We had some amazing performances in Week 6, but I wanted to highlight two players who stood out in Germie Bernard and Luther Burden III. And, unfortunately, let's discuss two players we were counting on who disappointed us in Rhamondre Stevenson and Jameis Winston.

These are some of the biggest winners and losers from Week 6.

Week 6 Fantasy Winners

Steelers WR Germie Bernard

Germie Bernard PIT • WR • #17 TAR 32 REC 24 REC YDs 227 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Germie Bernard delivered an awesome performance at Tampa Bay after being a major waiver-wire target heading into the Week 6. Bernard had 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he now has 17 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets in his past two outings. While Aaron Rodgers turned in a relatively moderate overall game that required overtime to build a solid final line (253 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception), the target distribution in this passing attack was exceptionally promising. Both Bernard and DK Metcalf (11 catches for 93 yards on 15 targets) saw excellent volume throughout the contest, creating strong optimism that Bernard's heavy role will persist for the remainder of the season, or at least until Roman Wilson (finger) and/or Michael Pittman (foot) return to action. Currently rostered in 76 percent of CBS Sports leagues and started in just 51 percent this past week, that start percentage should comfortably jump above 80 percent entering Week 7 against New Orleans.

Bears WR Lurther Burden III

Luther Burden III CHI • WR • #10 TAR 43 REC 31 REC YDs 361 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

We wanted to see Caleb Williams (hamstring) come back after a three-game absence and feature his top receivers in Week 6 at Atlanta, and that's what happened for Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland. Burden had eight catches for 95 yards on eight targets, and Loveland had six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in six targets. It was the best game for both with Williams, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. We can't say the same about Rome Odunze, who only had three catches for 39 yards on four targets, but we're excited about Burden and Loveland heading into Week 7 against New England. Burden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and I'm ready to trust Loveland again as a starting Fantasy tight end.

Week 6 Fantasy Losers

Giants QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston NYG • QB • #19 TAR 0 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Jameis Winston's disastrous performance in Week 6 against the Saints might have cost him his job. He was 14-of-26 passing for 152 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he was benched in favor of JJ McCarthy, who almost led a comeback victory against New Orleans. McCarthy was 11-of-21 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he added two carries for 26 yards. We'll see who starts in Week 7 against Houston, but we can't trust Winston as a streaming option. Even if he starts against the Texans, he could get benched mid-game again if he struggles.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 71 Yds 263 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Expectations were high for Rhamondre Stevenson early in Week 6 when it appeared like TreVeon Henderson would miss the game with a high ankle sprain. However, Henderson ultimately suited up against the Jets, and Cory Kiner ended up logging crucial high-value touches — including work on the final drive to milk the clock. The end result was a massive letdown for Stevenson, who managed just 36 yards on 14 carries (2.6 YPC) with zero involvement in the passing game. Henderson had seven carries for 31 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target against the Jets, but he also lost a fumble. And Kiner finished with 11 carries for 57 yards and no targets. We'll see what happens in Week 7 against the Bears, but Stevenson should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in most leagues after what happened in Week 6.

For a deeper dive into the full game-by-game breakdown and additional start/sit advice, check out the full episode on the Week 6 Winners & Losers Fantasy Football Recap.