Davante Adams (hamstring) is already out for Week 7 at Las Vegas, and now Puka Nacua (calf) might not play. That's bad news for Matthew Stafford, but someone is going to have to step up and make plays in the passing game. With that in mind, we're looking at Konata Mumpfield and Tyler Higbee as sleepers.



Now, as of Friday afternoon, Nacua has not been ruled out yet. He will work out before Sunday's game, and hopefully he'll be able to play against the Raiders. But leaving practice Thursday and not being able to practice Friday is a bad sign.



I would rank Stafford's pass catchers without Nacua and Adams as Higbee, Mumpfield, Colby Parkinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Davis Allen. But Higbee and Mumpfield are the only two worth using in most Fantasy leagues.



Higbee comes into Week 7 having scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. He was great in Week 3 at Denver when Nacua was sidelined with a groin injury, with eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets.



This is a great matchup against the Raiders, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Six tight ends have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against Las Vegas this year, including twice in the same game with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant in Week 3 and Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon in Week 5.



That bodes well for Higbee and Parkinson, who just had 14.1 PPR points in Week 6 against Arizona. I like Parkinson as an option in deeper leagues, but Higbee should be considered a borderline No. 1 tight end in all formats.



Mumpfield was already in play as a sleeper with Adams on injured reserve. In Week 3, without Nacua, Mumpfield had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.



We'll see how Stafford and Sean McVay use Mumpfield, Whittington and Atwell, but Mumpfield has the most upside going into Week 7. He has 13 targets this season, while Atwell (four) and Whittington (three) have combined for seven.



This matchup is favorable since nine receivers have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Las Vegas, including seven touchdowns. I view Mumpfield as a borderline starter in three-receiver leagues if Nacua can't play.



Again, Nacua hasn't been ruled out yet. But it's trending in the wrong direction, and Fantasy managers might benefit with Higbee and Mumpfield as sleepers in Week 7.

Week 7 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 1336 RUYDS 42 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.9 Smith has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once this season, and he's been under 14 points in three consecutive games against Chicago, Cleveland and New England. But he faces Miami in Week 7, and the Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks this season have scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points against Miami, including Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, and Smith should be in that range in Week 7. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 944 RUYDS 5 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.2 Penix just had his best game of the season in Week 6 against the Bears with 29.1 Fantasy points. He was chasing points in the second half, and that helped Penix throw a season-high 33 passes. He completed 19 for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and he could face a similar situation in Week 7 against San Francisco. The 49ers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 and Jayden Daniels in Week 6 each scored at least 25 Fantasy points against San Francisco. I'd love to see Penix in a shootout with Brock Purdy, and I like Penix as a low-end No. 1 option in Week 7. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats PAYDS 662 RUYDS 93 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Jordan Addison (hamstring) and T.J. Hockenson (concussion) will play in Week 7 against the Colts, and I'm excited to see what Murray can do with his full complement of weapons. He had basically only Justin Jefferson in Week 5 at New Orleans, and Murray had his best game of the season with 20.3 Fantasy points, which included 51 rushing yards. Indianapolis has allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 26.9 Fantasy points, including Lamar Jackson in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 5. And Jackson and Marcus Mariota in Week 4 each ran for at least 35 yards. Murray has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7 against the Colts, who will be without cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf). Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 1487 RUYDS 17 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Rodgers heads into Week 7 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, and he should have another solid outing against the Saints in Paris. New Orleans has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points in three of the past four games against Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and the combination of James Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Jared Goff also scored 20.4 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 1, and I like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues in this game. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats PAYDS 1582 RUYDS -2 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.3 Cousins scored 22.5 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 19.8 points in all but one game this season. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, but Los Angeles won't have defensive linemen Poona Ford (triceps) and Kobie Turner (groin) for this game, along with cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) potentially out. The Rams have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 27.1 Fantasy points -- Brock Purdy in Week 1, Bo Nix in Week 3 and Josh Allen in Week 5 -- and Cousins should have another solid outing in Week 7. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleeper RBs Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 I originally had Allen as the Start of the Week, but now it appears like Breece Hall (quadriceps) will play in Week 7 against Miami. We'll see how the Jets use both running backs, but I still like Allen as a flex against the Dolphins. Allen scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past two games without Hall against Cleveland and New England, with 41 carries for 194 yards, a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on six targets. This is a great matchup since Miami is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in every game this season, including Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Aaron Jones and Samaje Perine. That bodes well for Hall, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I also expect Allen to be productive even if he's now in a secondary role. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Mason (thumb) is expected to return in Week 7 against Indianapolis after missing the past four games, and I like him and Aaron Jones in this matchup. Jones should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, and Mason is a solid flex. Jones was awesome with Mason out, scoring at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row against Tampa Bay, Miami and New Orleans. He had at least 22 total touches in all four games without Mason, but we should see close to even split in Week 7. In Week 1 against Green Bay, when Mason was healthy, he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Neither one had a catch, and Jones had one target. The Colts have allowed three running backs -- Derrick Henry in Week 1, Kenneth Walker III in Week 2 and Jaylen Warren in Week 5 -- to score at least 23.8 PPR points. Most likely, Mason and Jones will be close in carries, with Mason working at the goal line, and Jones will be more of a factor in the passing game. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DEN -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 23 REYDS 163 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 I like Dobbins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7 against Arizona, and Harvey is worth using as a flex. Dobbins has 35 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 11 yards on five targets in the past two games since Sean Payton took over calling plays. Dobbins has scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing, and he should continue to lead Denver in carries against the Cardinals. Harvey has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and most of that production has come from his work in the passing game. In those three outings against the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks, he scored at least 6.1 PPR points in each game from just his receiving stats. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum just combined for 19 carries for 92 yards and five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 6 against Arizona, and each running back scored at least 9.7 PPR points. I could see similar production for Dobbins and Harvey in Week 7. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, which seemed like an indication that Cam Skattebo would get more work after he was benched in Week 6 against New Orleans. But ESPN reported that it could be Tracy getting an increased workload after he performed well against the Saints. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 6, and he played a season-high 29 snaps and had the most touches of the season. It's not an easy matchup against the Texans, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Tracy could be a sneaky flex option if he leads the Giants in touches in Week 7.

Sleeper WRs Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 29 REYDS 216 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Emeka Egbuka (concussion) is out for Week 7 against Carolina, and hopefully, his absence will help Godwin have his best game of the season. Godwin has yet to score double digits in PPR in any game, and he's been held to 46 yards or less in all six outings, with no touchdowns. Egbuka has 25 targets in his past two games against Dallas and Pittsburgh, and that was with Jalon Daniels under center. Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back for Tampa Bay, and hopefully that will help Godwin as well. Ted Hurst is also worth using in deeper leagues, and this is a good matchup of late. In the past two games with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) on injured reserve, the Panthers have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.5 PPR points with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Isaac TeSlaa and DeVonta Smith. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 198 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 I like Carnell Tate as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Robinson is also worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least seven targets in three of his past four outings. For the season, Cleveland has allowed nine receivers to score at least 10 PPR points, and Robinson should be in that range in Week 7. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CLE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Boston had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against Baltimore with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that game, Boston had scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his first five NFL outings, with three touchdowns. He should get back on track in Week 6 against the Titans, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and I would start Boston as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 262 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Caleb Douglas (ankle) will play in Week 7 at the Jets after being out since Week 2, but Washington has been dialed in as the No. 1 receiver for Malik Willis for the past three games. Washington has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 23 targets over that span, with five catches in each outing. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, but he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season, and Washington should once again be in that range in Week 7. Christian Kirk WR SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're expecting the 49ers to activate Kirk (calf) off IR prior to Week 7 against the Falcons, and he could be needed to play a prominent role with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out. The 49ers are running out of healthy receivers, and Kirk could be a go-to option for Brock Purdy. Atlanta is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine guys have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against the Falcons this season. Kirk could be a starter in three-receiver leagues.

Sleeper TEs Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO PIT -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 180 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Freiermuth turns 28 on Sunday, and he should celebrate his birthday with a great matchup against the Saints in Paris. New Orleans is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys have already scored at least 10.9 PPR points against the Saints this season. Freiermuth has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 186 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 With Emeka Egbuka (concussion) out in Week 7 against Carolina, Otton could have a bigger role against the Panthers. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Carolina is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys -- Cole Kmet, Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert -- have scored at least 11.5 PPR points. Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back after missing the past three games, and Otton scored at least 8.6 PPR points in two of three outings with Mayfield this year. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND MIN -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 27 REYDS 202 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 We'll see how Hockenson does with a healthy Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but I like Hockenson as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 7 against the Colts. He has two games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Four tight ends have scored at least 8.9 PPR points against Indianapolis -- Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Foster Moreau and Pat Friermuth -- and I'm willing to gamble on Hockenson if you need help at tight end in Week 7.

Defense/Special Teams

49ers (at ATL)

Jets (vs. MIA)

Bengals (at BAL)

Kicker

Chris Boswell (at NO)

Ryan Fitzgerald (vs. TB)

Matt Gay (vs. LAR)

DFS Lineups for Week 7

FanDuel

QB: Jordan Love (at DET) $7,600

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (vs. GB) $9,800

RB: Woody Marks (vs. NYG) $6,200

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. GB) $9,000

WR: Matthew Golden (at DET) $6,700

WR: Jalen Coker (vs. TB) $6,200

TE: Tucker Kraft (at DET) $5,500

FLEX: Chris Godwin (at CAR) $5,300

DEF: Titans (vs. CLE) $3,200

I'm expecting plenty of points between the Packers and Lions, and I'm excited to use Love, Gibbs, St. Brown, Golden and Kraft in this matchup. All of them have the chance to play well.



Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and tight ends, which bodes well for Love and Kraft. And the Lions are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, which should help Golden.



Gibbs doesn't need a good matchup, but Green Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. And while the Packers are only No. 13 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, St. Brown should go off against this secondary.



Marks is my Start of the Week, and he should do well against the Giants with David Montgomery (groin) out. Coker has played three healthy games this year, and he has 31 targets for 22 catches, 301 yards and two touchdowns over that span. And Godwin will hopefully benefit with Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) out for the Buccaneers.

DraftKings

QB: C.J. Stroud (vs. NYG) $5,700

RB: Christian McCaffrey (at ATL) $7,600

RB: Bucky Irving (at CAR) $6,100

WR: Nico Collins (at NYG) $7,200

WR: Matthew Golden (at DET) $6,000

WR: Jyalen Waddle (at ARI) $5,500

TE: Isaiah Likely (at HOU) $5,300

FLEX: Tyler Higbee (at LV) $3,500

DST: Browns (at PHI) $2,800



Stroud has passed for at least 312 yards in three of his past five games, and he has three games in a row with multiple touchdowns. The Giants have allowed five of six quarterbacks to score multiple touchdowns this year.



I'll stack Stroud with Collins, who hasn't scored a touchdown in his past two games, but the Giants have struggled with No. 1 receivers this season, including CeeDee Lamb in Week 1, Davante Adams in Week 2, Michael Wilson in Week 4 and Chris Olave in Week 6. And I'll counter the Houston stack with Likely, who will hopefully continue to dominate with J.J. McCarthy under center. The Texans have allowed two big games against Dalton Kincaid in Week 1 and Tyler Warren in Week 2.



I like Higbee as the flex given the injuries to Davante Adams (hamstring) and potentially Puka Nacua (calf), and I'll use Golden in this lineup as well. Waddle is risky given his lack of production this season, but the Cardinals are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers and No. 2 in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 10.



At running back, I'll spend the money on McCaffrey, who should be needed in the passing game with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out. And Irving could also have a bigger role in the passing game with Egbuka out. It also helps that Carolina is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.