Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 16th RB RNK 7th PROJ PTS 249.1 SOS 18 ADP NR 2025 Stats RUYDS 545 REC 32 REYDS 192 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.1 Hampton had an uneven rookie season in 2025 due to injury, but he played well when healthy. This year, with a healthy offensive line and a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, Hampton has the chance to be a star. I would draft him in Round 2 in all leagues. Last season, Hampton played in the first five games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him seven contests. In those first five games, he had three outings with at least 13 PPR points, including two games with at least 24.9 PPR points. When he returned in Week 14, the Chargers' offensive line was a mess, but Hampton still managed three of four outings with at least 14.7 PPR points before sitting out Week 18. I'm hopeful the Chargers will have starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy for the majority of the season in 2026, and McDaniel was great with running backs during his time as the head coach in Miami with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. I wouldn't be surprised if Hampton finished as a top-five Fantasy running back this year.

Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 17th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 265 SOS 20 ADP NR 2025 Stats RUYDS 975 REC 55 REYDS 346 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.4 Jeanty played well as a rookie in 2025 when he had 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns on 73 targets. He averaged 14.4 PPR points per game, which is a quality campaign for a rookie. We just had higher expectations for him when he was a first-round pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues, but he ended up as a bust since he finished as the No. 16 PPR running back. This year, Jeanty will be a Round 2 pick in most formats, but I expect him to deliver like we expected in 2025. I'm excited about Klint Kubiak taking over as the head coach, and the quarterback play in Las Vegas should be improved with the duo of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, the offensive line should be better with a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle and the free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. I do have a slight concern that rookie Mike Washington Jr. could take some touches from Jeanty, and Kubiak favored a two-back system in Seattle with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. But I still expect Jeanty's overwhelming talent to shine through, and he should challenge to be a top-five Fantasy running back this season.

Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 32nd RB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 229.7 SOS 21 ADP NR 2025 Stats RUYDS 410 REC 24 REYDS 207 TD 7 FPTS/G 16 Things are looking good for Skattebo heading into this season, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Giants didn't get the chance to draft Jeremiyah Love, which was a possibility, but the Cardinals selected him instead at No. 3 overall in the first round. Skattebo (ankle) is healthy and already attended voluntary workouts in April after getting injured in Week 8 last season. And the Giants added a coach who loves to run the ball in John Harbaugh, as well as improved the offensive line with the addition of first-round rookie Francis Mauigoa. You want parts of the Giants offense this season, and Skattebo will be the lead running back if he doesn't suffer a setback in his recovery. Last year, his rookie campaign got off to a great start when he scored at least 13 PPR points in six games in a row from Weeks 2-7. Over that stretch, Skattebo was averaging 19.1 PPR points per game, and he looked like a Fantasy star. He suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 at Philadelphia and missed the rest of the season, but he appears on track to start in Week 1. He does have some competition for touches from Tyrone Tracy Jr., but Skattebo's Fantasy value would have been crushed if the Giants selected Love. I'm hopeful Skattebo will be healthy for Week 1 and could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.