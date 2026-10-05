When the season started, most Fantasy managers -- myself included -- were high on Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts. We also were excited about Malik Nabers and Davante Adams.

With Week 4 now in the books, the current trajectories of all four of those players is critical to monitor. Let's dive into some of the biggest winners and losers from Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy winners

Patriots QB Drake Maye

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 62.4 YDs 854 TD 4 INT 7 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

You can definitely make an argument for Maye as a winner this week, especially after what the early part of the season looked like for him compared to the way he performed Sunday. Now, the schedule is starting to get a little bit lighter with upcoming matchups against Las Vegas, the Jets, Chicago, Miami, Green Bay and Detroit before a bye in Week 11. This was after he faced Seattle, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Buffalo to open the season, including three of those games on the road. A.J. Brown (ankle), who has been out since Week 1, should return during that stretch, and there's reason for optimism for Maye again. After the way he played against Buffalo, Maye is starting to look like a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback once again.

Giants WR Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 26 REC 18 REC YDs 208 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

I was optimistic about Nabers prior to Week 4 and it mostly had to do with the matchup against Arizona. I didn't think everything was quite as bad as it seemed for him lately. Between getting banged up in the Rams game and losing Jaxson Dart (knee) in Week 2, and then playing that rough game in bad weather against Tennessee in Week 3, he needed a bounce-back performance. This was a game where I really wanted to see him come out and perform well, and he absolutely did against the Cardinals. After this week, I think Nabers is firmly back in our good graces, given the connection he showed with Jameis Winston. Given the injuries at wide receiver right now in the NFL, Nabers is no worse than a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, if not a borderline No. 1 guy, heading into Week 5 in another great matchup at Washington.

Week 4 Fantasy losers

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 59.6 YDs 713 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 6.25 View Profile

The situation with Hurts is frustrating. You can certainly give him a pass, if you want, since he was missing DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (knee) and Lane Johnson (personal), and then Saquon Barkley (hamstring) got hurt early in Week 4 against the Rams. He was down, arguably, his most important teammate, against a tough defense. That said, he has not played well really for the last three games against the Titans, Bears and Rams, averaging 16.8 PPR points over that span. If he doesn't have his main weapons and Johnson going into Week 5 against the Jaguars in London, I don't think you can even consider him a starting Fantasy quarterback because he just looks absolutely awful right now.

Rams WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams LAR • WR • #17 TAR 38 REC 22 REC YDs 390 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

For Adams, we talked about this leading up to Week 4 at Philadelphia: Did we miss our sell-high window because Puka Nacua is coming back from his hip injury? And the answer, for at least one week, is yes. Seeing nine targets is great, but he had a couple of bad drops, which is not typical of Adams. However, we saw this whole disconnect with him and Matthew Stafford last year, and we're seeing it a little bit right now. In two games with Nacua this year, Adams is averaging just 6.4 PPR points. He was at 20.1 PPR points in two games without Nacua. I'm concerned that Adams is not going to be a top-15 caliber Fantasy receiver moving forward. You're still going to start him most weeks because getting nine targets from Stafford is usually a good formula for success, and they get Buffalo in Week 5. But again, it looks like we missed the sell-high window on getting rid of Adams when we had the chance.