Welcome to Byepocalypse. Or Byenado. Or whatever you want to call it. Week 11 is the only week with six teams on a bye. We won't have any Seahawks, Falcons, Rams, Patriots, Packers, or Browns this week, which means that most players will be projected and ranked higher than they were last week. There are few true fallers because, as much as we would like to bench guys like Jalen Coker, Travis Etienne, and Dalton Kincaid this week, it is really hard to get away from them.

Prominent players we projected last week that we are not projecting to play in Week 11 as of Monday evening:

Geno Smith, Woody Marks, Omar Cooper, Jr., and Wan'Dale Robinson.

At the bottom of this article are my Week 11 projections for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. They will be updated throughout the week as we get more information.

Risers

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 64.8 YDs 1499 TD 10 INT 2 YD/Att 7.04 View Profile

Daniels was fantastic in Week 10 against the Giants, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a three-point win. I don't expect him to win in Week 11, but I do expect him to throw a bunch of passes as he tries to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This game has an over/under of 53 and as of Monday evening, the Commanders are only six-point underdogs. Daniels is a top five QB for me this week and projects for the most rushing yards at the position.

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

Cam Ward TEN • QB • #1 CMP% 63.8 YDs 1714 TD 8 INT 6 YD/Att 5.97 View Profile

With so many teams on a bye, we are going to have to start some guys we aren't used to starting. Cam Ward may be one of those guys. Ward has topped 20 Fantasy points in back-to-back weeks and now faces one of the best matchups in Fantasy Football, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have given up the third-most FPPG to QBs; this game has an early over/under of 54.5, and we are expecting Ward to get Carnell Tate back. He's not a top-12 QB, but he is an excellent bye-week replacement.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

Cam Skattebo NYG • RB • #44 Att 116 Yds 496 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

We weren't exactly sure what to expect in Skattebo's first game back. What we saw was a workhorse role. He had an 89% snap share and a 66.7% rush share. He also ran the ball very well. Skattebo has moved from borderline RB2 to must-start RB2, and if the Week 10 usage sticks, he may move even higher when he has a better matchup.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Caleb Douglas MIA • WR • #7 TAR 35 REC 22 REC YDs 367 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Douglas has eight targets in back-to-back games and at least 70 receiving yards in four of his six games this season. We don't like that he is playing with a backup QB, but the Dolphins did just have their highest net passing total of the season, so Kyle McCord may make up for his inefficiency with more pass volume than Malik Willis gave us. This week, they play the Bills so that it could be a season high in pass attempts for the Dolphins. I like Douglas as a WR2 this week, which is only partially due to all of the great wide receivers on bye.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Jordyn Tyson NO • WR TAR 18 REC 15 REC YDs 110 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

That didn't take long. The Jordyn Tyson ramp-up accelerated rapidly last week as he saw 13 targets and scored 19 PPR Fantasy points. That target share will move back towards Chris Olave, but Tyson looks to have already cleared Devaughn Vele and is at worst the second option on one of the highest passing volume teams in the league. In full PPR, I like him as a WR2 this week and he may stay there even after receivers return from the bye.

Keenan Allen, WR, 49ers

Keenan Allen SF • WR • #10 TAR 65 REC 45 REC YDs 412 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Speaking of fast ramp-ups, Allen had a 25% target share in his first game with the 49ers. And while it is a small sample size, his 12.2 yards per catch last week was 34 yards better than he was averaging in Indianapolis. As long as Mike Evans is out, Allen is a very good WR3 in PPR leagues and he may even be a WR2 in the right matchup. Minnesota is not the right matchup.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Okonkwo has been up and down and was a disappointment last week. But he's also hovering around a 20% target share and I am expecting Jayden Daniels to throw a lot against the Bengals. While Cincinnati's defense is much improved, they are still giving up 15 PPR FPPG to opposing tight ends. I like Okonkwo as a TE1 this week and would consider starting him over Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid.

Fallers

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Att 167 Yds 825 TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

I want to be clear. I am not telling you to sit Bucky Irving. He has been awesome. But I do need to tell you that he has a 15.4% target share with Baker Mayfield and a 6.1% target share with Jalon Daniels. We are expecting Daniels to start this week, which means Irving will need to do most of his damage in the running game. Unfortunately, the Lions' run defense is the best part of their defense. You probably aren't sitting Irving, but he doesn't project as well as he would with Mayfield under center.

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

Tucker had a 7% target share in a game that Brock Bowers left early and only played 18% of the offensive snaps. He was outtargeted by both Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor at the receiver position. We are expecting Bowers back this week, which means we don't want to start any Raiders defense against Pat Surtain and the Broncos secondary.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 53 REC 36 REC YDs 415 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

LaPorta has a 14% target share in the Lions' last four games. If it wasn't for his name and the way he played the first month of the season, we probably wouldn't even tell you to roster him. Because this offense is so good, LaPorta has an excellent history, and six teams are on bye, he remains a top-12 tight end in my projections below. But he is not a must-start option and we may be a week away from ranking him outside the top 15.

Week 11 quarterback projections

Week 11 running back projections

Week 11 wide receiver projections

Week 11 tight end projections