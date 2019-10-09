Mosley (knee) was released off the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Mosley dealt with a knee injury during the preseason, but it was a minor issue as he joined the Jets' practice squad after failing to make the season-opening roster. The 23-year-old went unselected out of Alabama in April's draft.

