Brock Bowers (knee) is out for Week 1 against Miami, and he could miss multiple weeks. That should allow Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker to step into prominent roles against the Dolphins, and both should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues.



Mayer has top-10 upside in Week 1, and he should be immediately added in all leagues where available. We don't know how long Bowers will be out, but Mayer is a great replacement option. At the time of publication, he was only rostered in 24 percent of leagues on CBS Sports.



Mayer played three games without Bowers in 2025 and averaged 13.9 PPR points over that span and 7.3 targets per game. This week, Mayer is facing a Dolphins defense that was No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends in 2025, and he should see plenty of targets.



Tucker has the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 1, and he gets a favorable matchup against the Dolphins. Miami allowed six receivers to score at least 12.1 PPR points in the final five games last season, and Tucker will hopefully reach that threshold.



He played five games without Bowers in 2025, and Tucker scored at least 11.1 PPR points in two of those outings. Tucker is also worth adding while Bowers is out, and Tucker is rostered in 61 percent of leagues on CBS Sports.



It stinks that Bowers is out, and we hope he returns to action soon. But his absence opens the door for Mayer and Tucker to be sleepers in Week 1, and both could be useful Fantasy options until Bowers returns.



Now, here are some other sleepers that I like for Week 1.

Week 1 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 83% 2025 Stats PAYDS 962 RUYDS 173 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.9 I'm excited to see Murray in his Minnesota debut, and this should be a favorable matchup against the Packers with Micah Parsons (knee) out. Including the Week 15 game against Denver when he was injured, two of four quarterbacks against Green Bay without Parsons each scored at least 25 Fantasy points (Bo Nix and Caleb Williams). The two who didn't reach that total were Tyler Huntley and the combination of J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Murray could have some growing pains as he continues to learn Kevin O'Connell's offense, but I'm willing to trust him as a low-end starter in Week 1. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 66% 2025 Stats PAYDS 2384 RUYDS 186 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.2 Shough took over as the Saints starter in Week 9 last year as a rookie, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his final eight games while averaging 20.3 points over that span. He should stay hot in Week 1 this year against the Lions, who are without starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). Detroit allowed six of its final nine opposing quarterbacks last season to throw multiple touchdowns, and I like Shough as a low-end No. 1 starter in this matchup on the road. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 55% 2025 Stats PAYDS 422 RUYDS 123 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.3 Willis is making his Miami debut in Week 1 at Las Vegas, and this may be his best chance to win a game all season since many predict the Dolphins to have the worst record in the NFL in 2026. Now, that doesn't mean Willis will be a bad Fantasy quarterback, and he could do well against the Raiders, who tied for third in most rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks last year with six. Six quarterbacks scored at least 3.1 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone against Las Vegas, which matters for Willis, who could be among the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in this matchup. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -6 O/U 41 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% 2025 Stats PAYDS 3322 RUYDS 61 TD 25 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.2 Fantasy managers likely only drafted Rodgers as a backup in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but this might be a week to consider starting him. The Falcons might not get much pressure on him with Jalon Walker (knee) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension) out, and Rodgers might have an opportunity to start his reunion with coach Mike McCarthy on a high note. I'm not expecting a huge game from Rodgers, but he could finish as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

Sleeper RBs Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats RUYDS 1076 REC 39 REYDS 297 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll hopefully learn more about how the Steelers plan to use Dowdle and Warren this season based on what happens in this game, and I like both as flex options against the Falcons. If we're assigning roles to them, I expect Dowdle to get more carries and work at the goal line, and Warren should be used as a change-of-pace rusher and on passing downs. The Steelers are favored at home in this matchup, so I'll give a slight edge to Dowdle in Week 1. But both should get enough chances to be useful flex options in all formats. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ TEN -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 99% 2025 Stats RUYDS 1082 REC 33 REYDS 206 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Pollard is worth using as a flex option in this matchup with the Jets, and hopefully, he'll pick up where last season ended when he averaged 100 rushing yards per game over his final five outings. He scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of those games, and the Titans could win this matchup since they're favored at home. Tyjae Spears has flex appeal as well, and the Jets were No. 1 last year in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Coming into Week 1, a running back has scored at least 16.7 PPR points against the Jets in six of the past seven games to end 2025. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 96% 2025 Stats RUYDS 758 REC 14 REYDS 51 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.1 Minnesota's backfield is another one where we don't know what the split will be with Mason and Aaron Jones. I like both of them this week as flex options against the Packers, but I prefer Mason given his expected role. He should lead the Vikings in carries and work at the goal line, and Mason had 22 carries for 136 yards in two games against Green Bay last year. Mason will likely need a touchdown to have a big outing, and he's better in non- and half-PPR formats. Jones can be a flex option in PPR. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC Jacksonville • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE JAC -8.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 74% 2025 Stats RUYDS 500 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.1 I like Bhayshul Tuten more in Week 1 against the Browns, but Rodriguez could be used as a flex in this matchup. The Jaguars are heavy favorites at home, and they should have an opportunity to run the ball with a lead. We don't know how Liam Coen will use his running backs in the first game without Travis Etienne, but Rodriguez could end up with more carries than Tuten. We could also see Rodriguez work at the goal line. Last year in Washington, Rodriguez had seven games with at least 10 carries, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of them. With enough touches, Rodriguez could be a quality Fantasy play in Week 1.

Sleeper WRs Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 79% 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 88 REYDS 566 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Downs recently dealt with a calf injury in practice, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1 against the Ravens. I'm counting on Downs to be a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and Downs is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how the Colts distribute targets for Downs, Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen, but Pierce's playing time could be limited since he missed so much time in training camp due to a foot injury. Ideally, Downs or Tyler Warren will lead Indianapolis in targets in Week 1 -- and potentially all season -- and we can start Downs with confidence on a weekly basis moving forward. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 70% 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 394 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Coker was hot to close 2025, and I hope he starts off the season playing well against the Bears. In six games from Week 13 through the NFL playoffs, Coker was better than Tetairoa McMillan, and Coker averaged 14.6 PPR points per game and had four outings with at least 14 PPR points. He averaged six targets per game. McMillan, by comparison, averaged 10.1 PPR points per game over that span on 5.5 targets per game. We know both will get plenty of chances in this passing game, and I would start McMillan as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I like Coker as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should be one of the best surprises this season in his third year in the NFL. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 91% 2025 Stats REC 42 TAR 79 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Addison was miserable against Green Bay last season with one catch for 8 yards on four targets in two games, but we know 2025 was a lost year for the Vikings' passing attack because of J.J. McCarthy. Things should improve this season with Kyler Murray at quarterback, and Addison scored at least 18.9 PPR points in three of his first four meetings with the Packers in 2023 and 2024. Micah Parsons (knee) was hurt in Week 15 last year, and Green Bay allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the final four games of the season. Parsons is out for Week 1, and that should bode well for Addison, Justin Jefferson and potentially Jauan Jennings in this matchup. Addison should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL PIT -6 O/U 41 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 97% 2025 Stats REC 59 TAR 99 REYDS 850 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I wasn't excited to draft Metcalf this season after the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman, and Metcalf missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He's expected to play in Week 1, and he should take advantage of this Atlanta defense, which is missing key defensive players in Jalon Walker (knee) and James Pearce Jr. (suspension). The Falcons last year tied for third in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 20, and Metcalf is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. I'd be cautious with Pittman this week since he struggled with a hamstring injury and missed several weeks of practice, but he can still be used in deeper, three-receiver formats given the matchup. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% 2025 Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 293 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Vele has the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) out for the start of the season, and I like Vele as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues for Week 1 at Detroit. In his final four games in 2025, Vele had two outings with at least 11.9 PPR points, and he averaged 6.5 targets per game over that span. The Lions' secondary is beat up, and this game could be a shootout with a projected total score of 48.5 points. Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson should lead New Orleans in targets, but Vele can still be useful for Fantasy managers while Tyson is out.

Sleeper TEs Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BAL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 88% 2025 Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 422 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.7 Andrews was a disaster last season when he averaged just 7.7 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign. He should rebound this year, starting in Week 1 against the Colts. Indianapolis was No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and Lamar Jackson should lean on Andrews as the No. 2 target for the Ravens behind Zay Flowers. I like Andrews as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 75% 2025 Stats REC 77 TAR 102 REYDS 889 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Johnson has two things working in his favor in Week 1 against the Lions. Detroit is without starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee), and the Saints don't have first-round rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring). That should allow Johnson to be second on the Saints in targets behind Chris Olave, and it's a great matchup since the Lions allowed three of the final five tight ends that they faced in 2025 to score at least 10.8 PPR points. Johnson has top-10 upside in all leagues. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 27% 2025 Stats REC 26 TAR 33 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 The Raiders were tough on tight ends in 2025, ranking No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. But Dulcich could end up leading the Dolphins in targets in Week 1, and he's worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues. Miami revamped its receiving corps this season and will lean on rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert should get opportunities as well, but Dulcich could be the best pass catcher for Malik Willis. Dulcich is worth a look if you need a flyer in deeper leagues. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 27% 2025 Stats REC 59 TAR 81 REYDS 572 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 I don't expect Otton to get many targets in Week 1 because Chris Godwin and Emeka Eguka are healthy, but Otton could benefit with Jalen McMillan (knee) listed as doubtful. Otton does have an amazing matchup if you need a tight end streamer for Week 1. Cincinnati was No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2025, and the Bengals allowed 16 touchdowns to the position. Otton had eight games with at least five targets in 2025, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in five of them. Hopefully, Otton can find the end zone against Cincinnati in Week 1.

Defense/Special Teams

Ravens (at IND)

Cowboys (at NYG)

Bills (at HOU)

Kicker

Cairo Santos (at CAR)

Will Reichard (vs. GB)

Tyler Loop (at IND)

DFS Lineups for Week 1

FanDuel

QB: Baker Mayfield (at CIN) $7,500

RB: Omarion Hampton (vs. ARI) $7,300

RB: Ashton Jeanty (vs. MIA) $7,000

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (vs. TB) $8,900

WR: DeVonta Smith (vs. WAS) $7,500

WR: Chris Godwin (at CIN) $6,300

TE: Michael Mayer (vs. MIA) $4,600

FLEX: Luther Burden III (at CAR) $6,200

DEF: Chargers (vs. ARI) $4,600



I'm expecting a high-scoring game with the Buccaneers and Bengals, and hopefully Mayfield will lean on Godwin with Emeka Egbuka working his way back from a toe injury, as well as Jalen McMillan (knee) not expected to play. I'll use Chase to counter my Tampa Bay stack.



Smith should soak up targets in his first game without A.J. Brown in Philadelphia, and Smith has three games with at least six catches in his past five outings against Washington, including two touchdowns over that span. I'm also expecting a big game from Burden, who would benefit in a big way if Rome Odunze (calf) is out. Burden averaged 6.5 targets per game in 2025 when Odunze was out with a foot injury.



Mayer is the free space this week with Brock Bowers (knee) out. The Dolphins were No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season, and Mayer averaged 7.3 targets per game when Bowers was out in 2025.



At running back, I'll spend up for Hampton and Jeanty. Hampton should dominate the Cardinals, who were No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs last season. And Jeanty, who is healthy after dealing with an ankle injury in training camp, should do well against the Dolphins, who were No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2025.



DraftKings

QB: Tyler Shough (at DET) $5,600

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (vs. NO) $8,000

RB: Saquon Barkley (vs. WAS) $6,900

WR: Chris Olave (at DET) $6,700

WR: Tetairoa McMillan (vs. CHI) $6,100

WR: Quentin Johnston (vs. ARI) $4,700

TE: Michael Mayer (vs. MIA) $2,900

FLEX: Kenneth Gainwell (at CIN) $5,200

DST: Steelers (vs. ATL) $3,300



The Saints and Lions have a projected total of 48.5 points, and Detroit is without safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). That bodes well for Shough and Olave, and I'll counter that stack with Gibbs.



I'll pay up for Barkley, who has a tremendous history against Washington. In his past five games against the Commanders, Barkley has 111 carries for 588 yards and five touchdowns and nine catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns.



Gainwell should be heavily involved in the passing game for the Buccaneers, and he did well against Cincinnati last year when he was in Pittsburgh. In Week 11, Gainwell had nine carries for 24 yards and seven catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.



I'll use Mayer in this lineup as well, and I love my two other receivers in McMillan and Johnston. For McMillan, he's facing a Chicago secondary without Kyler Gordon (calf) and Coby Bryant (knee). And Johnston has a fantastic matchup against the Cardinals, who should struggle to stop all the Chargers in Week 1.