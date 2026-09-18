Nico Collins (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 2 against Cincinnati, which is a big loss for the Texans and Fantasy managers. With Collins out, someone will benefit in Houston, but there is no clear-cut replacement to target off the waiver wire. That said, there is sleeper appeal for Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel -- if you guess right.



I like Schultz the best among Houston's pass catchers without Collins. Schultz just had eight targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he only finished with four catches for 35 yards. He should once again be heavily involved in Week 2 against the Bengals, who were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2025.



Cincinnati held Cade Otton to three catches for 26 yards in Week 1, but I expect Schultz to do better against this defense in Week 2. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.



Last year, Houston played two games without Collins in Week 8 against San Francisco and Week 18 against Indianapolis. Schultz had a down game against the 49ers with only two catches for 24 yards on three targets, but he was much better against the Colts with four catches for 73 yards on four targets.



Hutchinson was Houston's best receiver in the two games without Collins in 2025. He had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets against San Francisco and five catches for 84 yards on nine targets against Indianapolis.



In Week 1 against Buffalo, Hutchinson had three catches for 32 yards on six targets. I would add Hutchinson first among the Texans' receivers, and he's worth using as a flex in Week 2 against the Bengals.



Boutte wasn't in Houston in 2025, and he had a down game in Week 1 against Buffalo with one catch for 21 yards on two targets. He should see the biggest boost in playing time with Collins out, and Boutte is a decent flier in deeper leagues for Week 2.



Noel is also worth a flier in deeper leagues, and he had two catches for 53 yards on two targets against the Bills. He also had one good game without Collins in 2025 against the 49ers with five catches for 63 yards on six targets, but he had one catch for 13 yards on two targets against the Colts.



We hope Collins isn't out for an extended period, but we'll see who steps up in his absence in Week 2 against Cincinnati. Aside from Schultz, who should be considered a low-end starting tight end in all leagues with or without Collins, we'd like to see another receiver emerge in Houston for the rest of the season.



For now, I expect Hutchinson to take advantage of Collins's absence. And Hutchinson is a potential sleeper against the Bengals.

Now, here are some other sleepers that I like for Week 2.

Week 2 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats PAYDS 155 RUYDS -1 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Stafford was terrible in Week 1 against San Francisco in Australia with 155 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he scored just 4.1 Fantasy points. He should rebound this week in a big way at home. The Giants allowed 18.4 Fantasy points against Dak Prescott in Week 1, and Stafford was amazing last year at home with 2,320 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception in eight games in Los Angeles. He averaged 27.5 Fantasy points over that span, and I like him as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats PAYDS 410 RUYDS 8 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 29.2 Shough probably won't attempt 56 passes like he did in Week 1 at Detroit in an overtime loss, but he should still throw a lot at Baltimore in Week 2. He scored 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Shough has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, going back to last season. The Ravens held Daniel Jones to just 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I expect Shough to challenge this defense. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 361 RUYDS 10 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 37.4 The last two times Young went to Atlanta he combined for 699 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions and six carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 37.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Young just scored 37.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Chicago and is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.

Sleeper RBs Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Jordan Mason (thumb) is out for Week 2, which gives Jones a great opportunity against the Bears. He fared well in Week 1 against the Packers with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target, and he loves facing Chicago. Jones has played the Bears 17 times in his career, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 14 of those outings while averaging 14.8 PPR points per game over that span. With Mason out, Jones has top-20 upside in all leagues. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Lloyd had a tough game in Week 1 at Minnesota with 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better at the Jets in Week 2. I don't buy that New York's run defense is great just because the Jets shut down Tony Pollard, who only scored 4.4 PPR points in Week 1. I would use Lloyd as a flex option in all leagues. And, in deeper formats, you could use Christopher Brooks as a flex. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings, and he played 56 percent of the snaps. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 2 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 Monangai played great in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. D'Andre Swift also did well with 134 total yards and three touchdowns, and he remains the No. 1 running back in Chicago. That said, Monangai is worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against Minnesota. He had 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards against the Vikings in Week 11 last year, and I'm expecting Monangai to once again get double digits in touches in this game. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Corum ran well in Week 1 against the 49ers with 10 carries for 54 yards. He had no targets against San Francisco and won't be a factor in the passing game behind Kyren Williams, but Corum is still worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against the Giants. I'm expecting the Rams offense to rebound after a lackluster performance in Australia, and Corum will hopefully find the end zone in this game.

Sleeper WRs Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.5 I like Christian Watson and Golden as starters in all leagues in Week 2 at the Jets. Hopefully, we can see something positive from Jayden Reed as well, but he was quiet in Week 1 at Minnesota with three catches for 20 yards on seven targets. Watson went off for six catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Golden had six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets. He now has four games in his career with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 18 De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out, and we know that Samuel, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson will be the top receivers for the 49ers heading into Week 2 against Miami. All three did well against the Rams in Week 1. Samuel had six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he added one carry for 12 yards. Evans had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Evans and Samuel are both worth starting in all leagues against the Dolphins, and Robinson is a good sleeper in deeper formats. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Diggs had a strong debut with the Commanders in Week 1 at Philadelphia with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He had more targets combined than Terry McLaurin (four) and Antonio Williams (four), and Diggs might end up as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season. I still like McLaurin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 2 at Dallas, and Williams is a good receiver to stash on your bench (he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1). But Diggs is a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.9 I liked Vele as a sleeper in Week 1 at Detroit, and he delivered with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has at least six targets in four of his past five games going back to last season, and he has three games with at least 11.9 PPR points over that span. The Saints will likely be chasing points in Week 2 at Baltimore, and Vele should again be heavily involved from Tyler Shough. Vele, who is the most added player on CBS Sports leagues heading into Week 2, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues against the Ravens. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 6 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 If Ladd McConkey (ribs) is out for Week 2 against the Raiders, then I like Johnston as a borderline starter in all leagues, and Tre Harris is worth a flier in deeper formats. Johnston loves facing Las Vegas. He had 24 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings against the Raiders, and he scored a touchdown or went over 100 receiving yards in four of those outings. Harris is a good sleeper in deeper leagues since he should see a boost in targets if McConkey is out. Continue to monitor his status, and Johnston and Harris would benefit if McConkey can't play. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 2 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Addison had a bad game in Week 1 against Green Bay with no catches on two targets, but he should rebound in Week 2 against Chicago. I like Addison as a starter in all three-receiver leagues, and I'm hopeful he gets another start with Carson Wentz if Kyler Murray (concussion) is out. Last year, Addison played four games with Wentz, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of those outings. Addison has a good history against Chicago with 26 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his past five meetings, and the Bears just allowed Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan to combine for 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, which bodes well for Addison and Justin Jefferson in this game. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Douglas was awesome in his NFL debut in Week 1 at Las Vegas with five catches for 84 yards on seven targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Malik Willis. We'll see if Malik Washington (three catches for 53 yards on eight targets in Week 1) or Chris Bell (one catch for 25 yards on two targets) step up in Week 2 against the 49ers, but I'm willing to trust Douglas as a starter in deeper, three-receiver leagues. The Dolphins should be chasing points at San Francisco, and Douglas -- for now -- has the most upside of Miami's receiving corps. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Patriots have a big void to fill with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and there are several players who could step up in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. My favorite option is Hunter Henry, who you can read about below, and I would rank the receivers as follows: Doubs, Mack Hollins and Demario Douglas. All have sleeper appeal. For Doubs, he struggled in Week 1 at Seattle with no catches on three targets, but I'm hopeful New England sticks with him. He still has the most upside of this group. I'll go with Hollins next, and he had four catches for 51 yards on five targets against Seattle in Week 1. Hollins had seven games with at least five targets in 2025, and he scored at least 10.4 PPR points in five of them. Douglas led New England in targets in Week 1 with seven, but he finished with just five catches for 20 yards. He's the wild card of the group in PPR, but his upside could be limited. Ideally, one of these receivers steps up against the Steelers so we can see who has potential to help Fantasy managers moving forward until Brown returns.

Sleeper TEs Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO BAL -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is out, and Zay Flowers (hamstring) is banged up. Andrews could see a boost in targets against the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Sam LaPorta had five catches for 48 yards on eight targets against New Orleans in Week 1, and Andrews had four catches for 49 yards on six targets in Week 1 at the Colts. Andrews should be no worse than second on the team in targets in this game. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Henry should benefit with A.J. Brown (ankle) out, and I like Henry as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eli Raridon could also have an increased role, and we'll see what happens with New England's receivers. But Henry did well in 2025 when featured, and he had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Steelers. Henry also had 11 games with at least five targets in 2025, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in seven of those outings. David Njoku TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 If Ladd McConkey (ribs) is out for Week 2 against Las Vegas, then Njoku is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Njoku was the top tight end for the Chargers in Week 1 against the Cardinals with five catches for 58 yards on five targets. We'll see if that continues, especially with Oronde Gadsden II (two catches for 32 yards on two targets) and Charlie Kolar (no targets), still a factor, but Njoku is a good flier against the Raiders if McConkey can't play.

Defense/Special Teams

Buccaneers (vs. CLE)

Packers (vs. NYJ)

Chiefs (vs. IND)

Kicker

Cairo Santos (vs. MIN)

Eddy Pineiro (vs. MIA)

Tyler Bass (vs. DET)

DFS Lineups for Week 1

FanDuel

QB: Trevor Lawrence (at DEN) $7,800

RB: Bijan Robinson (vs. CAR) $8,900

RB: Ashton Jeanty (at LAC) $7,700

WR: Garrett Wilson (vs. GB) $7,200

WR: Christian Watson (at NYJ) $6,900

WR: Parker Washington (at DEN) $6,600

TE: Dallas Goedert (at TEN) $5,700

FLEX: Aaron Jones (at CHI) $5,900

DEF: Panthers (at ATL) $3,300



The narrative for Lawrence is the Broncos defense will be angry after getting embarrassed by the Chiefs in Week 1 on Monday night. I don't care. Lawrence was 23-of-36 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 20 rushing yards and a touchdown at Denver in Week 16 last season.



He's hot right now, and I expect that to continue. The same goes for Washington, who had six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Broncos last season.



I love the running backs in this lineup with Robinson, Jeanty and Jones. Cooper Rush was bad for Drake London and Kyle Pitts in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, but Robinson had 21 carries for 83 yards and eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He faces a Panthers defense that just allowed D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to combine for 28 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns and three catches for 34 yards on three targets.



Jeanty looked amazing against Miami in Week 1 with 23 carries for 102 yards and six catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and we don't have to worry about his ankle injury anymore. And Jones is a big winner with Jordan Mason (thumb) out against the Bears.



At receiver, I expect the Jets to be chasing points against the Packers, so I'll go with Wilson here. He looked good in Week 1 at Tennessee with six catches for 79 yards in his debut with Geno Smith. And Watson should help Green Bay build a lead against the Jets, especially after he just had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in Week 1 against Minnesota.



Finally, at tight end, I'll ride the hot hand with Goedert, who just had four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 1 against Washington. He was the big winner in Philadelphia's first game without A.J. Brown, and we'll see if that continues for Goedert in Week 2 at the Titans.

DraftKings

QB: Bryce Young (at ATL) $5,400

RB: Bijan Robinson (vs. CAR) $8,200

RB: Christian McCaffrey (vs. MIA) $8,000

WR: Jalen Coker (at ATL) $5,100

WR: Jordan Addison (at CHI) $5,100

WR: Quentin Johnston (vs. LV) $5,000

TE: Hunter Henry (vs. PIT) $4,000

FLEX: Emeka Egbuka (vs. CLE) $6,400

DST: Panthers (at. ATL) $2,700



For this lineup, I'll stack the Panthers with Young and Coker, and hopefully both stay hot. As you can read above, Young loves facing the Falcons, and Coker just had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 1 against Chicago. Coker has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past seven games, going back to last season.



I'll counter the Carolina stack with Robinson, and I'll also play McCaffrey in this lineup. When healthy, McCaffrey is worth any price, and the Dolphins defense is awful. Jeanty had 147 total yards, six catches and two touchdowns against Miami in Week 1.



I'll use some sleepers in this lineup with Addison, Johnston and Henry. And I like Egbuka against the Browns, who enter Week 2 as the No. 2 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Cleveland allowed the Jacksonville receivers to catch 13 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.