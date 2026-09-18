LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Stafford was terrible in Week 1 against San Francisco in Australia with 155 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he scored just 4.1 Fantasy points. He should rebound this week in a big way at home. The Giants allowed 18.4 Fantasy points against Dak Prescott in Week 1, and Stafford was amazing last year at home with 2,320 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception in eight games in Los Angeles. He averaged 27.5 Fantasy points over that span, and I like him as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
Tyler Shough QB
NO New Orleans • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Shough probably won't attempt 56 passes like he did in Week 1 at Detroit in an overtime loss, but he should still throw a lot at Baltimore in Week 2. He scored 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Shough has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, going back to last season. The Ravens held Daniel Jones to just 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I expect Shough to challenge this defense. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The last two times Young went to Atlanta he combined for 699 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions and six carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 37.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Young just scored 37.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Chicago and is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.
Nico Collins (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 2 against Cincinnati, which is a big loss for the Texans and Fantasy managers. With Collins out, someone will benefit in Houston, but there is no clear-cut replacement to target off the waiver wire. That said, there is sleeper appeal for Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel -- if you guess right.
I like Schultz the best among Houston's pass catchers without Collins. Schultz just had eight targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he only finished with four catches for 35 yards. He should once again be heavily involved in Week 2 against the Bengals, who were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2025.
Cincinnati held Cade Otton to three catches for 26 yards in Week 1, but I expect Schultz to do better against this defense in Week 2. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Last year, Houston played two games without Collins in Week 8 against San Francisco and Week 18 against Indianapolis. Schultz had a down game against the 49ers with only two catches for 24 yards on three targets, but he was much better against the Colts with four catches for 73 yards on four targets.
Hutchinson was Houston's best receiver in the two games without Collins in 2025. He had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets against San Francisco and five catches for 84 yards on nine targets against Indianapolis.
In Week 1 against Buffalo, Hutchinson had three catches for 32 yards on six targets. I would add Hutchinson first among the Texans' receivers, and he's worth using as a flex in Week 2 against the Bengals.
Boutte wasn't in Houston in 2025, and he had a down game in Week 1 against Buffalo with one catch for 21 yards on two targets. He should see the biggest boost in playing time with Collins out, and Boutte is a decent flier in deeper leagues for Week 2.
Noel is also worth a flier in deeper leagues, and he had two catches for 53 yards on two targets against the Bills. He also had one good game without Collins in 2025 against the 49ers with five catches for 63 yards on six targets, but he had one catch for 13 yards on two targets against the Colts.
We hope Collins isn't out for an extended period, but we'll see who steps up in his absence in Week 2 against Cincinnati. Aside from Schultz, who should be considered a low-end starting tight end in all leagues with or without Collins, we'd like to see another receiver emerge in Houston for the rest of the season.
For now, I expect Hutchinson to take advantage of Collins's absence. And Hutchinson is a potential sleeper against the Bengals.
Now, here are some other sleepers that I like for Week 2.
Week 2 Sleepers
Sleepers
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jordan Mason (thumb) is out for Week 2, which gives Jones a great opportunity against the Bears. He fared well in Week 1 against the Packers with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target, and he loves facing Chicago. Jones has played the Bears 17 times in his career, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 14 of those outings while averaging 14.8 PPR points per game over that span. With Mason out, Jones has top-20 upside in all leagues.
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lloyd had a tough game in Week 1 at Minnesota with 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better at the Jets in Week 2. I don't buy that New York's run defense is great just because the Jets shut down Tony Pollard, who only scored 4.4 PPR points in Week 1. I would use Lloyd as a flex option in all leagues. And, in deeper formats, you could use Christopher Brooks as a flex. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings, and he played 56 percent of the snaps.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Monangai played great in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. D'Andre Swift also did well with 134 total yards and three touchdowns, and he remains the No. 1 running back in Chicago. That said, Monangai is worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against Minnesota. He had 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards against the Vikings in Week 11 last year, and I'm expecting Monangai to once again get double digits in touches in this game.
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Corum ran well in Week 1 against the 49ers with 10 carries for 54 yards. He had no targets against San Francisco and won't be a factor in the passing game behind Kyren Williams, but Corum is still worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against the Giants. I'm expecting the Rams offense to rebound after a lackluster performance in Australia, and Corum will hopefully find the end zone in this game.
GB Green Bay
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I like Christian Watson and Golden as starters in all leagues in Week 2 at the Jets. Hopefully, we can see something positive from Jayden Reed as well, but he was quiet in Week 1 at Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on seven targets. Watson went off for six catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Golden had six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. He now has four games in his career with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out, and we know that Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson will be the top receivers for the 49ers heading into Week 2 against Miami. All three did well against the Rams in Week 1. Samuel had six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he added one carry for 12 yards. Evans had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Evans and Samuel are both worth starting in all leagues against the Dolphins, and Robinson is a good sleeper in deeper formats.
Stefon Diggs WR
WAS Washington • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Diggs had a strong debut with the Commanders in Week 1 at Philadelphia with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He had more targets combined than Terry McLaurin (four) and Antonio Williams (four), and Diggs might end up as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season. I still like McLaurin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 2 at Dallas, and Williams is a good receiver to stash on your bench (he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). But Diggs is a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats.
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I liked Vele as a sleeper in Week 1 at Detroit, and he delivered with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has at least six targets in four of his past five games going back to last season, and he has three games with at least 11.9 PPR points over that span. The Saints will likely be chasing points in Week 2 at Baltimore, and Vele should again be heavily involved from Tyler Shough. Vele, who is the most added player on CBS Sports leagues heading into Week 2, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues against the Ravens.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Ladd McConkey (ribs) is out for Week 2 against the Raiders, then I like Johnston as a borderline starter in all leagues, and Tre Harris is worth a flier in deeper formats. Johnston loves facing Las Vegas. He had 24 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings against the Raiders, and he scored a touchdown or went over 100 receiving yards in four of those outings. Harris is a good sleeper in deeper leagues since he should see a boost in targets if McConkey is out. Continue to monitor his status, and Johnston and Harris would benefit if McConkey can't play.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Addison had a bad game in Week 1 against Green Bay with no catches on two targets, but he should rebound in Week 2 against Chicago. I like Addison as a starter in all three-receiver leagues, and I'm hopeful he gets another start with Carson Wentz if Kyler Murray (concussion) is out. Last year, Addison played four games with Wentz, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of those outings. Addison has a good history against Chicago with 26 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings, and the Bears just allowed Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan to combine for 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, which bodes well for Addison and Justin Jefferson in this game.
MIA Miami • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Douglas was awesome in his NFL debut in Week 1 at Las Vegas with five catches for 84 yards on seven targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Malik Willis. We'll see if Malik Washington (three catches for 53 yards on eight targets in Week 1) or Chris Bell (one catch for 25 yards on two targets) step up in Week 2 against the 49ers, but I'm willing to trust Douglas as a starter in deeper, three-receiver leagues. The Dolphins should be chasing points at San Francisco, and Douglas -- for now -- has the most upside of Miami's receiving corps.
Romeo Doubs WR
NE New England • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Patriots have a big void to fill with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and there are several players who could step up in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. My favorite option is Hunter Henry, who you can read about below, and I would rank the receivers as follows: Doubs, Mack Hollins and Demario Douglas. All have sleeper appeal. For Doubs, he struggled in Week 1 at Seattle with no catches on three targets, but I'm hopeful New England sticks with him. He still has the most upside of this group. I'll go with Hollins next, and he had four catches for 51 yards on five targets against Seattle in Week 1. Hollins had seven games with at least five targets in 2025, and he scored at least 10.4 PPR points in five of them. Douglas led New England in targets in Week 1 with seven, but he finished with just five catches for 20 yards. He's the wild card of the group in PPR, but his upside could be limited. Ideally, one of these receivers steps up against the Steelers so we can see who has potential to help Fantasy managers moving forward until Brown returns.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is out, and Zay Flowers (hamstring) is banged up. Andrews could see a boost in targets against the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Sam LaPorta had five catches for 48 yards on eight targets against New Orleans in Week 1, and Andrews had four catches for 49 yards on six targets in Week 1 at the Colts. Andrews should be no worse than second on the team in targets in this game.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Henry should benefit with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and I like Henry as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eli Raridon could also have an increased role, and we'll see what happens with New England's receivers. But Henry did well in 2025 when featured, and he had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Steelers. Henry also had 11 games with at least five targets in 2025, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in seven of those outings.
David Njoku TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #83
Age: 30 • Experience: 12 yrs.
If Ladd McConkey (ribs) is out for Week 2 against Las Vegas, then Njoku is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Njoku was the top tight end for the Chargers in Week 1 against the Cardinals with five catches for 58 yards on five targets. We'll see if that continues, especially with Oronde Gadsden II (two catches for 32 yards on two targets) and Charlie Kolar (no targets), still a factor, but Njoku is a good flier against the Raiders if McConkey can't play.
Defense/Special Teams
- Buccaneers (vs. CLE)
- Packers (vs. NYJ)
- Chiefs (vs. IND)
Kicker
- Cairo Santos (vs. MIN)
- Eddy Pineiro (vs. MIA)
- Tyler Bass (vs. DET)
DFS Lineups for Week 1
FanDuel
QB: Trevor Lawrence (at DEN) $7,800
RB: Bijan Robinson (vs. CAR) $8,900
RB: Ashton Jeanty (at LAC) $7,700
WR: Garrett Wilson (vs. GB) $7,200
WR: Christian Watson (at NYJ) $6,900
WR: Parker Washington (at DEN) $6,600
TE: Dallas Goedert (at TEN) $5,700
FLEX: Aaron Jones (at CHI) $5,900
DEF: Panthers (at ATL) $3,300
The narrative for Lawrence is the Broncos defense will be angry after getting embarrassed by the Chiefs in Week 1 on Monday night. I don't care. Lawrence was 23-of-36 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 20 rushing yards and a touchdown at Denver in Week 16 last season.
He's hot right now, and I expect that to continue. The same goes for Washington, who had six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Broncos last season.
I love the running backs in this lineup with Robinson, Jeanty and Jones. Cooper Rush was bad for Drake London and Kyle Pitts in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, but Robinson had 21 carries for 83 yards and eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He faces a Panthers defense that just allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to combine for 28 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns and three catches for 34 yards on three targets.
Jeanty looked amazing against Miami in Week 1 with 23 carries for 102 yards and six catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and we don't have to worry about his ankle injury anymore. And Jones is a big winner with Jordan Mason (thumb) out against the Bears.
At receiver, I expect the Jets to be chasing points against the Packers, so I'll go with Wilson here. He looked good in Week 1 at Tennessee with six catches for 79 yards in his debut with Geno Smith. And Watson should help Green Bay build a lead against the Jets, especially after he just had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in Week 1 against Minnesota.
Finally, at tight end, I'll ride the hot hand with Goedert, who just had four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 1 against Washington. He was the big winner in Philadelphia's first game without A.J. Brown, and we'll see if that continues for Goedert in Week 2 at the Titans.
DraftKings
QB: Bryce Young (at ATL) $5,400
RB: Bijan Robinson (vs. CAR) $8,200
RB: Christian McCaffrey (vs. MIA) $8,000
WR: Jalen Coker (at ATL) $5,100
WR: Jordan Addison (at CHI) $5,100
WR: Quentin Johnston (vs. LV) $5,000
TE: Hunter Henry (vs. PIT) $4,000
FLEX: Emeka Egbuka (vs. CLE) $6,400
DST: Panthers (at. ATL) $2,700
For this lineup, I'll stack the Panthers with Young and Coker, and hopefully both stay hot. As you can read above, Young loves facing the Falcons, and Coker just had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 1 against Chicago. Coker has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games, going back to last season.
I'll counter the Carolina stack with Robinson, and I'll also play McCaffrey in this lineup. When healthy, McCaffrey is worth any price, and the Dolphins defense is awful. Jeanty had 147 total yards, six catches and two touchdowns against Miami in Week 1.
I'll use some sleepers in this lineup with Addison, Johnston and Henry. And I like Egbuka against the Browns, who enter Week 2 as the No. 2 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Cleveland allowed the Jacksonville receivers to catch 13 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.