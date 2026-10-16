Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at New England, and Tre Tucker has only had one good game this year, which was Week 2 at the Chargers. But both Raiders have the chance to perform well in Week 6 against Buffalo.



I like Cousins as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback against the Bills, and Tucker is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. Given Buffalo's defense this season, this should be a fun game.



My only fear with Cousins is that if the Bills build a big lead early, then the Raiders could turn to Fernando Mendoza for playing time, like we saw against the Patriots. Ideally, Cousins will get off to a good start Sunday at home.



The Bills rank No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford all scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against this defense. Cousins has scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in four of five games this season, and I expect him to rebound after scoring just 15.7 Fantasy points in Week 5.



Tucker is tougher to trust since he's scored 8.4 PPR points or less in all but one game. He had 22.9 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 2, and then Brock Bowers debuted in Week 3 after missing the first two games with a knee injury.



Tucker is averaging four catches, 42.7 yards and 5.7 targets per game with Bowers, but this is a get-right spot against Buffalo. The Bills rank No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys -- Nico Collins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tre Harris, Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism III, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams -- all scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Buffalo.



With several star receivers missing in Week 6 with four teams on a bye (Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami and Minnesota) and a few injuries at the position, Tucker should be a solid replacement option. And Cousins should help Tucker thrive against the Bills.

Week 6 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats PAYDS 1402 RUYDS 71 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.2 Stroud is off to a good start this season as a Fantasy quarterback, and things just got better for him heading into Week 6 against Jacksonville in London with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. Stroud is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has played three games this year with Nico Collins, and Stroud has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in all three outings, including two in a row against Dallas and Tennessee. Now, Stroud gets to throw passes to Collins and Harrison, who was acquired from Arizona via trade. Stroud doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 6 against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is the lone quarterback with more than 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, which includes matchups against Deshaun Watson, Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts. But Stroud has scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in three of five career meetings with the Jaguars. And now he has an upgraded receiving corps with Harrison joining the Texans. This should be another productive game for Stroud in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 1234 RUYDS 18 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.6 Rodgers is hot coming into Week 6 at Tampa Bay, having scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Indianapolis, and he has three touchdown passes in each outing. Tampa Bay will be a tough test since the Buccaneers have limited Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love and Dak Prescott to 17.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, and only Deshaun Watson scored more than 20 points against this defense. Rodgers might not throw three touchdown passes in this matchup, but he should still perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 805 RUYDS 42 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have all scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points against the Saints this season, and Winston should be in a similar range in Week 6. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Winston comes into Week 6 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Washington. It's not always pretty with Winston -- he had two interceptions against the Cardinals and a mediocre first half against the Commanders -- but when he's on, he's capable of a solid Fantasy performance. Ideally, this is a shootout between Winston and Tyler Shough, and it's also a revenge game for Winston, who spent four years in New Orleans from 2020 to 2023.

Sleeper RBs Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 12 REYDS 44 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Jeremiyah Love (ankle) won't play in Week 6 at the Rams, which means Allgeier should be considered a flex option in all leagues. It's not an easy matchup, but the Rams have allowed four running backs this season to score at least 10.7 PPR points (Christian McCaffrey, RJ Harvey, James Cook and Ty Johnson). Allgeier has two games this season with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 9.0 PPR points in both of those outings. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 7 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Alvin Kamara (back) is questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. It will likely be a three-way split for Kamara, Miller and CJ Donaldson against the Giants, but I like Miller the best of this trio. He should lead the Saints in carries, and the Giants have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games, with Tyler Allgeier in Week 4 and Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Week 5. Miller had 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against Minnesota, and he has scored a touchdown in each game this season in which he has had at least 9 carries. Miller should be considered a flex in all leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 7 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 The Rams are favored by almost two touchdowns at home against the Cardinals in Week 6. There should be chances for Corum to get some additional touches in this matchup, and he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues. He has four games this season with at least eight total touches, and he scored at least 10.2 PPR points in two of those outings. In two games against Arizona in 2025, Corum combined for 25 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 13 yards. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Pollard had a rough game in Week 5 against Houston with 14 carries for 52 yards and no catches on one target, and Tyjae Spears ended up with nine catches for 28 yards on nine targets. I'm expecting a better performance for Pollard in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Prior to facing the Texans, Pollard had scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Giants and Baltimore, and he has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Colts, going back to 2022. Indianapolis is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Jaylen Warren have scored at least 23.8 PPR points against the Colts this season. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 55 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Lloyd had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 5 against Chicago with 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. It was the first game with Christopher Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve, and Lloyd led the Packers in snaps (44 percent), which will hopefully continue in Week 6 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five guys (Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Rachaad White, Derrick Henry and Bucky Irving) have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Dallas. I like Lloyd as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is out for Week 6 against Carolina, which means Pierce is worth using as a flex option in all leagues. Pierce was forced into action in Week 5 at Jacksonville after Will Shipley (foot) was injured, and Pierce had 11 carries for 14 yards and two catches for minus-2 yards on two targets. The Jaguars are a tough matchup, but Pierce should do better against the Panthers. Carolina is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four guys have already scored at least 11.1 PPR points this season, including D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Pierce's expected workload should give him the chance to be a productive Fantasy running back in this matchup.

Sleeper WRs Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 34 REYDS 249 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Downs has struggled in each of his past two games against Washington and Pittsburgh with a combined six catches for 63 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, and he had 12.3 total PPR points over that span. Prior to that, he had two solid outings with 12 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets, and he scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each game. I'm expecting him to return to that level of play in Week 6 against the Titans, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against Tennessee this season, which bodes well for Downs and Keenan Allen, who have nine targets in each of their past two games. Downs and Allen should be started in all three-receiver leagues. Efton Chism III WR NE New England • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 A.J. Brown (ankle) could play in Week 6 against the Jets, so keep that in mind. But if Brown remains out, then Chism and Demario Douglas have sleeper appeal in all leagues. I like Chism slightly better since he has done well in each of the past two games after Mack Hollins (calf) was injured, with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Buffalo and Las Vegas, and Chism scored at least 10.9 PPR points in each outing. Douglas just had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns on five targets against the Raiders. Romeo Doubs and Kyle Williams are also in the mix, and Doubs has two games with at least 12.6 PPR points in his past four outings. Williams had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on three targets against Las Vegas. I rank them Doubs, Chism, Douglas and Williams against the Jets, but all of them are potential playmakers for Drake Maye if Brown remains out. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Bourne just had five catches for 70 yards on eight targets in Week 5 against Detroit, and he should continue to get plenty of chances to make plays now that Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to Houston. Bourne has two games this season with eight targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in both. The Rams are tough against opposing receivers, but six guys have already scored at least 11 PPR points against Los Angeles this season, with seven touchdowns. Michael Wilson and Bourne should both get a hefty amount of targets, especially if the Cardinals are chasing points, and Bourne should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 19th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 274 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Tate had a down game in Week 5 against Houston with only one catch for 6 yards on five targets, but he should rebound against the Colts in Week 6. Prior to facing the Texans, Tate had scored at least 11.8 PPR points in his two previous outings against the Giants and Ravens. And Robinson has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span. He's also averaging 7.7 targets in his past three games. I like Tate as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Robinson is a No. 3 Fantasy option. The Colts have already allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 71% Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 D.J. Moore (shoulder) missed Week 5 at the Rams, and his status for Week 6 at Las Vegas is in doubt. Coleman didn't have a big game in place of Moore against the Rams, but he scored a touchdown on one catch for 7 yards on two targets. He also had two catches negated by penalties in Week 5, and I like Coleman as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders if Moore remains out. Las Vegas just allowed Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III to all score at least 10.9 PPR points in Week 5, and seven receivers this season have reached that level of production. Khalil Shakir, who had three catches for 80 yards on three targets against the Rams, would also be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Moore is out in Week 6. And Moore would be a top-20 Fantasy receiver if he plays. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Week 6 against the Chargers, and Worthy should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He had four catches for 70 yards on seven targets against the Raiders when Rice and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) were hurt, and Thornton is on injured reserve. Worthy has two games this season with seven targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. The Chargers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Worthy should be a top target for Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 since Rice can't play.

Sleeper TEs Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Strange has scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Bengals, and it's time to consider him a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 6 against Houston. He had eight targets and seven catches in both games against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, and he combined for 168 yards over that span. The Texans have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but Dalton Kincaid in Week 1 and Tyler Warren in Week 3 each scored at least 14.7 PPR points. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Higbee had five catches for 83 yards on six targets against the Bills in Week 5, and he has now scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three games in a row. Colby Parkinson played in Week 5 against Buffalo after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury, but that didn't matter for Higbee. He has a great matchup in Week 6 against the Cardinals, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Higbee is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Four tight ends have already scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Arizona this season. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Michael Pittman (foot) was out in Week 5 against Indianapolis, and Roman Wilson (finger) was injured against the Colts. Freiermuth stepped up with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of five games this year. I like Freiermuth as a low-end starter in Week 6 against the Buccaneers, who have already allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season.

Defense/Special Teams

Ravens (at CLE)

49ers (vs. WAS)

Colts (vs. TEN)

Kicker

Dominic Zvada (vs. NO)

Harrison Butker (vs. LAC)

Eddy Pineiro (vs. WAS)

DFS Lineups for Week 6

FanDuel

QB: Kirk Cousins (vs. BUF) $6,800

RB: Kenneth Walker III (vs. LAC) $8,900

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. NYJ) $6,300

WR: Puka Nacua (vs. ARI) $9,000

WR: Tre Tucker (vs. BUF) $5,800

WR: Keon Coleman (at LV) $5,700

TE: Pat Freiermuth (at TB) $5,000

FLEX: Drake London (vs. CHI) $7,600

DEF: Chiefs (vs. LAC) $4,600

I'm excited for the Cousins-Tucker stack, and hopefully that duo connects for plenty of production against the Bills. I'll use Coleman on the other side, and he should do well with D.J. Moore (shoulder) injured.



Since I went cheap at two receiver spots with Tucker and Coleman, I was able to spend on Nacua and London. Nacua has 26 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown on 36 targets in his past two games against Philadelphia and Buffalo, and Arizona is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And London has at least 96 receiving yards in three games in a row with Michael Penix Jr., and London should be dominant against Chicago at home.



Walker has two touchdowns or 170 total yards in every game this season, and the Chiefs will likely lean on him with Rashee Rice (hamstring) out against the Chargers. And even if TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) plays against the Jets, I still like Stevenson at his price for this lineup.



Freiermuth is also a great price given his expected production, and I'm expecting big things for this lineup in Week 6.

DraftKings

QB: Jameis Winston (vs. NO) $5,100

RB: Jaylen Warren (at TB) $7,000

RB: Kyren Williams (vs. ARI) $6,800

WR: Chris Olave (at NYG) $7,600

WR: Malik Nabers (vs. NO) $6,500

WR: Germie Bernard (at TB) $4,000

TE: Dallas Goedert (vs. CAR) $3,900

FLEX: Jalen Coker (at PHI) $5,900

DST: Panthers (at PHI) $2,500



I'll go with a Giants' stack here with Winston and Nabers, who has 17 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets in his past two games against Arizona and Washington. I'll counter that stack with Olave, who has 107 receiving yards or a touchdown in four of five games this year.



Bernard and Coker are the other receivers in this lineup, and Bernard just had six catches for 80 yards in Week 5 against Indianapolis, with Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) hurt. Coker is back after missing Week 4 with a quadriceps injury, and he had 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets in the first two games of the season.



I'll use Goedert at tight end even with Tanner McKee starting in place of Jalen Hurts (calf). Carolina is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Harold Fannin Jr. and Sam LaPorta combined for 15 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers in their past two games.



Rico Dowdle (toe) will play for the Steelers after missing the past three games, but I'm going to trust Mike McCarthy when he said Warren will remain the lead running back for the Steelers. Warren has at least 120 total yards in each of his past three games.



And Williams should dominate the Cardinals in Week 6. He has 145 total yards or a touchdown in each of his past three games, including 22 catches for 164 yards on 28 targets over that span.