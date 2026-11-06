Cam Skattebo (hamstring) hasn't practiced this week, but Giants coach John Harbaugh said Friday they are "keeping the door open" for the running back to play in Week 9 at Philadelphia. It doesn't sound promising for Skattebo to face the Eagles, and Devin Singletary could be looking at a hefty workload.



Singletary would have top-15 upside as the No. 1 running back for the Giants. Philadelphia has allowed five running backs this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points, including three in a row with Chuba Hubbard, Javonte Williams and Rachaad White. And a running back has scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Eagles in all but one game this year.



Singletary has only appeared in four games this season, but he has two games with at least eight total touches and has scored at least 13.8 PPR points in both. He had eight games in 2025 with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 10.3 PPR points in six of those outings, including three games with at least 17 PPR points.



With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on IR, Greg Desrosiers Jr. will likely be the No. 2 running back for the Giants behind Singletary if Skattebo is out. Eric Gray and Phil Mafah are also on the practice squad, so keep an eye out for a potential transaction prior to Sunday.



This should be a big week for Singletary if Skattebo can't play. Singletary is my favorite sleeper for Week 9, and he should be started in most Fantasy leagues if he's the starter for the Giants at Philadelphia.

Week 9 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 1268 RUYDS 225 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 Willis has scored at least 18.6 Fantasy points in each of his past three games against Cincinnati, the Jets and New England, and now he gets the best matchup of the week against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Every quarterback to face Detroit has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and every one has thrown for at least two touchdowns. Willis has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 9. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 111 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.7 Shough will hopefully get back on track coming off his Week 8 bye with a matchup at home against the Browns. Prior to Week 8, Shough had scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, which was disappointing since he scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points in each of his first three outings this season. Cleveland has held Geno Smith, Tyler Huntley, Cam Ward and Aaron Rodgers to 15.4 Fantasy points or less in each of the past four games, but Shough should outperform that quartet in Week 9. I like Shough as a low-end starter in all leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats PAYDS 1493 RUYDS 114 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.6 Nix is playing well coming into Week 9 at Carolina, with at least 23.3 Fantasy points in his past two games against Arizona and Kansas City. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Panthers, who have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love in Week 8. The only concern for Nix is Denver's run game against Carolina, but I would still use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1282 RUYDS 15 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 We're going to forget what Penix did in Week 8 at Tampa Bay because the weather was miserable, and Penix performed poorly with 8-of-24 passing for 125 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 11 rushing yards. Prior to that, Penix scored at least 26.4 Fantasy points in his two previous games against Chicago and San Francisco, and he should do well against the Bengals in Spain. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Cincinnati scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, and I like Penix as a starter in deeper leagues. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 495 RUYDS 29 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.5 McCarthy only scored 10.2 Fantasy points in Week 7 at Houston, but he played well with 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and just 1 rushing yard. This week, he will hopefully have more Fantasy production against the Eagles, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.8 Fantasy points. McCarthy should be considered a low-end starter in most leagues. Drew Lock QB SEA Seattle • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -8.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 422 RUYDS 13 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 21.1 Lock will start for Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) in Week 9 against Arizona, and this is a great setup for Lock as a streaming Fantasy quarterback. He already played the Cardinals in Week 2 when Darnold had a hip injury, and Lock scored 27.4 Fantasy points with 19-of-26 passing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and seven quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Cardinals. Lock could be a surprise top-15 quarterback this week.

Sleeper RBs Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 16 REYDS 88 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.5 White had a solid Fantasy outing in Week 8 against Philadelphia with 11 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 5 yards on three targets for 14 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, and Washington just lost Jeremy McNichols (foot) for the season, along with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) still on IR. The Rams are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs in the past four games have scored at least 11.2 PPR points. I like White as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 389 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Corum once again delivered for Fantasy managers while playing in tandem with Kyren Williams, with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Chargers. Corum has now scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has a touchdown in each outing over that span. Washington is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but the Commanders just lost two defensive tackles to season-ending injuries with Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee). That bodes well for Williams and Corum, who have each scored at least 10.2 PPR points in the same game four times this season, including three of the past four contests. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -8.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 3 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Charbonnet made his season debut after last year's torn ACL in Week 8 against Chicago and struggled with six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 6 yards on four targets. Hopefully that was the shake-the-rust-off game, and Charbonnet can be considered a flex in Week 9 against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed three running backs to score at least 14 PPR points in their past four outings, and Charbonnet has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his past three games against Arizona while averaging 21.7 PPR points over that span. He'll continue to share touches with Jadarian Price, who is also worth using as a flex in Week 9, but Charbonnet has more upside in Seattle's backfield. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 9 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 The Saints are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against New Orleans, including three backfield duos in the same game (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 2, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). That bodes well for Quinshon Judkins and Sampson, who has nine catches for 94 yards on 11 targets in his past two games and has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in each game over that span. I like Sampson as a flex option in PPR, and hopefully he'll continue to be a focal point of the passing game with Shedeur Sanders starting for Deshaun Watson (concussion). J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Jonah Coleman is my Start of the Week, but Dobbins can still be used as a flex option in all leagues against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Eight running backs have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Carolina this season, including two backfield tandems with Chicago in Week 1 (D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai) and Tampa Bay in Week 7 (Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker). I could see Coleman and Dobbins doing the same thing, and Dobbins had scored a touchdown in three games in a row before being outplayed by Coleman in Week 8. Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SF -9.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 9 against the Raiders, but the receiving corps is a mess with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out. McCaffrey should be needed in the passing game, which should open up playing time for Black. He had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-4 yards on three targets in Week 7 at Atlanta, and Black has scored at least 8.0 PPR points in the two games where he had double digits in carries this season. The Raiders are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Black could be a useful flex in deeper leagues.

Sleeper WRs Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 259 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Williams is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 9 against the Rams. Terry McLaurin (knee) is out for the season, and Treylon Burks (foot) is out for this game. Williams just had seven targets in Week 8 against Philadelphia and finished with five catches for 54 yards. It's not an easy matchup since the Rams are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to play. But Williams should get enough opportunities from Jayden Daniels to help Fantasy managers in three-receiver leagues. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 33 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Addison should benefit from Carson Wentz starting for the injured Kyler Murray (hamstring), and I like Addison as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 9 against Buffalo. He had a solid game with Murray in Week 8 at Detroit with three catches for 66 yards on eight targets for 11.6 PPR points. The Bills are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 10.6 PPR points against Buffalo this year, including three times in the same game with Tre Harris and Ladd McConkey in Week 3, Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III in Week 4 and Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Week 5. That bodes well for Addison and Justin Jefferson in Week 9. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 72% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Douglas didn't have a great game in Week 8 against New England with four catches for 43 yards on six targets, but that was a tough matchup against the Patriots. He has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in two of his past three outings, and I love his matchup against the Lions, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points against opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against Detroit this season, which bodes well for Douglas and Malik Washington, who has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Douglas and Washington are worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 45 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will be out for the third game in a row, which should keep Lemon locked into his role as the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles in Week 9 against the Giants. He will have a new quarterback in Joe Milton III, and that should increase Lemon's value. He has played well in the past two games against Dallas and Washington with 13 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each outing. The Giants have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.8 PPR points this season, and Lemon should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 265 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Garrett Wilson (concussion) is out for Week 9 at Kansas City, which makes Mitchell and Cooper high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues. Mitchell just had a monster game in Week 8 against Las Vegas with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in two of his past three games. Cooper had no targets against the Raiders, but he scored at least 22.3 PPR points in each of his previous two games against New England and Miami. The Chiefs are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Mitchell and Cooper will be heavily targeted with Wilson out. I'd lean Mitchell over Cooper if you have to decide between the two, but both are starters in three-receiver leagues. Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 248 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) is out again in Week 9, and Douglas should remain a go-to target for Drake Maye. Hunter Henry (foot) is also hurt, and Douglas has scored at least 16.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has four touchdowns over that span, and the Packers are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Green Bay in the past three games, and I like Douglas as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 9. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DAL -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 342 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 George Pickens is dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, and Jake Ferguson (ankle) was injured in Week 8 against Arizona. Flournoy has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Colts are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I have no problem gambling on Flournoy in this matchup, especially if Pickens is at less than 100 percent.

Sleeper TEs T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 37 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Carson Wentz will start for Kyler Murray (hamstring) in Week 9, and I like Hockenson as a top-10 Fantasy tight end against Buffalo. Hockenson has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past three healthy games. He has a touchdown in consecutive games, and he should continue to be productive in Week 9. The Bills have allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this season, and Hockenson should continue to have success in this game, especially with Wentz under center. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 256 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 The Lions are beat up defensively, and that should help Dulcich perform like a borderline top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. It also helps that the Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Detroit has allowed a tight end to score at least 13.3 PPR points in all but one game this season. Dulcich has scored at least 8.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Patriots, with a combined nine catches for 129 yards on 11 targets over that span. I'm expecting Dulcich to have a potential breakout game in Week 9 with this matchup. Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CIN -3 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 241 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 It's time to consider Gesicki a borderline starter in all leagues, and he has scored a touchdown in five games in a row coming into Week 9 against Atlanta in Spain. Gesicki has been good when given more than two targets, and hopefully that happens against the Falcons. Gesicki has four games this season with at least three targets, and he has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in all of them. Atlanta has allowed two tight ends in the past three games to score at least 16.8 PPR points, and I expect Gesicki to stay hot in this matchup. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 43 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Mayer just had five catches for 53 yards on six targets in Week 8 at the Jets, and he has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in four of his past six games. He's doing well in tandem with Brock Bowers, and this is a good matchup for Mayer against the 49ers. Three tight ends have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against San Francisco in the past five games, including two in a row with Chigoziem Okonkwo and Kyle Pitts. Bowers operates more like a receiver, and Kirk Cousins should continue to lean on Mayer as a short-area target. He's worth using as a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 9.

Defense/Special Teams

Giants (at PHI)

Chiefs (vs. NYJ)

Bears (vs. TB)

Kicker

Nick Folk (vs. CIN)

Eddy Pineiro (vs. LV)

Dominic Zvada (at PHI)

DFS Lineups for Week 9

FanDuel

QB: Malik Willis (vs. DET) $6,500

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (at MIA) $10,200

RB: Jonah Coleman (at CAR) $6,300

WR: Malik Nabers (at PHI) $7,800

WR: Adonai Mitchell (at KC) $5,400

WR: Demario Douglas (vs. GB) $5,400

TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. DET) $4,900

FLEX: Kenneth Walker III (vs. NYJ) $8,900

DEF: Broncos (at CAR) $4,500

I'm looking forward to the Willis-Dulcich connection against the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and tight ends. And I'll play Gibbs on the other side of the Miami stack since the Dolphins are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



The other running backs in this lineup should be awesome also. Coleman, who is my Start of the Week, should dominate the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And Walker, who has been in a two-game slump against Seattle and Denver, should get back on track against the Jets, who have given up huge games to Gibbs and Kyle Monangai already this season.



You can read about Mitchell and Douglas above, and I expect Nabers to dominate the Eagles. He has 44 targets in his past three games and is averaging 132.3 receiving yards per game over that span.

DraftKings

QB: Drew Lock (vs. ARI) $4,000

RB: Ashton Jeanty (at SF) $5,900

RB: Devin Singletary (at PHI) $4,600

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vs. ARI) $9,300

WR: Omar Cooper Jr. (at KC) $4,900

WR: Caleb Douglas (vs. DET) $4,200

TE: George Kittle (vs. LV) $6,000

FLEX: Christian McCaffrey (vs. LV) $8,000

DST: Giants (at PHI) $2,800

Lock threw three touchdowns in Week 2 against the Cardinals, and all of them went to Smith-Njigba. It would be great if they repeated that performance in Week 9.



I'm counting on Singletary to do well in place of Cam Skattebo (hamstring), and Jeanty should do well catching passes against the 49ers, who are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs. I'll also play McCaffrey against the Raiders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.



Kittle should also get plenty of targets with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out, and the Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. And, as you can read above, I'm excited about Cooper and Douglas in Week 9.