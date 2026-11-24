Saquon Barkley and D.J. Moore have struggled for most of the season, while D'Andre Swift and Jaylen Warren have mostly been stars. But they switched places in Week 11 with their performances. Is that a sign of things to come? Let's dive into the Week 11 winners and losers..

Week 11 Fantasy Winners

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 86 Yds 371 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Saquon Barkley had a rough start to the season with single digits in PPR in each of his first four games before missing two outings with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 and has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, while scoring at least 12.4 PPR points in three outings over that span. Barkley just had 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Pittsburgh, and his upcoming schedule is great against Dallas in Week 12, Arizona in Week 13 and Indianapolis in Week 14. He then closes the season with matchups against Seattle in Week 15, Houston in Week 16 and San Francisco in Week 17, which isn't ideal. But Barkley looks like a must-start Fantasy option against the Cowboys, Cardinals and Colts in the next three games.

Bills WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore BUF • WR • #2 TAR 48 REC 31 REC YDs 466 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

DJ Moore battled through a shoulder injury for most of the first six weeks of the season, and he only scored double digits in PPR in two games over that span. But he's hit his stride over the past month, scoring at least 16.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He just had his best outing of the season in Week 11 against Miami with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should be considered a potential top-15 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the season. He has a likely shootout coming up in Week 12 against Kansas City followed by great matchups against New England in Week 13 and Green Bay in Week 14. It gets tougher after that against Chicago in Week 15 and Denver in Week 16 before a rematch with the Dolphins in Week 17. I don't care about the matchups so much with Moore since he's catching passes from Josh Allen. Moore, if healthy, should be a star.

Week 11 Fantasy Losers

Bears RB D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift CHI • RB • #4 Att 168 Yds 627 TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

I'm a little concerned about D'Andre Swift's after what happened in Week 11 against New Orleans. He caught a touchdown, which is great, and finished with 13 carries for 51 yards and two catches for 8 yards and the score on two targets. But he also lost a fumble, and with Kyle Monangai back after a five-game absence with a toe injury, Swift played just 46 percent of the snaps, which was his lowest total since Week 4. I'm still starting Swift in all leagues heading into Week 12 at Detroit, but he's no longer a top-10 Fantasy running back. And hopefully he's not punished for the fumble, which was his third of the season.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 135 Yds 747 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9, Jaylen Warren was a Fantasy star with at least 15.6 PPR points in five of his previous six games. He had over 100 total yards in five of those outings and three total touchdowns, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in two of three games prior to the bye with Rico Dowdle active. But after the bye, in two games against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, Warren has struggled with a combined 14 PPR points in both outings. The Steelers lost both games against the Bengals and Eagles and scored 18 points or less in each outing, and it's time to downgrade Warren as a Fantasy option. He's still worth starting in all leagues, but he's just a No. 2 Fantasy running back heading into Week 12 against Denver instead of a top-10 option like he was prior to the bye.