Malik Nabers WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 27th WR RNK 11th PROJ PTS 294.7 SOS 21 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 18 TAR 35 REYDS 271 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 I'm excited for Nabers (knee) to return at full strength, and he is the player most likely to come off this list when I do any future busts columns. But since we don't know his availability for training camp or even Week 1 after he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee in Week 4, it's hard to draft him at his current FantasyPros ADP at No. 13 overall as WR8. As of now, I'd rather have a few receivers being drafted after Nabers instead, including Rashee Rice, Nico Collins and George Pickens. It could take Nabers some time to get back to 100 percent with his health, and his production could suffer. The Giants also beefed up their receiving corps with the additions of Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields, and we'll see how those players impact Nabers. I don't expect him to struggle when healthy, but Jaxson Dart will build a rapport with those pass catchers while Nabers continues to rehab. For now, the earliest I would draft Nabers is early Round 3.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 31st WR RNK 13th PROJ PTS 271.3 SOS 5 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 100 TAR 156 REYDS 1163 TD 9 FPTS/G 16.8 Olave had a career season in 2025 when he averaged 16.8 PPR points. He set career highs in catches (100), yards (1,163), touchdowns (nine) and targets (156) while playing in 16 games. But if you split his season in half, it might tell a different story, especially when you factor in the addition of first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson. In nine games last season with Rashid Shaheed before he was traded to Seattle, Olave only averaged 14.1 PPR points. Without Shaheed, Olave was a monster at 20.2 PPR points per game in seven outings. Now, you can argue that Olave took off once Tyler Shough became the starter in Week 8, and that's fair. But I'm worried that Olave could suffer with Tyson on the field and stealing targets. The Saints also added other rookies in Bryce Lance and Oscar Delp, and we know Juwan Johnson, Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara will need targets as well. I view Olave as a high-end No. 2 receiver worth drafting in Round 3, but I will pass on him at his current FantasyPros ADP at No. 20 overall as WR11.

Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 49th WR RNK 21st PROJ PTS 210.8 SOS 19 ADP NR 2025 Stats REC 64 TAR 100 REYDS 910 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.1 It's fair to wonder if Waddle leaving Miami via trade for Denver was good for his Fantasy value or not. With the Dolphins, Waddle would have been fed targets, but we don't know if Malik Willis is a good quarterback yet. We've seen receivers have success with Bo Nix, but the Broncos have a crowded receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton. I expect Waddle to lead Denver in targets this season, but it might not be by a wide margin. Sutton has led the Broncos in targets in each of the past two seasons with Nix under center, with 135 in 2024 and 124 last season. The problem for Waddle and Sutton could be not having enough targets for both to succeed. In 2024, Javonte Williams was second on the Broncos in targets with 70. Troy Franklin was second on the team in targets in 2025 with 104. Denver was fourth in the NFL in pass attempts in 2025 with 613, so Waddle's targets could come at the expense of Franklin, Evan Engram (76), Marvin Mims Jr. (51) and Pat Bryant (49), which makes sense. Sutton, 30, also could take a step back. But Waddle has also struggled in the past two years when he averaged just 9.9 PPR points per game in 2024 and 12.1 PPR points in 2025. From 2021-23, Waddle averaged at least 14.2 PPR points per game, and I'm hopeful that a healthy Waddle in a new offense will return to his early-career form. I would draft Waddle in Round 5, but his FantasyPros ADP is No. 42 overall as WR20. That's too expensive for me as of now.