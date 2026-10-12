Heading into Week 5, there were several players that I was curious about, whether they were coming off an injury, replacing an injured player or getting what we thought was a coaching upgrade. I also like to see how certain upstart players perform in tough matchups.

For Week 5, those players included Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who returned to face the Giants after missing two games with a dislocated left elbow. I also thought New York Jets running back Braelon Allen had an opportunity to make an impact against the Browns with Breece Hall (quadriceps) sidelined again.

Meanwhile, I was disappointed with Denver Broncos receiver Jaylen Waddle, who struggled again in Week 5 against the Chargers despite Sean Payton now calling plays. And New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough had his worst game of the season in a tough matchup against the Vikings.

With Week 5 in the books, let's examine some of my biggest winners and losers.

Week 5 Fantasy winners

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 60.5 YDs 459 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 6.04 View Profile

Seeing Jayden Daniels run with confidence against the Giants -- in inclement weather -- during his first game after missing two outings with an elbow injury should be a great sign for Fantasy managers. He had nine carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and he showed no worries about getting hurt. Aside from his late-game clock management blunder, there are many reasons to keep Daniels as a starting option for the rest of the season. His passing production wasn't great, with 17-of-25 completions for 199 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, but he didn't have Stefon Diggs (hamstring), along with Terry McLaurin, at less than 100 percent. I'll have no hesitation starting Daniels in all leagues in Week 6 at San Francisco.

Jets RB Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen NYJ • RB Att 57 Yds 236 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

With Breece Hall (quadriceps) out, Braelon Allen should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He stepped up against the Browns with 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown and one catch for no yards on four targets. You'd like to see better production in the passing game, but Allen is definitely the workhorse for the Jets while Hall is out. Now, he doesn't have an easy matchup heading into Week 6 at New England, but you should plan to rely on Allen once again if Hall is sidelined, especially with four teams on a bye.

Week 5 Fantasy losers

Saints QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough NO • QB • #6 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1299 TD 9 INT 5 YD/Att 6.34 View Profile

Tyler Shough came into Week 5 against Minnesota having scored at least 17.9 Fantasy points in the first four games of the season, including at least 24.4 points in three of those outings. And then he faced the Vikings, who held him to 16-of-25 passing for 96 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The good news is that his Week 6 opponent is the Giants, and they are top-10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Shough should rebound from his disappointing Week 5 performance, and I'm still starting him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle DEN • WR • #17 TAR 38 REC 22 REC YDs 390 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

It was a disappointing performance for Jaylen Waddle in Week 5 at the Chargers, in what has become a frustrating season so far. Against Los Angeles, Waddle was limited to two catches for 19 yards on five targets. He has now scored 6.4 PPR points or less in three of five games, but this felt like the biggest letdown of the season. I was hoping that, with Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties against the Chargers, Waddle would be heavily featured, but that didn't happen. Maybe it's a Bo Nix problem, and he's reluctant to hyper-target his No. 1 receiver. Maybe Payton just doesn't trust Waddle. Or maybe Waddle isn't getting open. He's only averaging 6.2 targets per game, and I'd love to see him get more chances to succeed. For now, heading into a tough matchup against Seattle in Week 6, Waddle should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.