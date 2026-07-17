Jamey Eisenberg's Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers: A round-by-round plan for how to draft WR in 2026

It's going to be fun to draft wide receivers this season. There are so many different ways to approach the position, and you should find great Fantasy options throughout the draft, especially in half-PPR leagues.



You know what to do in the early part of Round 1 with studs in Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown. And in the latter half of Round 1, you have two tremendous talents who are looking to rebound in CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.



On and on it goes, as you'll read below. And part of the reason for optimism is we had some receivers change teams who are now in incredible situations, including A.J. Brown (New England), D.J. Moore (Buffalo), Jaylen Waddle (Denver) and Mike Evans (San Francisco), and I'm even excited about Wan'Dale Robinson (Tennessee), Michael Pittman (Pittsburgh) and Romeo Doubs (New England).



Those departures also work out great for the guys left behind. For example, Brown's departure should allow DeVonta Smith to flourish in Philadelphia. Moore leaving Chicago is great for Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin should excel without Evans in Tampa Bay. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs benefit without Pittman in Indianapolis. And Christian Watson could be a star with Doubs gone from Green Bay.



The 2026 rookie class also has upside, especially for Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson and KC Concepcion. But we could be surprised by some other rookies, including Denzel Boston, Antonio Williams, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch and De'Zhaun Stribling.



It's a good idea if you have a plan on when and how you want to draft your wide receivers. And we're here to help.



These are wide receiver tiers that you can follow on Draft Day, and they are a better guide than just going down a rank list. I'll tell you the round range for these wide receivers, as well as some stats of note, and this blueprint should help you dominate your league.

Tier 1

Early Round 1

Ja'Marr Chase

Puka Nacua

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Amon-Ra St. Brown



Chase regressed in 2025 after being the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in 2024 when he won the Triple Crown with the most receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). Not having Joe Burrow (toe) for nine games wasn't ideal, and Chase only averaged 15.8 half-PPR points when Burrow was healthy. That said, given what Chase is capable of when Burrow is healthy, is why he's No. 1 for me, and I would draft Chase as early as No. 3 overall behind Jamhyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.



Nacua was the No. 1 receiver in 2025 and had the best year of his career with 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets, and he could easily repeat as the top option again this season. We know Nacua has been excellent since his rookie campaign in 2023, but he averaged 13.9 and 14.4 half-PPR points per game in the first two seasons of his career before the big spike in 2025 at 18.8. I'm expecting some slight regression, which is why I would take Chase over Nacua on Draft Day.



Smith-Njigba had a breakout third-year campaign in 2025 with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets, and he scored 17.2 half-PPR points per game. I'm expecting another standout season in 2026 since the Seahawks could struggle to run the ball with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet (knee) hurt. Seattle also has little competition for Smith-Njigba with the same cast of characters back at receiver. He should be an easy player to draft at No. 5 overall.



I made the mistake of leaving out St. Brown from Tier 1 on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, but I'll fix that here. St. Brown is the model of consistency -- three consecutive seasons of at least 115 catches, 1,263 yards and 10 touchdowns -- and he should continue to be a focal point of the offense in Detroit. He should be drafted at No. 6 overall.

Tier 1A

Late Round 1

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson



We know that Lamb and Jefferson have Tier-1 talent, but both are coming off down years. There are reasons to buy back into both, and I would draft Lamb as early as No. 10 overall. He was overshadowed by George Pickens in 2025, and Lamb had a career-low three touchdowns, along with just 75 catches for 1,077 yards on 117 targets in 14 games. I like Pickens, but I'm expecting Lamb to return to his alpha role for Dak Prescott.



Jefferson was one of the biggest busts in 2025 when he averaged a career-low 8.9 half-PPR points per game. He only scored two touchdowns and finished with 84 catches for 1,048 yards on 141 targets. Jefferson struggled with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, and Jefferson was much better in five starts with Carson Wentz, averaging 12.4 half-PPR points over that span. Kyler Murray was added this offseason, and hopefully, he can help Jefferson return to elite status. I'm buying back into Jefferson, given his talent and the addition of Murray. Give me Jefferson as early as No. 11 overall.

Tier 2

Round 2

Rashee Rice

A.J. Brown

Drake London

Nico Collins



I have Rice ranked as a Round 1 pick, but most Fantasy managers will draft him in Round 2 at the earliest. He's risky given his injury history and off-field issues. But when healthy and active, Rice has been a star, averaging at least 13 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons, albeit it in only 12 games. Patrick Mahomes (knee) is also coming back from a difficult injury, but I'm confident in Rice's potential if Mahomes is fine for Week 1.



Brown's final season in Philadelphia was disappointing since he only averaged 11.7 half-PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his final year in Tennessee in 2021. But from Weeks 6-17, Brown averaged 14.4 half-PPR points per game, which was fantastic. He's now the No. 1 option for Drake Maye in New England, and I could see Brown having a top-five Fantasy season for the Patriots. I would draft him early in Round 2.



London will get drafted anywhere from the end of Round 1 to the beginning of Round 2, and it's justified. He dominates targets (9.3 per game in 2025), and that should continue in 2026. I'm hopeful he'll connect well with Tua Tagovailoa if he beats out Michael Penix Jr. (knee) for the starting job, and London just needs to stay healthy after being limited to 12 games in 2025. He has averaged at least 13.1 half-PPR points per game in each of the past two years.



Collins went from at least 14.2 half-PPR points per game in 2023 and 2024 to 12.1 in 2025, which might have some Fantasy managers slightly concerned. I wouldn't worry, and Collins is worth drafting in Round 2. We'll see if Tank Dell (knee) can return this season after sitting out 2025, and Jayden Higgins should be poised for a bigger role in his sophomore campaign. But Collins should still average eight-plus targets per game as the go-to option for C.J. Stroud, and Collins should be considered a low-end No. 1 receiver in all leagues.

Tier 3

Early Round 3

George Pickens

Tee Higgins

Chris Olave



Pickens had a breakout season in Dallas in 2025 at 13.9 half-PPR points per game. His best stretch of production came in the four games when Lamb dealt with an ankle injury in Weeks 3-6, and Pickens averaged 20.5 half-PPR points over that span. But the entire season was great for Pickens with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets, and I like that he's still chasing a new contract. I wouldn't draft Pickens until the end of Round 2 at the earliest, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 receiver.



Tee Higgins only got to play six games with Burrow in 2025, but Higgins averaged 12.6 half-PPR points per game over that span. In a full season with Burrow in 2024, Higgins averaged 14.9 half-PPR points per game, and he has scored 21 touchdowns in his past 27 games. Higgins has the potential for double-digit touchdowns every season, and he just needs to stay healthy -- along with Burrow. Higgins is worth drafting in early Round 3.



Olave's numbers spiked in 2025 once Tyler Shough became the starter in Week 9, and Olave averaged 15.3 half-PPR points per game in his final eight outings. That also coincided with when Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle, and Olave only averaged 11 half-PPR points in the first eight games of the season. That's something to keep in mind now that the Saints added Tyson. That said, as long as Olave is healthy -- he battled blood clots this offseason and concussion issues in 2024 -- then he has the chance to be a star in Kellen Moore's offense. I would draft Olave no later than No. 30 overall.

Tier 4

Late Round 3

DeVonta Smith

Zay Flowers

Emeka Egbuka



Smith is now the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles with Brown in New England, and Smith has the chance for a career year. It's a small sample size, but Brown has missed three games over the past two seasons, and Smith averaged 12.7 half-PPR points over that span. We'll see how much Jalen Hurts favors newcomers like Lemon, Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks, but Smith has top-10 upside with A.J. Brown gone.



With Evans gone, Egbuka should be the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay, and he was great last season to start his rookie campaign with an average of 17.3 half-PPR points per game in his first five outings. Now, Godwin didn't play in three of those games, and Evans missed two others, as well as Jalen McMillan being out. But Egbuka showed his upside during that stretch. Unfortunately, things fell apart from there -- the other receivers got healthy and Baker Mayfield started to battle injuries -- and Egbuka only had one game with more than eight half-PPR points to close the season. But with Evans and his 7.8 targets per game now in San Francisco, there's a chance for Egbuka to be a star. He's someone to target in Round 3.



Flowers was the No. 7 receiver in total points last season (188), but No. 16 in points per game (11.1). He set career highs in catches (86), yards (1,211) and targets (118) and matched his career high in touchdowns (five). I'm expecting more pass volume for Lamar Jackson under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and Flowers is the clear No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. He's worth drafting late in Round 3 or early Round 4.

Tier 5

Early Round 4

Ladd McConkey

Terry McLaurin

Tetairoa McMillan

Luther Burden III

Garrett Wilson



McConkey looked like a future star as a rookie in 2024 with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets, and he averaged 12 half-PPR points per game. He struggled in 2025 with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, and he averaged just 8.8 half-PPR points per game. There's immense bounce-back potential here with Keenan Allen gone, Mike McDaniel now the offensive coordinator and hopefully a healthy offensive line. McConkey should be drafted in Round 4 in all leagues.



McLaurin turns 31 in September, and he's coming off a miserable season where he averaged just nine half-PPR points per game in 10 outings. Jayden Daniels also struggled with injuries, and we want to forget that 2025 even existed in Washington. Let's go back to 2024 when Daniels and McLaurin made magic, and the receiver averaged 13 half-PPR points per game with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 targets. There is minimal target competition for McLaurin, and I would draft him in Round 4 this year.



McMillan had a solid rookie season in 2025 with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, and he averaged 9.9 half-PPR points per game. I'm expecting him to be in the same range of production this year, and he should be drafted in Round 4. If you watch McMillan play, he has the potential to be dominant, but Bryce Young and Carolina's offense could limit McMillan's upside. And Jalen Coker's presence could hinder McMillan slightly. In their final five games, Coker averaged 11.2 half-PPR points per game compared to just 7.6 for McMillan.



Burden is a popular breakout candidate this season for obvious reasons. Moore is now in Buffalo, so there are 85 vacated targets. And in four games last season with Odunze out with a foot injury, Burden averaged 11.9 half-PPR points over that span. Burden will now have a full-time role, and there's top-15 upside for him if he can lead Chicago in targets. He'll face competition from Odunze and Colston Loveland, but Burden's arrow is pointing up in his sophomore campaign.



Wilson was on fire to open last season with at least 16 half-PPR points in four of his first five games. He had four touchdowns over that span and averaged 9.6 targets per game. He injured his knee in Week 6 and was basically lost for the season -- he returned in Week 10 for just 19 snaps before getting injured again -- but he's healthy heading into training camp. We'll see how Wilson does with Geno Smith at quarterback, but there's more competition for targets now after the Jets added Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. since Wilson was injured. There's top-10 upside here, and Wilson should be drafted in Round 4.

Tier 6

Late Round 4 and early Round 5

D.J. Moore

Jaylen Waddle

Malik Nabers

Mike Evans

Davante Adams



Moore is coming off a down season in 2025 with the Bears, where he only had 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 85 targets, and he averaged eight half-PPR points per game. It's the fewest catches and yards of his career and the second-fewest targets. But Moore should be the top guy in Buffalo, and he should thrive being reunited with Joe Brady. The Bills' new head coach was Moore's offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2020 and 2021, and Moore averaged at least 10.7 half-PPR points in each of those two seasons. I plan to draft him in Round 4.



Waddle should be the new No. 1 receiver in Denver ahead of Courtland Sutton, and we hope Waddle gets back to producing like he did early in his career when he averaged at least 11.2 half-PPR points per game from 2021-23. He's been at 9.7 half-PPR points or fewer in each of the past two years in Miami, but Sean Payton should be able to maximize what Waddle does best to make him worth drafting in Round 4.



We still don't know when Nabers will return from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 4 last season, and he could be a candidate for the PUP list to open this year. He's gone from a Round 3 pick to late Round 4, and he could continue to slide once we get an official timeline. When healthy, Nabers has league-winning potential, and he should benefit from playing alongside Jaxson Dart. Nabers has scored at least 14.5 half-PPR points in four of his past seven healthy games.



Evans turns 33 in August, and he was limited to eight games in 2025 due to hamstring and collarbone injuries. But he scored at least 10.5 half-PPR points in four of those outings, and he should be the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco. I love the idea of drafting Evans in Round 5, and I wouldn't be surprised if he has the seventh season of his career with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.



Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 14, which was amazing since he did that in 14 games. He also added another touchdown in the NFL playoffs. But he was 44th in receptions with 60 and tied for 34th in receiving yards with 789. There are concerns Adams, 33, could be slowing down, and he's only worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 5.

Tier 7

Late Round 5 and Round 6



Christian Watson

Rome Odunze

Jameson Williams



Watson only played in 11 games in 2025 after coming back from a torn ACL in 2024, and he scored at least 10 half-PPR points in six of those outings. Doubs and Wicks are gone, which means 131 targets are available, and we'll see if Jordan Love will feature Watson this year. Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft will be viable factors, but Watson has the potential to be a top-15 Fantasy receiver this year.



Odunze scored at least 12 half-PPR points in six of his first nine games in 2025 and was on his way toward a breakout campaign. He suffered a foot injury in Week 13 and was out until the playoffs, and he's now trying to adjust to his "new normal" with his foot. I expect Odunze to be third on the team in targets behind Loveland and Burden, but Odunze could easily be the best of the trio. But he will be drafted behind both, and he's a good receiver to target in Round 5.



I like Williams as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 6. He has the chance to be elite, but it's hard for him to reach his potential when St. Brown and Sam LaPorta are healthy. For example, Williams averaged 8.9 half-PPR points in nine games when LaPorta was healthy in 2025 and 12.3 half-PPR points when LaPorta was out with a back injury for the final eight games. Don't overvalue Williams on Draft Day, but there will be several weeks where he will be a league winner in 2026, given his potential.



Tier 8

Round 6 and Round 7

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Chris Godwin

Parker Washington

Brian Thomas Jr.

Alec Pierce

Josh Downs

Carnell Tate

Quentin Johnston

Courtland Sutton

Wan'Dale Robinson



I'm hopeful Harrison stays healthy this season and gets to play the majority of his games with Jacoby Brissett. There were only four games in 2025 where Harrison played at least 61 percent of the snaps with Brissett because of a foot injury, and Harrison scored at least nine half-PPR points in three of those outings while averaging 11.5 PPR points per game over that span. Harrison also averaged 8.8 targets per game in those four outings. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will be prominent factors in the passing game, and Brissett might not be the full-time starter all season. But Harrison still has enough upside to draft late in Round 6 or early in Round 7.



Godwin is 30 now and has been limited to just 16 games the past two years due to injury. But he could still be the No. 1 receiver for Tampa Bay, and I hope he goes back to being the primary slot option for Mayfield. While Egbuka has more upside than Godwin, there's still a chance Mayfield relies more on Godwin with Evans gone. In 2025, Godwin had six games with at least five targets, and he averaged 9.4 half-PPR points in those outings. I expect that to be the floor for Godwin, who is worth drafting no later than Round 7.



I have two Jaguars in this tier with Washington and Thomas, and that's the order I would draft them in for now. Both have earned rave reviews this offseason, and both have done well in each of the past two seasons. For Washington, he was a stud to close 2025 with at least 15 half-PPR points in each of his final four games, including the playoffs, and he averaged 10.3 targets per game over that span. But he never averaged more than 4.2 half-PPR points in each of the first two seasons of his career. Thomas was amazing as a rookie in 2024 at 13.6 half-PPR points per game, but he struggled in 2025 with nagging injuries and averaged just 7.5 half-PPR points per game. I like Washington as the slot receiver for Liam Coen, and Thomas still has the potential to be explosive. Both are worth drafting in this range.



Two Colts are in this tier with Pierce and Downs, and both should benefit with Pittman gone. He had 111 targets in 2025, and Pierce, Downs and Tyler Warren should all pick up the slack. Pierce has the most upside, especially if he expands his role to become more than a deep threat, and he just had a career season in 2025 with 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 84 targets. Keep an eye on his ankle injury in training camp, but he's worth drafting as early as Round 6. Downs should be drafted in Round 7, and he should return to his 2024 form when he averaged 10.1 half-PPR points per game. He was at 6.4 half-PPR points in 2025, but he should rebound with an expanded role with Pittman in Pittsburgh.



The Titans added two new receivers in Tate and Robinson, and both are worth drafting in this range. Tate has chance to be the No. 1 rookie receiver in 2026, and he should form a solid bond with Cam Ward. Tate just had 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State, and he has top-30 upside this year. Robinson followed new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Giants to the Titans, and Robinson had 280 targets and 185 catches in his past 33 games in New York. He averaged 10.3 half-PPR points per game in 2025 and just 7.6 half-PPR points in 2024, so keep that in mind. He should continue to get volume from Ward, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best.



Johnston has quietly averaged at least 9.2 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons, and he scored eight touchdowns in both years. This year, Johnston could have a breakout campaign with McDaniel calling plays, and we saw Johnston's upside in the first four games in 2025 when he averaged 16.5 half-PPR points over that span. Johnston is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and I love drafting him in Round 7.



Sutton loses value with Waddle in Denver, but we'll see how much Sutton fades into the background. I don't expect him to disappear, and he's a good value pick in Round 7. He has been the top target for Bo Nix in each of the past two seasons, which has helped Sutton average 77.5 catches for 1,049 yards and 7.5 touchdowns on 129.5 targets over that span. Those stats should decline, but Sutton could still lead Denver in touchdowns and be a significant factor even if his role is reduced.



Tier 9

Late Round 7 through Round 9



Ricky Pearsall

Jordan Addison

DK Metcalf

Michael Wilson

Jakobi Meyers

Jayden Reed

Michael Pittman

Makai Lemon

Jordyn Tyson



I'm hopeful Harrison stays healthy this season and gets to play the majority of his games with Jacoby Brissett. There were only four games in 2025 where Harrison played at least 61 percent of the snaps with Brissett because of a foot injury, and Harrison scored at least nine half-PPR points in three of those outings while averaging 11.5 PPR points per game over that span. Harrison also averaged 8.8 targets per game in those four outings. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will be prominent factors in the passing game, and Brissett might not be the full-time starter all season. But Harrison still has enough upside to draft late in Round 6 or early in Round 7.



Godwin is 30 now and has been limited to just 16 games the past two years due to injury. But he could still be the No. 1 receiver for Tampa Bay, and I hope he goes back to being the primary slot option for Mayfield. While Egbuka has more upside than Godwin, there's still a chance Mayfield relies more on Godwin with Evans gone. In 2025, Godwin had six games with at least five targets, and he averaged 9.4 half-PPR points in those outings. I expect that to be the floor for Godwin, who is worth drafting no later than Round 7.



I have two Jaguars in this tier with Washington and Thomas, and that's the order I would draft them in for now. Both have earned rave reviews this offseason, and both have done well in each of the past two seasons. For Washington, he was a stud to close 2025 with at least 15 half-PPR points in each of his final four games, including the playoffs, and he averaged 10.3 targets per game over that span. But he never averaged more than 4.2 half-PPR points in each of the first two seasons of his career. Thomas was amazing as a rookie in 2024 at 13.6 half-PPR points per game, but he struggled in 2025 with nagging injuries and averaged just 7.5 half-PPR points per game. I like Washington as the slot receiver for Liam Coen, and Thomas still has the potential to be explosive. Both are worth drafting in this range.



Two Colts are in this tier with Pierce and Downs, and both should benefit with Pittman gone. He had 111 targets in 2025, and Pierce, Downs and Tyler Warren should all pick up the slack. Pierce has the most upside, especially if he expands his role to become more than a deep threat, and he just had a career season in 2025 with 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 84 targets. Keep an eye on his ankle injury in training camp, but he's worth drafting as early as Round 6. Downs should be drafted in Round 7, and he should return to his 2024 form when he averaged 10.1 half-PPR points per game. He was at 6.4 half-PPR points in 2025, but he should rebound with an expanded role with Pittman in Pittsburgh.



The Titans added two new receivers in Tate and Robinson, and both are worth drafting in this range. Tate has a chance to be the No. 1 rookie receiver in 2026, and he should form a solid bond with Cam Ward. Tate just had 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State, and he has top-30 upside this year. Robinson followed new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Giants to the Titans, and Robinson had 280 targets and 185 catches in his past 33 games in New York. He averaged 10.3 half-PPR points per game in 2025 and just 7.6 half-PPR points in 2024, so keep that in mind. He should continue to get volume from Ward, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best.



Johnston has quietly averaged at least 9.2 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons, and he scored eight touchdowns in both years. This year, Johnston could have a breakout campaign with McDaniel calling plays, and we saw Johnston's upside in the first four games in 2025 when he averaged 16.5 half-PPR points over that span. Johnston is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and I love drafting him in Round 7.



Sutton loses value with Waddle in Denver, but we'll see how much Sutton fades into the background. I don't expect him to disappear, and he's a good value pick in Round 7. He has been the top target for Bo Nix in each of the past two seasons, which has helped Sutton average 77.5 catches for 1,049 yards and 7.5 touchdowns on 129.5 targets over that span. Those stats should decline, but Sutton could still lead Denver in touchdowns and be a significant factor even if his role is reduced.

Tier 10

Round 10 or later



Matthew Golden

Jalen Coker

Xavier Worthy

Jayden Higgins

Stefon Diggs

Jalen Nailor

KC Concepcion

Denzel Boston



Golden has a golden opportunity in his sophomore season with Doubs and Wicks gone, and he should be a factor in three-receiver sets for the Packers if not a permanent starter. He struggled in his rookie campaign at just 3.3 half-PPR points per game, and he didn't score his first touchdown until the NFL playoffs against Chicago. Golden had three games with at least five targets, including the playoffs, and he averaged 11.3 half-PPR points per game over that span. Hopefully, that will be the norm for him in 2026.



Coker should be the No. 2 receiver for the Panthers opposite McMillan, and we hope Coker will pick up where last season ended when he outscored McMillan to end the year. In their final five games, Coker averaged 11.2 half-PPR points per game compared to just 7.6 for McMillan. Coker is one of my favorite receivers to target in Round 10.



The good news for Worthy is the Chiefs lack proven receiving options behind Rice and Travis Kelce, and Worthy should be third on the team in targets. The bad news is that Worthy struggled in 2025 at 5.8 half-PPR points per game, and he will be tough to trust. He did perform better as a rookie at 8.7 half-PPR points per game, and we know Rice has a hard time staying on the field. Worthy should be closer to his 2024 production this season if healthy, and he's a good receiver to stash on your bench.



Higgins showed flashes of his potential as a rookie in 2025, and he closed the season playing well. He had eight games in his final 13 outings, including the playoffs, with at least five targets, and he averaged 8.9 half-PPR points over that span. He could be second on the Texans in targets this season behind Collins, but we'll see if Dell is healthy, as well as Dalton Schultz remaining a factor. Higgins is a good sleeper to target in Round 10 or later.



We don't know where Diggs will play in 2026, and he might not sign with a team until training camp. Depending on his destination, he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Even though he's 32, Diggs was still productive in 2025 with the Patriots at 9.4 half-PPR points per game. He could jump into a higher tier with the right team.



It's not a bad idea at the end of every draft, depending on the size of your bench, to take a flier on a Las Vegas receiver. One or potentially two of them out of Nailor, Tre Tucker, or Jack Bech could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and all three are cheap. My favorite is Nailor, and he should end up second on the team in targets behind Brock Bowers. Nailor didn't do much during his time with the Vikings, but he had four games in 2025 with at least five targets and scored at least 17.5 half-PPR points in two of them. I'm excited to see what he can do in an expanded role with the Raiders.



The Browns spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Concepcion and a second-round pick on Boston. Both could start as rookies, and both should be heavily involved in the offense, along with Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. I give the slight nod to Concepcion, who just had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games at Texas A&M in 2025. He could lead Cleveland in targets, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. Boston has earned rave reviews this offseason, and he had 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games at Washington in 2025. He should be a big-play threat, and he could lead the Browns in touchdowns.



Tier 11

Late-round fliers



Tre Tucker

Romeo Doubs

Antonio Williams

Jalen McMillan

Rashid Shaheed



I like Nailor slightly better than Tucker, but both are worth drafting with late-round picks. Tucker has the best resume of this receiving corps after what he did in 2025 with 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets. He also added 11 carries for 51 yards, and he had four games with at least eight half-PPR points in his first six outings of the season. He only averaged 7.2 half-PPR points in 2025, but he should improve this year with more chances.



Doubs should be second on the Patriots in targets behind A.J. Brown, and Doubs could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. In 2025 with the Packers, Doubs had nine games with at least five targets, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 9.5 half-PPR points in six of those outings. He's a great receiver to stash on your bench with a late-round pick, and hopefully, he can develop a solid rapport with Maye.



I keep waiting for the Commanders to add another receiver, but Williams could open the season as the No. 2 option behind McLaurin. Now, Chigoziem Okonkwo and the running backs will be factors in the passing game, but Williams has a great opportunity to earn targets from Daniels. In his past two years at Clemson, Williams had 130 catches for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option in his rookie campaign in 2026.



We'll see how Tampa Bay uses rookie receiver Ted Hurst, but I expect McMillan to play in three-receiver sets along with Egbuka and Godwin. And McMillan could surprise Fantasy managers with his production if given enough playing time and targets. He missed most of 2025 with a neck injury, but he was a league winner as a rookie in 2024 when he scored at least 13.5 half-PPR points in five games in a row to close the regular season from Weeks 14-18, including seven touchdowns. I love drafting McMillan with a late-round flier.



Shaheed played the final 12 games, including the playoffs, with Seattle in 2025 following a mid-season trade from New Orleans, but he didn't do much as a receiver with 18 catches for 266 yards and no touchdowns on 36 targets. He had a great offseason, according to reports out of Seattle, and he is poised for a bigger role, which makes sense. Smith-Njigba is a star, but the Seahawks could use Shaheed to be a playmaker instead of Cooper Kupp, who is 33. It's not a bad idea to take a flier on Shaheed with a late-round pick.



Tier 12

Deep-league options and waiver-wire targets

Khalil Shakir

Jack Bech

Darnell Mooney

Malik Washington

Jalen Tolbert

Omar Cooper Jr.

Jauan Jennings

Christian Kirk

Germie Bernard

Zachariah Branch

Calvin Ridley

Jerry Jeudy

Cooper Kupp

Keon Coleman