in all leagues if he remains the featured tight end for the Rams.

Defense/Special Teams

Bengals (at MIA)

Browns (at NYJ)

Bears (vs. GB)

Kicker

Chris Boswell (vs. IND)

Cameron Dicker (vs. DEN)

Spencer Shrader (at PIT)

DFS Lineups for Week 4

FanDuel

QB: Jacoby Brissett (vs. DET) $6,800

RB: Chase Brown (at MIA) $8,000

RB: Aaron Jones (at NO) $6,200

WR: Nico Collins (at TEN) $7,800

WR: Jaylen Waddle (at LAC) $6,600

WR: Jameson Williams (at ARI) $6,500

TE: Trey McBride (vs. DET) $7,200

FLEX: Jaylen Warren (vs. IND) $6,700

DEF: Browns (at NYJ) $3,900

The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and tight ends, so it makes sense to stack Brissett and McBride in this lineup. I'll counter that stack with Williams, who just had his best game of the season in Week 4 at Carolina with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets.



Collins has played two games this season, and he has combined for 14 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets over that span. He also has three touchdowns in his past four games against the Titans. I'm also hopeful Waddle will have a breakout game at the Chargers now that Sean Payton is calling plays again for the Broncos.



Brown should dominate the Dolphins, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And the same goes for Jones against the Saints, who are No. 1. I also still trust Warren against the Colts even if Rico Dowdle (toe) plays in Week 5.

DraftKings

QB: Jared Goff (at ARI) $6,600

RB: Chase Brown (at MIA) $6,900

RB: D'Andre Swift (at GB) $6,200

WR: Justin Jefferson (at NO) $7,300

WR: Michael Wilson (vs. DET) $6,200

WR: Roman Wilson (vs. IND) $3,700

TE: Sam LaPorta (at ARI) $4,900

FLEX: Colston Loveland (at GB) $4,600

DST: Bengals (at MIA) $3,500



While the Lions are bad against opposing quarterbacks and tight ends, so are the Cardinals, ranking No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to both positions. I'll stack Goff with LaPorta here, and I'll play Wilson on the other side. Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.



I'm expecting Jefferson (ankle) to play in Week 5 at New Orleans after missing Week 4 at Miami, and the former LSU star should go off in this matchup. The Saints have struggled to contain Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rashod Bateman and Drake London already this season, and Jefferson should be featured by Kyler Murray. I'm also going to play Wilson in this lineup, and his price is fantastic given his upside.



I'll use Brown in this lineup also with his matchup against the Dolphins, and Swift should be fantastic against the Packers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Kyle Monangai (toe) is out for Chicago, which only enhances the value for Swift in Week 5.



Finally, I'm going to trust Loveland against Green Bay. He came alive last week against the Jets following a slow start with six catches for 57 yards on nine targets, and he dominated the Packers in two of three meetings in 2025.