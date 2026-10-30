Emeka Egbuka (foot) was ruled out for Week 8, and A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) and Carnell Tate (shoulder) are not expected to play. That opens the door for several sleepers on the Buccaneers, Patriots and Titans.



In Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin should be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against Atlanta; Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson are each worth a flier in deeper leagues and Cade Otton is a streaming tight end. Egbuka didn't play in Week 7 at Carolina, but the Buccaneers only attempted 11 passes, with the run game and defense dominating the Panthers.



That might not happen against the Falcons, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Godwin had five targets against Carolina and finished with four catches for 27 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown or reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season, but he has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in four games in a row against Atlanta.



Hurst has two games this season with at least six targets, and he scored 11 PPR points in one of them. And Johnson caught his first touchdown of the season in Week 7 with Egbuka out but only had two catches for 33 yards. Of that duo, I would lean toward Hurst, but either one could be viable against the Falcons.



Atlanta is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Otton scored at least 8.6 PPR points in two of four outings with Baker Mayfield this year. All of these guys should be in play for Mayfield with Egbuka out.



For New England, Hunter Henry is my favorite pass catcher, and I like him as a top-five Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span, and the Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Eli Raridon, who has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, is also worth a look as a streamer in deeper leagues.



At receiver, Demario Douglas struggled in Week 7 at Chicago with three catches for 23 yards on four targets, but he scored at least 19.6 PPR points in each of his previous two games against Las Vegas and the Jets. I like Douglas as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues.



Efton Chism III scored at least 10.9 PPR points in the two games before Brown returned from his ankle injury in Week 6. He had 10 targets over that span and finished with seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Chism is worth a flier in deeper leagues. Just keep in mind that Miami is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this should be a great game for Rhamondre Stevenson.



In Tennessee, the only pass catcher I would consider starting in three-receiver leagues is Wan'Dale Robinson at Cincinnati. He has struggled in his past two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland with seven catches for 29 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets, but he scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his three games prior to that against the Giants, Ravens and Texans.



The Bengals have allowed three receivers in their past two games to score at least 12 PPR points, and Robinson should lead the Titans in targets with Tate out.

Week 8 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 80 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.2 This is the setup we love for Brissett. Dallas should build a lead against Arizona, and Brissett should be throwing a lot in a comeback effort against the Cowboys, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only Jalon Daniels in Week 5 and Tanner McKee in Week 7 failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas, and Brissett has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. I like Brissett as a low-end starter in all leagues. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 1623 RUYDS 42 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.8 We love revenge games, and Smith gets to face his former team in Week 8 after spending a miserable season with the Raiders in 2025. He just scored 29.5 Fantasy points in Week 7 against Miami, and Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five quarterbacks in a row -- Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford -- have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Raiders, and I expect Smith to follow suit. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats PAYDS 812 RUYDS 132 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.9 I'll give Murray one more chance as a low-end starter in all leagues since he's facing the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every opposing quarterback against Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and I hope Murray can reach that total, which would be a season high. He was disappointing in Week 7 against Indianapolis with just 15.9 Fantasy points, and his best game was Week 5 at New Orleans with 20.3 points. Let's hope Murray can do what every other quarterback against the Lions has done this season in Week 8. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SEA -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats PAYDS 1290 RUYDS 52 TD 8 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.1 Darnold has struggled in his past three games against San Francisco, Denver and Kansas City with 15.9 Fantasy points or less in all three outings. But those are tough opponents. The Bears are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Jordan Love, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake Maye have all scored at least 29.1 Fantasy points against Chicago in each of the past three games. I like Darnold as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 8.

Sleeper RBs Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 418 REC 15 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 We expect Breece Hall (quadriceps) to play in Week 8 against Las Vegas, but I would still use Allen as a flex in tandem with Hall. There's no guarantee Hall will return to being a featured running back, and Allen has performed well while Hall was out. Allen has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past three games against Cleveland, New England and Miami, with 58 carries for 298 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 56 yards on 13 targets over that span. The Raiders are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs have scored at least 17.1 PPR points against Las Vegas this season, including Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in Week 7. Hall should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back, and Allen is a high-end flex. And if Hall is out, then Allen has top-15 upside in all leagues. Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 White will be the lead running back for Washington with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) out, and White is worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has a positive matchup against the Eagles in Week 8. Philadelphia has allowed a running back to score at least 10.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including three guys (Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Javonte Williams) scoring at least 19.1 PPR points. This could be a big outing for White in Week 8. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 316 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Corum has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row against Buffalo, Arizona and Las Vegas, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past three games, but he also had 17 carries for 93 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target in Week 7 against the Raiders. The Chargers are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 10.3 PPR points against this defense in every game this season. I'm counting on Corum and Kyren Williams to both have success against this defense in Week 8. Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Coleman, who was on injured reserve due to an ankle injury for four games prior to Week 7, led Denver's running backs with nine carries for 54 yards and added two catches for 15 yards on two targets against Arizona. After the game, Sean Payton told reporters that they "got to get him (Coleman) more touches. Definitely." We'll see what happens with Coleman and J.K. Dobbins in Week 8 against Kansas City, but Coleman is worth using as a flex, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) out. This isn't an easy matchup since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Kansas City this year. If Payton is true to his word, then Coleman could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers in Week 8.

Sleeper WRs Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 37 REYDS 254 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Bernard had a down game in Week 7 at New Orleans with three catches for 27 yards and no touchdowns on five targets for 5.7 PPR points, but he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two previous games against Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. Bernard only had two catches for 11 yards on two targets in Week 4 against Cleveland, but DK Metcalf (five catches for 115 yards on nine targets) and Roman Wilson (three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on six targets) each scored at least 16.4 PPR points. There have been 10 receivers with at least 10 PPR points against the Browns this season, and Metcalf and Bernard should both do well in Week 8. Metcalf is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues and Bernard is a high-end No. 3 option. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Terry McLaurin (knee) is on IR, and Stefon Diggs will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders. Antonio Williams also has the chance for a bigger role, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against Philadelphia. The Eagles are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have already scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Philadelphia this season. Williams has 15 targets in his past three games, and he should start making plays for Jayden Daniels with McLaurin out. Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 234 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 This is a good week to trust Bourne as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Cowboys, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. A receiver has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Dallas in every game this season, and that bodes well for Michael Wilson and Bourne. I like Wilson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Bourne has 22 targets in his past three games, with at least 9.7 PPR points in two of those outings. He should be a valuable weapon for Jacoby Brissett in this game. Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I'm expecting Garrett Wilson to get back on track this week after two down games in a row against New England and Miami, where he combined for six catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. Wilson remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Cooper is also worth using in two-receiver leagues against the Raiders. While Wilson has struggled, Cooper has thrived against the Patriots and Dolphins, combining for 11 catches, 218 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 targets. The Raiders have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in three of their past four games, with Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams in Week 5 and Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir in Week 6. Wilson and Cooper should both do well in this matchup. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Concepcion had his best game of the season in Week 7 at Tennessee with eight catches for 129 yards on 10 targets for 23.2 PPR points. His best outing prior to that was Week 4 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards on eight targets, and he scored 11.4 PPR points. He has at least six targets in each of his past five healthy games (he left Week 5 at the Jets with a concussion), and I expect that to continue in the rematch with the Steelers. I like Concepcion as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 258 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen struggled in Week 7 at Minnesota with three catches for 31 yards on three targets, but he should rebound in Week 8 against the Jaguars, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Jacksonville, and Allen has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in two of his past four games. He should be considered a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 8. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 194 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Lemon stepped up in Week 7 against Dallas with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out, and both are out again in Week 8 at Washington, which makes Lemon a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys, and Washington is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Wicks led the Eagles in Week 1 against the Commanders with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but that was with Jalen Hurts (calf). Tanner McKee and Lemon seem to have a solid rapport, and that should help Lemon's Fantasy outlook in the rematch.

Sleeper TEs Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Okonkwo has the chance to be a low-end starter in Week 8 against the Eagles -- and for the rest of the season -- with Terry McLaurin (knee) on IR. Okonkwo has played well in his past two games prior to Week 8, with at least 10 PPR points in each outing against the Giants and 49ers. He has 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets over that span, and he should do well against Philadelphia. Three tight ends in the past four games against the Eagles -- Tyler Higbee in Week 4, Brenton Strange in Week 5 and Tommy Tremble in Week 6 -- have scored at least 11.7 PPR points, and I expect Okonkwo to be in that range in Week 8. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 279 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Colts have struggled with tight ends lately, and Strange should add to their woes in Week 8. Pat Freiermuth in Week 5 and T.J. Hockenson in Week 7 each scored at least 13.5 PPR points against Indianapolis in the past three games. Strange comes off his bye in Week 7 having scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row. He should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence, and I like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has also scored at least 10.0 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Colts. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I expected Mayer to struggle in Week 7 against the Rams, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards on three targets. This week, Mayer should get back on track against the Jets, who have allowed three tight ends (Colston Loveland in Week 4, Hunter Henry in Week 6 and Greg Dulcich in Week 7) to score at least 11.7 PPR points in the past four games. Prior to facing the Rams, Mayer had scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option in this offense while working in tandem with Brock Bowers. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NYJ -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Taylor just had a monster game in Week 7 against Miami with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets for 25.2 PPR points. That's now consecutive games with six targets, and he appears to be the primary tight end of the Jets ahead of Kenyon Sadiq. Taylor should stay hot against the Raiders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Six tight ends have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games, with seven touchdowns over that span.

Defense/Special Teams

Bengals (vs. TEN)

Chiefs (at DEN)

Buccaneers (vs. ATL)

Kicker

DFS Lineups for Week 8

FanDuel

QB: Geno Smith (vs. LV) $7,000

RB: Javonte Williams (vs. ARI) $7,500

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (at MIA) $6,500

WR: Zay Flowers (at BUF) $8,000

WR: Garrett Wilson (vs. LV) $7,000

WR: Tre Tucker (at NYJ) $6,100

TE: Hunter Henry (at MIA) $5,200

FLEX: Ja'Marr Chase (vs. TEN) $8,700

DEF: Buccaneers (vs. ATL) $3,900

Smith should do well in his revenge game against the Raiders, and I expect him to lean on Wilson. He's been quiet in his past two outings against New England and Miami with six catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, but the Raiders shouldn't be able to slow down Wilson or Omar Cooper Jr.



I'll play Tucker to counter the Jets' stack, and he has 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets in his past two games against Buffalo and the Rams. Flowers and Chase are the other receivers in this lineup, and both should be awesome. The Bills are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and the Titans are No. 7.



Williams and Stevenson should both dominate at running back in Week 8. Williams has scored seven touchdowns in his past five games, and Stevenson is facing a Miami defense that is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



Stevenson and Henry should also benefit with A.J. Brown out, and the Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Henry has also scored a touchdown in two of his past three games.

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (vs. IND) $6,200

RB: Bucky Irving (vs. ATL) $6,400

RB: Chase Brown (vs. TEN) $6,300

WR: CeeDee Lamb (vs. ARI) $8,100

WR: Michael Wilson (at DAL) $6,200

WR: Omar Cooper Jr. (vs. LV) $4,800

TE: Brenton Strange (vs. IND) $4,000

FLEX: Rhamondre Stevenson (at MIA) $5,600

DST: Broncos (vs. KC) $2,300



Lawrence is my Start of the Week, and I'm expecting him to dominate the Colts, who just traded away standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Lawrence should lean on Strange in this matchup, and Indianapolis has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games.



I'll play Stevenson in this lineup as well, and Irving should stay hot against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Brown also has the chance for a breakout game against the Titans, who just traded away standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to Chicago.



At receiver, I'm expecting a high-scoring game between Dallas and Arizona, which should benefit Lamb and Wilson. And I'm sticking with Cooper against the Raiders, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past three games.